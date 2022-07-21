HT Auto
Citroen C3

Citroen C3 is a 5 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 5,70,500 in India. It is available in 6 variants, 1198.0 cc engine available in 1 colour and 1 transmission option: Manual. Citroen C3 mileage is 19.4 to 19.8.
5.71 - 8.05 Lakhs
Citroen C3 2022 Key Specs
Engine
1198.0 cc
Mileage
19.4 to 19.8 kmpl
Fuel Type
Petrol
Transmission
Manual
About Citroen C3

Citroen C3  Expected Release Date:
Citroen has begun manufacturing its future C3 SUV for the markets of Argentina and Brazil. The 2022 C3 compact SUV, which is set to debut in India in the first half of 2022, is slated to be one of the French automaker's most affordable models.

Citroen C3 Variants & Price

Citroen C3 price starts at ₹ 5.71 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 8.05 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Citroen C3 comes in 6 variants. Citroen C3 top variant price is ₹ 8.05 Lakhs.

Live 1.2 Petrol
5.71 Lakhs*
1198 cc
Petrol
Manual
Feel 1.2 Petrol
6.62 Lakhs*
1198 cc
Petrol
Manual
Feel 1.2 Petrol Dual Tone
6.78 Lakhs*
1198 cc
Petrol
Manual
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
Citroen C3 Specifications and Features
Live 1.2 Petrol
Engine Type
PURETECH 82
Drivertrain
FWD
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
115 Nm @ 3750 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
19.8 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
80 bhp @ 5750 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
1198 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Driver Range
594 Km
Fuel Type
Petrol
Citroen C3 2022 Mileage

Citroen C3 in India is available in Petrol variant. Average mileage of Citroen C3's petrol variant is 19.8 kmpl. Citroen C3 petrol comes with a 30 litre litre fuel tank.

Live 1.2 Petrol
