hamburger icon
HomeNew CarsHyundaii20Sportz 1.2 MT Dual Tone
i20PriceMileageSpecifications
Hyundai i20 Front Left Side
1/22
Hyundai i20 Grille
2/22
Hyundai i20 Headlight
3/22
Hyundai i20 Rear Right Side
4/22
Hyundai i20 Side Mirror Body
5/22
Hyundai i20 Taillight
View all Images
6/22

Hyundai i20 Sportz 1.2 MT Dual Tone

3 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
8.91 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
122 Offers Available
Hyundai i20 Key Specs
Engine1197 cc
Mileage20.35 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionManual
View all i20 specs and features

i20 Sportz 1.2 MT Dual Tone

i20 Sportz 1.2 MT Dual Tone Prices

The i20 Sportz 1.2 MT Dual Tone, equipped with a 1.2 l Kappa and Manual - 5 Gears, is listed at ₹8.91 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

i20 Sportz 1.2 MT Dual Tone Mileage

All variants of the i20 deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 20.35 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

i20 Sportz 1.2 MT Dual Tone Colours

The i20 Sportz 1.2 MT Dual Tone is available in 8 colour options: Fiery Red, Typhoon Silver, Fiery Red With Abyss Black, Starry Night, Atlas White, Titan Grey, Atlas White With Abyss Black, Amazon Grey.

i20 Sportz 1.2 MT Dual Tone Engine and Transmission

The i20 Sportz 1.2 MT Dual Tone is powered by a 1197 cc engine mated to a Manual - 5 Gears. This unit makes 82 bhp @ 6000 rpm and 115 Nm @ 4200 rpm of torque.

i20 Sportz 1.2 MT Dual Tone vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the i20's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Toyota Glanza priced between ₹6.39 Lakhs - 9.15 Lakhs or the Maruti Suzuki Baleno priced between ₹5.99 Lakhs - 9.17 Lakhs.

i20 Sportz 1.2 MT Dual Tone Specs & Features

The i20 Sportz 1.2 MT Dual Tone has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Roof Mounted Antenna, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Cooled Glove Box, Automatic Head Lamps, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Heater and Headlight & Ignition On Reminder.

Hyundai i20 Sportz 1.2 MT Dual Tone Price

i20 Sportz 1.2 MT Dual Tone

₹8.91 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,83,734
RTO
63,861
Insurance
42,866
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,90,961
EMI@19,150/mo
Add to Compare
122 offers Available
Close

Hyundai i20 Sportz 1.2 MT Dual Tone Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
1.2 l Kappa
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Driving Range
753
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
115 Nm @ 4200 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
20.35
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
82 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
195 / 55 R16
Wheels
Steel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Gas Type Shock Absorber
Rear Suspension
Coupled Torsion Beam Axle with Gas Type Shock Absorber
Rear Tyres
195 / 55 R16

Capacity

Bootspace
311
No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
5
Doors
5
Fuel Tank Capacity
37

Dimensions & Weight

Ground Clearance
170
Length
3995
Wheelbase
2580
Height
1505
Width
1775

Comfort & Convenience

Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Steering Adjustment
Manual Tilt & Telescopic
Cruise Control
No
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
No
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Remote

Rear row

Seat Adjustment
2 Way

Exterior

Rub - Strips
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
No

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
Driver
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Silver
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
No
One Touch - Up
No

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cup Holders
Front Only
Cooled Glove Box
Yes

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
No
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Front
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Rear Reading Lamp
No
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
Halogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
Halogen Projector
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
No

Entertainment, Information & Communication

CD Player
No
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Speakers
6
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
No
MP3 Playback
Yes
GPS Navigation System
No
USB Compatibility
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Aux Compatibility
Yes

Telematics

Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
No
Emergency Call
No

Safety

Middle Rear Head Rest
No
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
No
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Differential Lock
No
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
No
Hill Hold Control
No
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
No
Brake Assist (BA)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
No
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Interiors
Single Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
No
Split Rear Seat
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Interior Colours
Black
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Hyundai i20 Sportz 1.2 MT Dual Tone Offers
Benefits On Hyundai i20:- Benefits upto ₹ 50,000/-...
Applicable on i20era-petrol-manual & 16 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
View Offer
View All Offers
Hyundai i20 Sportz 1.2 MT Dual Tone EMI
EMI17,235 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
8,01,864
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
8,01,864
Interest Amount
2,32,247
Payable Amount
10,34,111

Hyundai i20 other Variants

i20 Era Petrol Manual

₹6.58 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
5,99,001
RTO
23,960
Insurance
34,799
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
6,58,260
EMI@14,149/mo
Add to Compare
Close

i20 Magna 1.2 Executive MT

₹7.60 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
6,73,900
RTO
47,173
Insurance
38,824
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
7,60,397
EMI@16,344/mo
Add to Compare
122 offers Available
View breakup

i20 Magna 1.2 MT

₹7.89 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
6,99,900
RTO
48,993
Insurance
39,781
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
7,89,174
EMI@16,962/mo
Add to Compare
122 offers Available
View breakup

i20 Sportz 1.2 MT

₹8.63 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,74,500
RTO
54,215
Insurance
33,640
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,62,855
EMI@18,546/mo
Add to Compare
122 offers Available
View breakup

i20 Magna 1.2 IVT

₹9.20 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,13,005
RTO
67,240
Insurance
39,324
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,20,069
EMI@19,776/mo
Add to Compare
122 offers Available
View breakup

i20 Sportz (O) 1.2 MT

₹9.21 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,28,000
RTO
57,960
Insurance
34,991
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,21,451
EMI@19,806/mo
Add to Compare
122 offers Available
View breakup

i20 Sportz (O) 1.2 MT Knight

₹9.31 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,37,000
RTO
58,590
Insurance
35,219
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,31,309
EMI@20,017/mo
Add to Compare
122 offers Available
View breakup

i20 Asta 1.2 MT

₹9.58 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,61,500
RTO
60,305
Insurance
35,837
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,58,142
EMI@20,594/mo
Add to Compare
122 offers Available
View breakup

i20 Sportz 1.2 IVT

₹9.73 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,75,500
RTO
61,285
Insurance
36,191
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,73,476
EMI@20,924/mo
Add to Compare
122 offers Available
View breakup

i20 Asta (O) 1.2 MT

₹10.17 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,15,000
RTO
64,050
Insurance
37,189
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,16,739
EMI@21,854/mo
Add to Compare
122 offers Available
View breakup

i20 Sportz (O) 1.2 IVT

₹10.22 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,20,000
RTO
64,400
Insurance
37,315
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,22,215
EMI@21,971/mo
Add to Compare
122 offers Available
View breakup

i20 Asta (O) 1.2 MT Dual Tone

₹10.35 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,31,500
RTO
65,205
Insurance
37,606
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,34,811
EMI@22,242/mo
Add to Compare
122 offers Available
View breakup

i20 Asta (O) 1.2 IVT

₹11.78 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,34,000
RTO
1,03,400
Insurance
40,195
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
11,78,095
EMI@25,322/mo
Add to Compare
122 offers Available
View breakup

i20 Asta (O) 1.2 IVT Knight

₹11.89 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,43,500
RTO
1,04,350
Insurance
40,435
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
11,88,785
EMI@25,552/mo
Add to Compare
122 offers Available
View breakup

i20 Asta (O) 1.2 IVT Dual Tone

₹11.94 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,48,000
RTO
1,04,800
Insurance
40,548
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
11,93,848
EMI@25,660/mo
Add to Compare
122 offers Available
View breakup

i20 Asta (O) Knight Edition Petrol Automatic Dual Tone

₹12.04 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,57,000
RTO
1,05,700
Insurance
40,775
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
12,03,975
EMI@25,878/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Hyundai i20 Alternatives

Toyota Glanza

Toyota Glanza

6.39 - 9.15 Lakhs
i20vsGlanza
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

5.99 - 9.17 Lakhs
+2
i20vsBaleno
Maruti Suzuki Swift

Maruti Suzuki Swift

5.79 - 8.84 Lakhs
+1
i20vsSwift
Tata Altroz

Tata Altroz

6.3 - 10.8 Lakhs
i20vsAltroz
Tata Tiago NRG

Tata Tiago NRG

7.2 - 8.75 Lakhs
i20vsTiago NRG

Popular Hatchback Cars

UPCOMING
Citroen New C3

Citroen New C3

9 - 15 Lakhs
View upcoming Cars
UPCOMING
Honda Super One

Honda Super One

20 - 21 Lakhs
View upcoming Cars
Hyundai i20 N Line

Hyundai i20 N Line

9.27 - 11.74 Lakhs
i20 N Line Price in Delhi
UPCOMING
Leapmotor T03

Leapmotor T03

8 - 12 Lakhs
View upcoming Cars
UPCOMING
Lexus LBX

Lexus LBX

45 Lakhs Onwards
View upcoming Cars

View all  Popular Hatchback Carss

view all specs and features

Popular Hyundai Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Hyundai Cars

Latest Cars in India 2026

Mahindra BE 6 SPORTEQ

Mahindra BE 6 SPORTEQ

19.45 - 26.95 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Toyota Hilux

Toyota Hilux

31.99 - 36.69 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda ZR-V

Honda ZR-V

47.99 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

7.4 - 13.71 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Cars in India 2026

Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

Skoda New Slavia

Skoda New Slavia

12 - 19 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
BMW X1 LWB

BMW X1 LWB

51 - 55 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
MG Starlight 560

MG Starlight 560

20 - 27 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers