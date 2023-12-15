i20 is a 5 seater Hatchback which has 12 variants. The price of i20 Sportz 1.2 MT in Delhi is Rs. 9.48 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Sportz i20 is a 5 seater Hatchback which has 12 variants. The price of i20 Sportz 1.2 MT in Delhi is Rs. 9.48 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Sportz 1.2 MT is 37 litres & Manual - 5 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Shift Indicator, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Roof Mounted Antenna, Heater and specs like: Engine Type: 1.2 l Kappa Max Torque: 115 Nm @ 4200 rpm Transmission: Manual - 5 Gears Fuel Tank Capacity: 37 BootSpace: 311 Mileage of Sportz 1.2 MT is 20.35 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less