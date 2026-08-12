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CITROEN C3

₹4.95 - 7.73 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
4Expert Score
3.8
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Citroen C3: Overview

The Citroen C3 is a high-riding hatchback positioned as a crossover alternative in the entry-level car segment. First launched in India in 2022, the model has since seen the introduction of several variants, including the recently launched Sport Edition in 2024. Built on Citroen’s CMP modular platform, the C3 is offered with petrol and CNG powertrains and aims to combine urban usability with SUV-inspired styling cues. It caters to customers seeking a compact vehicle with spacious interiors and value-driven features and is available in multiple trims and colour options.

Citroen C3: Price

The C3 is currently priced from 6.16 lakh to 8.92 lakh (ex-showroom). The newly launched Sport Edition, priced from 6.44 lakh, commands a premium of 21,000 over its respective standard variants. It gets some cosmetic enhancements, and buyers can further opt for features such as a dashcam and wireless phone charger as dealer-level accessories.

Citroen C3: Variants and Colour Options

The hatchback is available in three main variants—Live, Feel, and Shine—with additional limited-edition versions like the Dark and Sport Editions introduced to enhance appeal. These are based on the mid and top variants and offer unique exterior themes. The C3 comes in four monotone shades—Polar White, Zesty Orange, Steel Grey, and Platinum Grey—and six dual-tone combinations with orange or grey contrast roofs. Buyers also get accent customisation options around the fog lamps.

Citroen C3: Mileage

The claimed mileage figures for the hatchback vary depending on the powertrain. The turbo-petrol manual returns 19.3 kmpl, while the automatic variant is rated at 18.3 kmpl. The naturally aspirated petrol with the 5-speed manual gearbox offers lower fuel efficiency in comparison, and a CNG version is available via a dealer-installed kit for improved running cost.

Citroen C3: Specs & Features

The hatchback offers two engine choices—a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine producing 82 PS and 115 Nm of torque, and a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol unit making 108 bhp and up to 205 Nm. The base petrol engine is paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox, while the turbo engine is offered with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic. The C3 supports a certified CNG retrofitment on the NA petrol variant as well. Built with a 2540 mm wheelbase, the vehicle has exterior dimensions of 3981 mm in length, 1733 mm in width, and 1586 mm in height.

Standard features include a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 7-inch digital driver’s display, tilt-adjustable steering, and steering-mounted audio controls. Higher variants offer a four-speaker audio system, rear wiper/washer, rear defogger, and automatic air conditioning. Externally, the car gets signature split headlamps, a chrome-finished dual-slat grille, and silver skid plates. The cabin includes dual-tone fabric upholstery with anodised grey trim highlights.

Citroen C3: Safety

Safety equipment includes six airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, electronic stability control, hill-hold assist, tyre pressure monitoring system, speed-sensitive auto door locks, and a rear parking camera. Other safety aids include ISOFIX child seat mounts, a speed alert system, a day-night IRVM, and three-point seat belts for all passengers.

Citroen C3: Offers and Deals

Citroen celebrates its fourth anniversary in India with savings up to 2.80 lakh on select models until June 30. Existing customers receive a free car spa. For more details, visit the official website or contact local showrooms.

Citroen C3: Rivals

In terms of pricing, the hatchback competes with the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, Celerio, Swift, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, and Tata Tiago. Its size, stance, and engine performance also bring it into contention with models such as the Tata Punch, Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite, and even some entry-level variants of the Hyundai i20, Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Toyota Glanza, and Tata Altroz.

Citroen C3 Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    1198 - 1199 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    19.3-28.1 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    80 - 109 bhp
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Petrol
  • BootSpace iconBoot Space
    315 litres
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    115 - 205 Nm
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    FWD
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    982 kg
View All C3 SpecsView specs icon

Citroen C3 Videos

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Closer look at newly launched #CitroenC3 #DarkEdition. Gets an all-black theme for a premium touch
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Closer look at newly launched #CitroenC3 #DarkEdition. Gets an all-black theme for a premium touch

Citroen C3 Variants

Citroen C3 price starts at ₹ 4.95 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 7.73 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Citroen C3 comes in 6 variants. Citroen C3's top variant is Feel (O) 1.2 Petrol CNG.
Filter variants by:
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Petrol
CNG
Manual
6 Variants Available
C3 Live 1.2 Petrol
₹4.95 Lakhs*
1198 cc
Petrol
Manual
C3 Feel 1.2 Petrol
₹5.85 Lakhs*
1198 cc
Petrol
Manual
C3 Live 1.2 Petrol CNG
₹5.88 Lakhs*
1198 cc
CNG
Manual
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Citroen C3 Latest Updates

Calendar icon12 Aug 2026
The Camry Hybrid, City e:HEV, Innova Hycross, and Lexus NX 350h offer safe, efficient hybrid options at varying prices in India.Read Full Story
Calendar icon4 Jul 2026
This comparison of entry-level hatchbacks highlights their engines, features, and pricing, with options from Maruti, Renault, Hyundai, Tata, and Citroen.Read Full Story
Calendar icon11 May 2026
Modi's carpooling plea hints at possible fuel price hikes, signaling a push for conservation amid economic pressures.Read Full Story
Calendar icon17 Apr 2026
The Mercedes-Benz EQS and rivals showcase advanced tech features, revolutionizing luxury electric sedans with unique displays and functionalities.Read Full Story
Calendar icon1 Apr 2026
Citroen raises prices of C3, Basalt, and Aircross models in India by up to Rs 20,000, impacting all products.Read Full Story

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Citroen C3 comparison with similar Cars

CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
Citroen C3
Citroen C3 image
Rs. 4.95 LakhsOnwards
3.81
80 bhp115 NmManualSUV6180 mm315 litres3981 mm1733 mm1586 mm4.98 metres
Maruti Suzuki EecoMaruti Suzuki Eeco imageRs. 5.21 LakhsOnwards
3.4634
71 bhp95 NmManualMinivan6--3675 mm1475 mm1825 mm4.5 metresC3VSEeco

Citroen C3 Expert Review

Pros

Youthful looksSpacious cabinAggressive turbo engineSuspension set-up

Cons

Cabin finish imperfectNo automatic gearboxKey features missing or part of optional extra

For a brand that has been repeatedly harping on its 100-year legacy and rich heritage, Citroen remains a rather obscure entity in the Indian car market. Playing the rather complex landscape here with just one model, which also happens to be rather obnoxiously priced, the French manufacturer has been very cautious and calculating in its India approach which has thus far raised more questions than invited admiration. But while the C5 Aircross flagship launched early 2021 may have been a statement of intent at best, it is now the Citroen C3 SUV - the company calls it a hatchback for some reason - that is promising to hurl the brand into top flight. The C3 has been a while coming but the fourth-generation is being manufactured locally and sits in a segment that has enormous potential even if it already has a plethora of very well-established and well-entrenched rivals.

To test drive the Citroen C3 to study if the brand would potentially race forward or hunt for more excuses still, we landed in monsoon-hit, lush green Goa this June.

Here's the in-depth first-drive review of Citroen C3:

Citroen C3 exterior highlights:

The C3 is undeniably Citroen and does bear a resemblance of sorts to the C5 Aircross. The face of the SUV is distinct in that it does have a massively imposing grille or lush use of chrome splashes. Instead, dual chrome chevrons with chrome extensions in the front grille give it a young and distinct appeal. There are sleek LED DRL units but the the main head light unit is halogen-powered. ‘Why?' - is a question best left for Citroen to answer.

Citroen C3 will be offered in a plethora of mono and dual-tone colour options.
Citroen C3 will be offered in a plethora of mono and dual-tone colour options.

The vehicle stands on 15-inch smartly-designed alloy wheels under relatively large wheel arches. The windows too are quite large and the side cladding towards the lower portion of the doors lend the car a slight bit of rugged character.

Nothing rugged about the rear though where Citroen opts for a clean profile, completed and complimented with the company badge and logo. Open the door here and there's a little over 300 litres of boot space. The cargo area is quite deep which means plonking one suitcase over another is possible. But on the flipside, the opening for the boot is quite narrow and there would be quite a loading angle which would surely make lifting heavy luggage and putting it in the boot a significant effort.

Citroen C3 offers 315 litres of boot space. The rear-seats can be folded to create even more space.
Citroen C3 offers 315 litres of boot space. The rear-seats can be folded to create even more space.

Overall, the C3 has a spunk around it from almost every angle and its sporty profile is massively highlighted by the big use of a bright shade of orange on the roof, ORVMs and casing around the front fog lamps. Personally, I am not too taken by the dual-tone orange shade but the car is also available in multiple mono tone hues.

Citroen C3 cabin highlights:

That the C3 is a young car is also evident generously with how the cabin has been put together. The dashboard itself is offered in two colour trims - Orange and Grey. There is a 10.2-inch infotainment screen positioned right in the middle and it looks quite premium with features like wireless support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It is responsive to touch even if the amount of fingerprint it attracts would make it a delight for forensics teams. Nonetheless, it is bright enough for use under direct sunlight, has good viewing angles regardless of where in the car one is at and is connected to a four-speaker set-up.

A look at the dashboard layout inside the C3 from Citroen.
A look at the dashboard layout inside the C3 from Citroen.

Under it are the vents for air-conditioning which can be controlled using dial knobs over the center console. The vertical vents on the front sides are quite catchy to look at and are also mighty powerful in cooling the vehicle - essential because there are no vents for the passengers at the back.

Look closer and there are certain sections closed which give the C3 cabin a rather incomplete feel. The round space here may have been otherwise reserves for an engine start-stop button. There is also no central lock and unlock button for all doors, apart from the door lock on the driver door.
Look closer and there are certain sections closed which give the C3 cabin a rather incomplete feel. The round space here may have been otherwise reserves for an engine start-stop button. There is also no central lock and unlock button for all doors, apart from the door lock on the driver door.

For the driver, the seat can be adjusted for height while the compact steering promises to make short work of navigating through tight spaces. But where the C3 is found wanting is the digital driver display which is quite small and almost toycar-like. The stick to adjust the ORVM position is also rather flimsy and there are plenty of closed button sections which give a sense of the vehicle still being a work in progress. There is also no one central button to lock or unlock all doors and this depends entirely on the status of the driver-side door. The control buttons for the rear windows are also located on the central console and not on the rear doors.

Step back to the rear seats and there is decent amount of space on offer. The wheelbase of 2,540 mm is evident with impressive levels of knee and leg room, regardless of how far back the front seats may be. There is good amount of cushioning on all seats and superb under-thigh support. Head room is also quite satisfactory but the central tunnel on the floor bed and the center console jutting back takes generous bites out of the leg space for the middle-seat passenger.

A dedicated seat belt for the middle passenger at the back is a welcome addition inside Citroen C3.
A dedicated seat belt for the middle passenger at the back is a welcome addition inside Citroen C3.

The rear-seat passengers do sit slightly higher than those in front in a theater-like setup and while there is no sunroof, the cabin is quiet and has a pleasant aura all around. Storage spaces are plentiful too but use of only hard plastics is a bit of a let down. There are also several features that are either missing entirely or would be offered as optional extras. This includes wireless phone charging, ambient lights, rear-view camera and the likes.

Citroen C3 drive dynamics:

First things first - if you fancy a diesel car, then the Citroen C3 isn't for you. If you want the convenience of an automatic gearbox, then steer away from the C3 too. Snubbing the diesel motor is a miss for sure but not offering an automatic transmission in today's times means the French are likely to lose a fair share of customers.

But if a petrol motor and the enthusiasm of a manual gearbox is your thing, Citroen C3 is offering two choices of each. There is a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated motor churning out 82 Ps (80 hp) and offering 115 Nm of torque. Then there is the more capable 1.2-turbo petrol which puts out 110 Ps (108 hp) and an absolutely scrumptious 190 Nm of torque.

The C3 has a punchy turbo motor that responds quite well to throttle inputs.
The C3 has a punchy turbo motor that responds quite well to throttle inputs.

This torque figure alone promises to set the C3 apart from most of its intended rivals and isn't just a numerical highlight but does translate to some extremely peppy traits when on the move. Push the pedal, slot the intended gear number and the C3's turbo engine is just so impressively enthusiastic. Imagine a child running around in a chocolate factory - endless energy, scampering from one corner to the farthest other corner. That, in a nutshell, is the C3 turbo for you.

But it is not just innocent enthusiasm because there is a high degree of maturity too, especially when it comes to the large gear bands. The shifts may not be as slick to touch as is in most Korean cars but the sheer need to work the gearbox is comparatively far less. The C3 pulls and pulls clean, and while there is a slight strain from the engine at higher rev bands, the solid grip over NVH levels also help in keeping the cabin calm while pushing the car forward.

The C3 is quite steady at high speeds but the engine does strain a bit if pushed to the limits.
The C3 is quite steady at high speeds but the engine does strain a bit if pushed to the limits.

The other big strength of the C3 lies in its suspension set up that is tuned so well that the ride quality raises the bar for several other sub-compact SUVs currently out and about on roads here. Sure it may not be like the ‘Flying Carpet’ effect on the C5 Aircross but still, the ability of the C3 to brush past broken roads is mighty impressive. And unless hurtling the car over speed breakers, even man-made road aberrations are very well negotiated.

But while the C3 shines within city limits courtesy its easy maneuverability and rushes towards three-digit speed mark on open roads with spirited focus, the lack of feedback from the steering is a letdown. Steady at moderate speeds, the C3 steering wheel needs to be gripped harder at high speeds to extract any iota of feedback. There is also a slight body roll for back-seat passengers when the car is pushed into corners with disdain and this takes some sheen away from the otherwise comfortable experience of being on the move inside this car.

Most of these traits - the good and not so good - are obviously on the more sedate C3 option as well. But it would be incorrect to plainly assume that the 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated motor is lethargic. Obviously not as eager as its more powerful twin, the more affordable C3 still has enough spirit to be a confident daily ride option. The pick from lower rev bands is stellar and the five-speed gearbox continues to have a mighty large range to adapt to changing drive conditions. Move to high speeds sure need more work and overtaking won't be as breezy but unless you identify yourself as an enthusiastic driver every time you get inside your car, this motor should suffice.

The Citroen C3 attacks corners with decent levels of precision but there also is body roll that is likely to bother rear-seat passengers more than those in the front.
The Citroen C3 attacks corners with decent levels of precision but there also is body roll that is likely to bother rear-seat passengers more than those in the front.

As such, the C3 does a respectable job of offering two solid engine options and a suspension set up tuned for comfort.

Citroen C3 verdict:

The Citreon C3 isn't an extravaganza in terms of feature list or boisterous looks. And yet, it goes beyond just getting the basics right to offer a car that's confident and basks in that confidence.

Citroen C3 is most likely to get a very aggressive starting price which could help it snatch braggging rights in its segment.
Citroen C3 is most likely to get a very aggressive starting price which could help it snatch braggging rights in its segment.

Citroen will offer a mammoth list of optional extras which cover exterior style packs to feature additions for alloys, rear-view camera and more. This is a generous hint that off the block, the C3 may be very aggressively priced.

Citroen has a solid product on its hands and one that has the potential to find favour among a young car-buying audience. All eyes would be on how well the C3 is priced and how well the company is able to come good on its promise of offering a robust post-sales network. Considering the base variant will be quite a stripped down version, a starting price of somewhere around 5 lakh ought to hold the car in good stead.

Citroen C3 Images

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Citroen C3 Colours

Citroen C3 is available in the 11 Colours in India.

Platinum Grey
Steel Grey With Cosmo Blue
Steel Gray With Platinum Grey
Platinum Grey With Polar White
Polar White With Platinum Grey
Polar White With Cosmo Blue
Polar White
Steel Grey
Steel Grey With Polar White
Cosmo Blue With Polar White
Cosmo Blue
Platinum grey

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Citroen C3 User Reviews & Ratings

5Engine & Performance
4Features
3Safety
3Design
4Value For Money
4Comfort
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User Reviews

Perfect Family Car
Best in the segment. Classy looks and solid build quality. Loaded with features. Excellent in terms of safety. Great value for money in the Indian market.
By: Swapneel Awad (May 26, 2026)
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26 Jun 2026
The complete Citroen range will be sold to commercial vehicle operators, barring the C5 Aircross
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20 Aug 2025
The Citroen C3X comes in as the new top end variant in the Citroen C3 range, with enhanced features
Citroen C3X vs Citroen C3: Here's what the extra cash gets you
13 Aug 2025
The Citroen C3 prices have been slashed between <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000 and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>98,000, depending on the variant you opt for. The top variants have also been rebranded as the C3X
⁠Citroen C3 gets a price cut of up to 98,000. Range now starts at 5.25 lakh
13 Aug 2025
Citroen Basalt goes against the Tata Curvv and it was one of India's first coupe SUV in the mass market segment. The SUV is based on the C3 Aircross from the French carmaker.
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8 Aug 2025
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 Citroen C3 Related News

Citroen C3 Specifications and Features

Max Power80-109 bhp
AirbagsYes
Body TypeSUV
Max Torque115-205 Nm
Keyless EntryYes
Mileage19.3-28.1 kmpl
TransmissionManual
Engine1198-1199 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
View all C3 specs and features

Citroen C3 Mileage

Citroen C3 in India is available in Petrol variants. Average mileage of Citroen C3's petrol variant is 19.8 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Citroen C3 Live 1.2 Petrol comes with a 30 litres fuel tank.

Select Variant:
Live 1.2 Petrol
Fuel Type
Transmission
Mileage
Petrol
Manual
19.8 kmpl

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