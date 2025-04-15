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CITROEN C3 Colours

₹4.95 - 7.73 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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C3 Colours

C3 is available in 11 colours in India - platinum grey, steel grey with cosmo blue, steel gray with platinum grey, platinum grey with polar white, polar white with platinum grey, polar white with cosmo blue, polar white, steel grey, steel grey with polar white, cosmo blue with polar white and cosmo blue. You can view your favourite C3 colour image.

Platinum Grey
Steel Grey With Cosmo Blue
Steel Gray With Platinum Grey
Platinum Grey With Polar White
Polar White With Platinum Grey
Polar White With Cosmo Blue
Polar White
Steel Grey
Steel Grey With Polar White
Cosmo Blue With Polar White
Cosmo Blue
Platinum grey

Citroen C3 Alternatives

Maruti Suzuki Eeco

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5.21 - 6.36 Lakhs
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Eeco Colours

Citroen C3 Images

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Citroen C3 Videos

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Closer look at newly launched #CitroenC3 #DarkEdition. Gets an all-black theme for a premium touch
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Closer look at newly launched #CitroenC3 #DarkEdition. Gets an all-black theme for a premium touch

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