Hyundai i20 Sportz 1.2 MT

9.48 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Hyundai i20 Key Specs
Engine1197 cc
Mileage20.35 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionManual
i20 Sportz 1.2 MT Latest Updates

i20 is a 5 seater Hatchback which has 12 variants. The price of i20 Sportz 1.2 MT in Delhi is Rs. 9.48 Lakhs.

  • Engine Type: 1.2 l Kappa
  • Max Torque: 115 Nm @ 4200 rpm
  • Transmission: Manual - 5 Gears
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 37
  • BootSpace: 311
    Mileage of Sportz 1.2 MT is 20.35 kmpl.

    Hyundai i20 Sportz 1.2 MT Price

    Sportz 1.2 MT
    ₹9.48 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    8,32,900
    RTO
    70,303
    Insurance
    44,676
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    9,48,379
    EMI@20,384/mo
    Hyundai i20 Sportz 1.2 MT Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine Type
    1.2 l Kappa
    Alternate Fuel
    Not Applicable
    Driving Range
    753
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    115 Nm @ 4200 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual - 5 Gears
    Mileage (ARAI)
    20.35
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    82 bhp @ 6000 rpm
    Drivetrain
    FWD
    Turbocharger/Supercharger
    No
    Emission Standard
    BS 6
    Engine
    1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Rear Brake Type
    Drum
    Spare Wheel
    Steel
    Front Tyres
    195 / 55 R16
    Wheels
    Steel Rims
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Front Suspension
    McPherson Strut with Gas Type Shock Absorber
    Rear Suspension
    Coupled Torsion Beam Axle with Gas Type Shock Absorber
    Rear Tyres
    195 / 55 R16
    No of Seating Rows
    2
    Bootspace
    311
    Seating Capacity
    5
    Doors
    5
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    37
    Ground Clearance
    170 mm
    Length
    3995 mm
    Wheelbase
    2580
    Height
    1505
    Width
    1775 mm
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt & Telescopic
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Heater
    Yes
    Cruise Control
    No
    Parking Sensors
    Rear
    Parking Assist
    Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Co-Driver Only
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    No
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Manual)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Manual - Internal Only
    12V Power Outlets
    Yes
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    Front AC
    Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
    Rear AC
    Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    Yes
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    No
    Instrument Cluster
    Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Seat Adjustment
    2 Way
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Remote
    Rub - Strips
    No
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    No
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Body Kit
    No
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    No
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    One Touch -Down
    Driver
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    No
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Interior Door Handles
    Silver
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Body Coloured
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Rear Wiper
    No
    One Touch - Up
    No
    Boot-lid Opener
    Electric Tailgate Release
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Sunglass Holder
    Yes
    Cup Holders
    Front Only
    Cooled Glove Box
    Yes
    Cornering Headlights
    No
    Glove Box Lamp
    No
    Cabin Lamps
    Front
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    No
    Rear Reading Lamp
    No
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    No
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    Headlights
    Halogen
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Fog Lights
    Halogen Projector
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Puddle Lamps
    No
    Warranty (Years)
    3
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    No
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    100000
    CD Player
    No
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Display Screen for Rear Passengers
    No
    Wireless Charger
    No
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Speakers
    6
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Available
    DVD Playback
    No
    MP3 Playback
    Yes
    GPS Navigation System
    No
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    No
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    No
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    No
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    No
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    No
    Geo-Fence
    No
    Find My Car
    No
    Emergency Call
    No
    Middle Rear Head Rest
    No
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    Yes
    Airbags
    2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    No
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    No
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    NCAP Rating
    Not Tested
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Differential Lock
    No
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    No
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    No
    Hill Hold Control
    No
    Brake Assist (BA)
    No
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Split Third Row Seat
    No
    Seat Upholstery
    Fabric
    Interiors
    Single Tone
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    No
    Rear Armrest
    No
    Split Rear Seat
    No
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
    Interior Colours
    Black / Grey with Silver inserts
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    No
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Folding Rear Seat
    Full
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Hyundai i20 Sportz 1.2 MT EMI
    EMI18,346 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    8,53,541
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    8,53,541
    Interest Amount
    2,47,215
    Payable Amount
    11,00,756

