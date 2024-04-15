Swift is a 5 seater Hatchback which has 11 variants. The price of Swift Zxi AMT in Delhi is Rs. 9.20 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Zxi AMT Swift is a 5 seater Hatchback which has 11 variants. The price of Swift Zxi AMT in Delhi is Rs. 9.20 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Zxi AMT is 37 litres & AMT - 5 Gears, Manual Override respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Roof Mounted Antenna, Heater and specs like: Engine Type: 1.2L Dual Jet Max Torque: 113 Nm @ 4400 rpm Transmission: AMT - 5 Gears, Manual Override Fuel Tank Capacity: 37 BootSpace: 268 Mileage of Zxi AMT is 23.76 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less