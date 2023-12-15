i20 is a 5 seater Hatchback which has 12 variants. The price of i20 Asta (O) 1.2 IVT in Delhi is Rs. 12.78 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of i20 is a 5 seater Hatchback which has 12 variants. The price of i20 Asta (O) 1.2 IVT in Delhi is Rs. 12.78 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Asta (O) 1.2 IVT is 37 litres & Automatic (CVT) - CVT Gears, Manual Override respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Cruise Control, Heater and specs like: Engine Type: 1.2 l Kappa Max Torque: 114.7 Nm @ 1500 rpm Transmission: Automatic (CVT) - CVT Gears, Manual Override Fuel Tank Capacity: 37 litres BootSpace: 311 litres ...Read MoreRead Less