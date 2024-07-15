Saved Articles

Citroen C3 Shine 1.2 Petrol

4 out of 5
4 out of 5
8.78 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Citroen C3 Key Specs
Engine1198 cc
Mileage19.3 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionManual
C3 Shine 1.2 Petrol Latest Updates

C3 is a 5 seater Hatchback which has 13 variants. The price of C3 Shine 1.2 Petrol in Delhi is Rs. 8.78 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Shine

  • Engine Type: PURETECH 82
  • Max Torque: 115 Nm @ 3750 rpm
  • Transmission: Manual - 5 Gears
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 30 litres
  • BootSpace: 315 litres
    • Mileage of Shine 1.2 Petrol is 19.3 kmpl....Read More

    Citroen C3 Shine 1.2 Petrol Price

    Shine 1.2 Petrol
    ₹8.78 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1198 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    7,75,800
    RTO
    58,906
    Insurance
    42,574
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    8,77,780
    EMI@18,867/mo
    Citroen C3 Shine 1.2 Petrol Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine Type
    PURETECH 82
    Driving Range
    579 Km
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    115 Nm @ 3750 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual - 5 Gears
    Mileage (ARAI)
    19.3 kmpl
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    80 bhp @ 5750 rpm
    Drivetrain
    FWD
    Emission Standard
    BS6 Phase 2
    Engine
    1198 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Minimum Turning Radius
    4.98 metres
    Rear Brake Type
    Drum
    Spare Wheel
    Steel
    Front Tyres
    195 / 65 R15
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Rear Suspension
    Rear Twist Beam with Coil Spring
    Front Suspension
    MacPherson Strut with Coil Spring
    Rear Tyres
    195 / 65 R15
    Ground Clearance
    180 mm
    Length
    3981 mm
    Wheelbase
    2540 mm
    Height
    1586 mm
    Kerb Weight
    987 kg
    Width
    1733 mm
    No of Seating Rows
    2 Rows
    Bootspace
    315 litres
    Seating Capacity
    5 Person
    Doors
    5 Doors
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    30 litres
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Heater
    Yes
    Cruise Control
    No
    Parking Sensors
    Rear
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Co-Driver Only
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    No
    Parking Assist
    Reverse Camera
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Manual)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Manual - Internal Only
    12V Power Outlets
    Yes
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    No
    Front AC
    Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    Yes
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    No
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Remote
    Panaromic Sunroof
    No
    Rub - Strips
    Black
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    No
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Body Kit
    No
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    No
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    One Touch -Down
    All
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    No
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Interior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Scuff Plates
    No
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Black
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Boot-lid Opener
    Internal
    Rear Wiper
    Yes
    One Touch - Up
    All
    Driver Armrest Storage
    No
    Sunglass Holder
    No
    Cup Holders
    Front Only
    Cooled Glove Box
    No
    Cornering Headlights
    No
    Glove Box Lamp
    No
    Cabin Lamps
    Front
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    No
    Rear Reading Lamp
    No
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    No
    Automatic Head Lamps
    No
    Headlights
    Halogen
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    No
    Tail Lights
    Halogen
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Fog Lights
    Halogen
    Follow me home headlamps
    No
    Puddle Lamps
    No
    Warranty (Years)
    2
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    Not Applicable
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    40000
    Battery Warranty (Years)
    Not Applicable
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Wireless Charger
    Yes
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Speakers
    4
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    No
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Applicable
    DVD Playback
    No
    Touch Screen Size
    10 inch
    GPS Navigation System
    No
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Voice Command
    No
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    Yes
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    No
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    No
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    Yes
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    Yes
    Geo-Fence
    Yes
    Find My Car
    Yes
    Emergency Call
    Yes
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    No
    Airbags
    2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    No
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Puncture Repair Kit
    No
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    NCAP Rating
    Not Tested
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    No
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    No
    Hill Hold Control
    No
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    No
    Brake Assist (BA)
    No
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Seat Upholstery
    Fabric
    Interiors
    Single Tone
    Driver Armrest
    No
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    No
    Rear Armrest
    No
    Split Rear Seat
    No
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down)
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    No
    Folding Rear Seat
    Full
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Citroen C3 Shine 1.2 Petrol EMI
    EMI16,980 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    7,90,001
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    7,90,001
    Interest Amount
    2,28,811
    Payable Amount
    10,18,812

    Citroen C3 other Variants

    Live 1.2 Petrol
    ₹7.01 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1198 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    6,16,000
    RTO
    47,720
    Insurance
    36,693
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    7,00,913
    EMI@15,065/mo
    Feel 1.2 Petrol
    ₹8.19 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1198 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Feel 1.2 Petrol Dual Tone
    ₹8.36 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1198 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Feel 1.2 Petrol Vibe Pack
    ₹8.36 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1198 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Feel 1.2 Petrol Vibe Pack Dual Tone
    ₹8.53 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1198 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Shine 1.2 Petrol Vibe Pack
    ₹8.91 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1198 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Shine 1.2 Petrol Dual Tone
    ₹8.94 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1198 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Feel 1.2 Turbo Dual Tone
    ₹9.52 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Feel 1.2 Turbo Vibe Pack Dual Tone
    ₹9.69 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Shine 1.2 Turbo Dual Tone
    ₹10.11 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Shine 1.2 Turbo Vibe Pack Dual Tone
    ₹10.24 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
