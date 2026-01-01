|Engine
|1197 cc
|Mileage
|32.85 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|CNG
|Transmission
|Manual
The Swift ZXi CNG, equipped with a Z-Series and Manual - 5 Gears, is listed at ₹9.60 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Swift deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 32.85 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Swift ZXi CNG is available in 9 colour options: Metallic Sizzling Red, Pearl Arctic White, Prime Splendid Silver, Prime Luster Blue, Prime Novel Orange, Metallic Magma Grey, Pearl Arctic White With Pearl Midnight Black Roof, Sizzling Red With Pearl Midnight Black Roof, Luster Blue With Pearl Midnight Black Roof.
The Swift ZXi CNG is powered by a 1197 cc engine mated to a Manual - 5 Gears. This unit makes 69 bhp @ 5700 rpm and 101.8 Nm @ 2900 rpm of torque.
In the Swift's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Toyota Glanza priced between ₹6.39 Lakhs - 9.15 Lakhs or the Maruti Suzuki Baleno priced between ₹5.99 Lakhs - 9.17 Lakhs.
The Swift ZXi CNG has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Roof Mounted Antenna, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Automatic Head Lamps, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder and Door Ajar Warning.