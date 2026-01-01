|Engine
|1197 cc
|Mileage
|20.35 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Manual
The i20 Sportz 1.2 MT Dual Tone, equipped with a 1.2 l Kappa and Manual - 5 Gears, is listed at ₹8.91 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the i20 deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 20.35 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The i20 Sportz 1.2 MT Dual Tone is available in 8 colour options: Fiery Red, Typhoon Silver, Fiery Red With Abyss Black, Starry Night, Atlas White, Titan Grey, Atlas White With Abyss Black, Amazon Grey.
The i20 Sportz 1.2 MT Dual Tone is powered by a 1197 cc engine mated to a Manual - 5 Gears. This unit makes 82 bhp @ 6000 rpm and 115 Nm @ 4200 rpm of torque.
In the i20's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Toyota Glanza priced between ₹6.39 Lakhs - 9.15 Lakhs or the Maruti Suzuki Baleno priced between ₹5.99 Lakhs - 9.17 Lakhs.
The i20 Sportz 1.2 MT Dual Tone has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Roof Mounted Antenna, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Cooled Glove Box, Automatic Head Lamps, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Heater and Headlight & Ignition On Reminder.