CITROEN C3 Colours

C3 is available in 11 colours in India - platinum grey, steel grey with cosmo blue, steel gray with platinum grey, platinum grey with polar white, polar white with platinum grey, polar white with cosmo blue, polar white, steel grey, steel grey with polar white, cosmo blue with polar white and cosmo blue. You can view your favourite C3 colour image.
Popular Citroen Cars
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