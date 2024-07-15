C3 is a 5 seater Hatchback which has 13 variants. The price of C3 Feel 1.2 Turbo Dual Tone in Delhi is Rs. 9.52 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmissionC3 is a 5 seater Hatchback which has 13 variants. The price of C3 Feel 1.2 Turbo Dual Tone in Delhi is Rs. 9.52 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Feel 1.2 Turbo Dual Tone is 30 litres & Manual - 6 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Shift Indicator, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Heater and specs like:
Engine Type: PURETECH 110
Max Torque: 190 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission: Manual - 6 Gears
Fuel Tank Capacity: 30 litres
BootSpace: 315 litres
Mileage of Feel 1.2 Turbo Dual Tone is 19.3 kmpl.