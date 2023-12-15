Saved Articles

Hyundai i20 Asta (O) 1.2 IVT

12.78 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Hyundai i20 Key Specs
Engine1197 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionBoth
i20 Asta (O) 1.2 IVT Latest Updates

i20 is a 5 seater Hatchback which has 12 variants. The price of i20 Asta (O) 1.2 IVT in Delhi is Rs. 12.78 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of

  • Engine Type: 1.2 l Kappa
  • Max Torque: 114.7 Nm @ 1500 rpm
  • Transmission: Automatic (CVT) - CVT Gears, Manual Override
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 37 litres
  • BootSpace: 311 litres
    Hyundai i20 Asta (O) 1.2 IVT Price

    Asta (O) 1.2 IVT
    ₹12.78 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    11,01,000
    RTO
    1,22,100
    Insurance
    54,543
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    12,78,143
    EMI@27,472/mo
    Hyundai i20 Asta (O) 1.2 IVT Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine Type
    1.2 l Kappa
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    114.7 Nm @ 1500 rpm
    Transmission
    Automatic (CVT) - CVT Gears, Manual Override
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    87 bhp @ 6000 rpm
    Drivetrain
    FWD
    Emission Standard
    BS6 Phase 2
    Engine
    1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Rear Brake Type
    Drum
    Spare Wheel
    Steel
    Front Tyres
    195 / 55 R16
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Rear Suspension
    Coupled Torsion Beam Axle
    Front Suspension
    McPherson Strut
    Rear Tyres
    195 / 55 R16
    Ground Clearance
    170 mm
    Length
    3995 mm
    Wheelbase
    2580 mm
    Height
    1505 mm
    Width
    1775 mm
    No of Seating Rows
    2 Rows
    Bootspace
    311 litres
    Seating Capacity
    5 Person
    Doors
    5 Doors
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    37 litres
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt & Telescopic
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    Heater
    Yes
    Parking Sensors
    Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Parking Assist
    Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Co-Driver Only
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Electronic - Internal Only
    12V Power Outlets
    Yes
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    Front AC
    Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
    Rear AC
    Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    No
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Keyless
    Seat Adjustment
    2 Way
    Panaromic Sunroof
    No
    Rub - Strips
    No
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    No
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Body Kit
    No
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    Electrically Adjustable
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    One Touch -Down
    Driver
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    No
    Exterior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Interior Door Handles
    Silver
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Scuff Plates
    No
    One Touch - Up
    Driver
    Rear Wiper
    Yes
    Boot-lid Opener
    Electric Tailgate Release
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Sunglass Holder
    Yes
    Cup Holders
    Front Only
    Cooled Glove Box
    Yes
    Cornering Headlights
    Passive
    Headlights
    LED Projector
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Glove Box Lamp
    No
    Cabin Lamps
    Front and Rear
    Fog Lights
    Halogen Projector
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Puddle Lamps
    Yes
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    Yes
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    Warranty (Years)
    3
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    No
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    100000
    Battery Warranty (Years)
    No
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Wireless Charger
    Yes
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Speakers
    6+
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Available
    DVD Playback
    No
    Touch Screen Size
    10.25 inch
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    Yes
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    Yes
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    Yes
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    Yes
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    Yes
    Geo-Fence
    Yes
    Find My Car
    Yes
    Emergency Call
    Yes
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Brake Assist (BA)
    No
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    Yes
    Airbags
    6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    Yes
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Puncture Repair Kit
    No
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    NCAP Rating
    3 Star (Global NCAP)
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Seat Upholstery
    Artificial Leather
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    Yes
    Rear Armrest
    No
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
    Split Rear Seat
    No
    Interior Colours
    Black / Grey with Silver inserts
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    Yes
    Folding Rear Seat
    Full
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Hyundai i20 Asta (O) 1.2 IVT EMI
    EMI24,725 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    11,50,328
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    11,50,328
    Interest Amount
    3,33,174
    Payable Amount
    14,83,502

    Hyundai i20 other Variants

    Era 1.2 MT
    ₹7.98 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    6,99,490
    RTO
    57,964
    Insurance
    39,766
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    7,97,720
    EMI@17,146/mo
    Magna 1.2 MT
    ₹8.76 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Sportz 1.2 MT
    ₹9.48 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Sportz 1.2 MT Dual Tone
    ₹9.65 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Asta 1.2 MT
    ₹10.55 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Sportz 1.2 IVT
    ₹10.65 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Asta 1.2 MT Dual Tone
    ₹10.71 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Sportz 1.2 IVT Dual Tone
    ₹10.81 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Asta (O) 1.2 MT
    ₹11.31 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Asta (O) 1.2 MT Dual Tone
    ₹11.78 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Asta (O) 1.2 IVT Dual Tone
    ₹12.95 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Hyundai i20 Alternatives

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift Zxi Plus AMT Dual Tone

    5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    i20 vs Swift
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Alpha 1.2 AT

    6.5 - 10 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    i20 vs Baleno
    Citroen C3

    Citroen C3 Feel 1.2 Turbo Vibe Pack Dual Tone

    5.71 - 8.05 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    i20 vs C3
    Tata Tiago NRG

    Tata Tiago NRG 1.2L Petrol AMT

    6.57 - 7.09 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    i20 vs Tiago NRG
    Toyota Glanza

    Toyota Glanza V CVT

    7.18 - 9.45 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    i20 vs Glanza

