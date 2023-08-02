HT Auto
Citroen C3 Specifications

Citroen C3 is a 5 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 5,70,500 in India. It is available in 6 variants, 1198.0 cc engine available in and 1 transmission option: Manual.
Citroen C3 Specs

Citroen C3 comes in six petrol variant options. It comes with Manual transmission. The C3 measures 3,981 mm in length, 1,733 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,540 mm. The ground clearance of C3 ...Read More

Citroen C3 Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Feel 1.2 Turbo Vibe Pack Dual Tone
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Engine Type
PURETECH 110
Driving Range
582 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
190 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
19.4 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
109 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
1198 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder
Fuel Type
Petrol
Minimum Turning Radius
4.98 metres
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Front Tyres
195 / 65 R15
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Suspension
Rear Twist Beam with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
195 / 65 R15
Length
3981 mm
Ground Clearance
180 mm
Wheelbase
2540 mm
Height
1586 mm
Kerb Weight
1035 kg
Width
1733 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Bootspace
315 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
30 litres
Cabin-Boot Access
-
Steering Adjustment
-
Heater
-
Cruise Control
-
Parking Sensors
-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
-
Parking Assist
-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
-
Air Conditioner
-
Anti-glare Mirrors
-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
-
12V Power Outlets
-
Front AC
-
Rear AC
-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
-
Trip Meter
-
Shift Indicator
-
Clock
-
Door Ajar Warning
-
Low Fuel Level Warning
-
Tachometer
-
Instantaneous Consumption
-
Gear Indicator
-
Instrument Cluster
-
Average Speed
-
Heads Up Display (HUD)
-
Average Fuel Consumption
-
Distance to Empty
-
Engine immobilizer
-
Child Safety Lock
-
Speed Sensing Door Lock
-
Central Locking
-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
-
Roof Mounted Antenna
-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
-
Body Kit
-
Sunroof / Moonroof
-
Seat Adjustment
No
Power Windows
-
Adjustable ORVM
-
Turn Indicators on ORVM
-
Rear Defogger
-
One Touch -Down
-
Rain-sensing Wipers
-
Exterior Door Handles
-
Interior Door Handles
-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
-
Scuff Plates
-
Door Pockets
-
One Touch - Up
-
Rear Wiper
-
Boot-lid Opener
-
Driver Armrest Storage
-
Sunglass Holder
-
Cup Holders
-
Cooled Glove Box
-
Warranty (Years)
-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
-
Warranty (Kilometres)
-
Cornering Headlights
-
Glove Box Lamp
-
Cabin Lamps
-
Ambient Interior Lighting
-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
-
Rear Reading Lamp
-
Automatic Head Lamps
-
Headlights
-
Daytime Running Lights
-
Tail Lights
-
Headlight Height Adjuster
-
Fog Lights
-
Follow me home headlamps
-
Puddle Lamps
-
CD Player
-
Steering mounted controls
-
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
-
Wireless Charger
-
Smart Connectivity
-
iPod Compatibility
-
Speakers
-
Bluetooth Compatibility
-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
-
AM/FM Radio
-
Head Unit Size
-
DVD Playback
-
GPS Navigation System
-
USB Compatibility
-
Display
-
Aux Compatibility
-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
-
Geo-Fence
-
Find My Car
-
Emergency Call
-
Alexa Compatibility
-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
-
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
-
Hill Hold Control
-
Brake Assist (BA)
-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
-
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
-
Airbags
-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Puncture Repair Kit
-
Child Seat Anchor Points
-
NCAP Rating
-
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
-
Seat Upholstery
-
Interiors
-
Driver Armrest
-
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
-
Rear Armrest
-
Driver Seat Adjustment
-
Split Rear Seat
-
Interior Colours
-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
-
Folding Rear Seat
-
Head-rests
-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
-
Front Seatback Pockets
-

Citroen C3 News

Bookings for Citroen C3 Aircross will begin from September with deliveries starting from October onwards.
Citroen C3 Aircross to mount challenge to Creta, Seltos. Five unique highlights
2 Aug 2023
Citroen C3 Aircross comes with 200 mm of ground clearance.
Citroen C3 Aircross fuel efficiency revealed: Check it out
1 Aug 2023
The C3 Aircross SUV is flanked by Saurabh Vatsa (left) - Citroen India Brand Head - and Billy Hayes - Senior VP at Stellantis for India and Asia Pacific Region.
Citroen C3 Aircross SUV bookings and delivery timelines revealed for India
31 Jul 2023
Latin NCAP tested made-in-Brazi C3 for the crash test.
Citroen C3 disappoints in Latin NCAP crash test, scores 0 stars
14 Jul 2023
Citroen C3 hatchback
Citroen C3 hatchback to get dearer by up to 17,500 from July
11 Jun 2023
View all
 

Citroen C3 Variants & Price List

Citroen C3 price starts at ₹ 5.71 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 8.05 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Citroen C3 comes in 6 variants. Citroen C3 top variant price is ₹ 8.05 Lakhs.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Live 1.2 Petrol
5.71 Lakhs*
1198 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Feel 1.2 Petrol
6.62 Lakhs*
1198 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Feel 1.2 Petrol Dual Tone
6.78 Lakhs*
1198 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Feel 1.2 Petrol Vibe Pack
6.78 Lakhs*
1198 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Feel 1.2 Petrol Vibe Pack Dual Tone
6.92 Lakhs*
1198 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Feel 1.2 Turbo Vibe Pack Dual Tone
8.05 Lakhs*
1198 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
View All Variants
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

