Citroen C3 Specifications

Citroen C3 comes in six petrol variant options. It comes with Manual transmission. The C3 measures 3,981 mm in length, 1,733 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,540 mm. The ground clearance of C3 is 180 mm. A five-seat model, Citroen C3 sits in the Hatchback segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Citroen C3 price starts at ₹ 5.71 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 8.05 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Citroen C3 comes in 6 variants. Citroen C3 top variant price is ₹ 8.05 Lakhs.
₹5.71 Lakhs*
1198 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹6.62 Lakhs*
1198 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹6.78 Lakhs*
1198 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹6.78 Lakhs*
1198 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹6.92 Lakhs*
1198 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹8.05 Lakhs*
1198 cc
Petrol
Manual
*Ex-showroom price
