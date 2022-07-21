Citroen C3 Expected Release Date:

Citroen has begun manufacturing its future C3 SUV for the markets of Argentina and Brazil. The 2022 C3 compact SUV, which is set to debut in India in the first half of 2022, is slated to be one of the French automaker's most affordable models. The distinctive shape of the new C3, which is defined by the high position of the bonnet and a front end built to accentuate the perception of breadth, immediately reveals the car's particular flair and strength.

Citroen C3 Price:

The Citroen C3 is estimated to start selling at Rs 5.5 lakh.

Citroen C3 Features :

The Citroen C3's characteristic split headlamp design will be separated by a two-slat chrome grille and a secondary hexagonal-shaped grille. Faux brushed aluminium skid plates will be installed on the dual-tone bumpers. The 3.98-metre C3 has a high ground clearance and a high bonnet, giving it the appearance of a cross-hatchback. On the front bumper, ORVMs and side cladding will have contrasting orange highlights. Dual-tone alloy wheels, wrap-around LED tail-lights, and a traditional antenna are just a few of the other noticeable features. Inside, the Citroen C3 will have a dual-tone cabin, with a huge orange-coloured inlay complementing the black dashboard. A 10-inch touchscreen system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a digital instrument cluster, and steering-mounted audio controls will be included on the sub-4m SUV. It would include dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, and rear parking sensors, among other safety features.

Citroen C3 Performance:

A 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine will likely power the Citroen C3. A five-speed manual transmission and a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission can be available for C3. No diesel engines will be available.

Citroen C3 Capacity:

The fuel tank capacity of the Citroen C3 is expected to be 47 litres. The C3 can accommodate 5 people. It will boast a 300-litre boot capacity.

Citroen C3 Rivals :

The Citroen C3 might compete with the Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger due to its size and design. It could, however, compete with the Tata Punch, Maruti Baleno, Swift, and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, given its estimated pricing.