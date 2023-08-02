Citroen C3 Specifications

Citroen C3 comes in six petrol variant options. It comes with Manual transmission. The C3 measures 3,981 mm in length, 1,733 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,540 mm. The ground clearance of C3 is 180 mm. A five-seat model, Citroen C3 sits in the Hatchback segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less