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CITROEN C5 Aircross

₹37.32 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
4.1
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Citroen C5 Aircross Price:

Citroen C5 Aircross is priced at Rs. 37.32 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).

How many variants are there for Citroen C5 Aircross?

The Citroen C5 Aircross is available in 1 variant - Shine.

What are the Citroen C5 Aircross colour options?

Citroen C5 Aircross comes in seven colour options: Pearl White With Black Roof, Cumulus Gray, Eclipse Blue With Black Roof, Pearl Nera Black, Pearl White, Eclipse Blue, Cumulus Grey With Black Roof.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Citroen C5 Aircross?

Citroen C5 Aircross comes in diesel engine options, comes with 1997 cc engine, and features a SUV body type.

Which are the major rival of Citroen C5 Aircross?

Citroen C5 Aircross rival is Volvo EX30.

What is the mileage of Citroen C5 Aircross?

Citroen C5 Aircross comes with a mileage of 17.5 kmpl (Company claimed).

What is the Seating Capacity of Citroen C5 Aircross?

Citroen C5 Aircross offers a 5 Seater configuration.

Citroen C5 Aircross Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    1997 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    17.5 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    174 bhp
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Diesel
  • BootSpace iconBoot Space
    580 litres
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    400 Nm
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    FWD
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    1685 kg
View All C5 Aircross SpecsView specs icon

Citroen C5 Aircross Videos

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Citroen C5 Aircross Variants

Citroen C5 Aircross price starts at ₹ 37.32 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
C5 Aircross Shine
₹37.32 Lakhs*
1997 cc
Diesel
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Citroen C5 Aircross Latest Updates

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The story highlights various SUVs available in India, focusing on their features, performance, and starting prices.Read Full Story

Citroen C5 Aircross Visual Comparison

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Citroen C5 Aircross comparison with similar Cars

CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
Citroen C5 Aircross
Citroen C5 Aircross image
Rs. 37.32 LakhsOnwards
4.1202
174 bhp400 NmAutomaticSUV6580 litres4500 mm1969 mm1710 mm5.35 metres
Volvo EX30Volvo EX30 imageRs. 41 LakhsOnwards-272 bhp343 Nm-SUV6318 litres4233 mm1838 mm1550 mm5.5 metresC5 AircrossVSEX30

Citroen C5 Aircross Images

Citroen C5 Aircross Image 1
Citroen C5 Aircross Image 2
Citroen C5 Aircross Image 3
Citroen C5 Aircross Image 4
Citroen C5 Aircross Image 5
Citroen C5 Aircross Image 6

Citroen C5 Aircross Colours

Citroen C5 Aircross is available in the 7 Colours in India.

Pearl White With Black Roof
Cumulus Gray
Eclipse Blue With Black Roof
Pearl Nera Black
Pearl White
Eclipse Blue
Cumulus Grey With Black Roof
Pearl white with black roof

Citroen C5 Aircross Alternatives

Volvo EX30

Volvo EX30

41 Lakhs
C5 AircrossvsEX30

Citroen C5 Aircross User Reviews & Ratings

4.1Engine & Performance
3.9Features
4.2Safety
4.1Design
3.9Value For Money
4.2Comfort
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Citroen C5 Aircross User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

Users admire the car's exceptional comfort and premium build, but express concerns over limited service availability and missing basic features. The driving experience remains smooth and refined.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconStylish design
  • check circle iconOutstanding engine refinement and midrange torque
  • check circle iconPhenomenal suspension comfort
  • check circle iconExcellent under-thigh support on individual seats
  • check circle iconLarge side windows for great outward vision

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconHigh price compared to competitors
  • warning iconMissing basic features like front seat ventilation
  • warning iconAwkward rear seat belt buckle placement
  • warning iconSlow infotainment boot-up and reverse camera delay
  • warning iconLimited service center availability outside major cities

User Reviews

Protruding Seat Belt Anchor parts
The rear seat belt receiving buckles stick upwards oddly from the seat base. They poke hard against passenger hips if you try to sit slightly sideways.
By: Vivek Maravi (Jun 12, 2026)
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Expensive Import Component Replacement
Since body panels and complex electronics are sourced globally replacement spare parts take long delivery times and cost premium money at dealer shops.
By: Yashwant Netam (Jun 12, 2026)
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Scarce Exterior Service Outlets
The car itself is mechanical perfection but the network footprint is very small outside main tier-1 zones. Getting assistance on long cross country roadtrips is worrisome.
By: Vinay Namdeo (Jun 12, 2026)
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Narrow Rear Mid seat row
The three separate rear seats are a clever addition but broad built passengers might find the individual seating width narrow.
By: Vaibhav Mahajan (Jun 12, 2026)
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Hidden Passenger Bonnet Lever
The hood release pull lever is placed on the passenger side door pillar area. Annoying when security guards ask to check engine bay.
By: Tarun Choubey (Jun 12, 2026)
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Citroen C5 Aircross Related News

The Citroen C5 Aircross has been modified heavily to do the job of a friction tester
Citroen C5 Aircross transformed into India’s first friction tester at Bengaluru airport. Check details
24 Mar 2025
Citroen C5 Aircross was launched at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>36.67 lakh (ex-showroom) when the carmaker introduced its facelift version two years ago.
Citroen C5 Aircross SUV gets costlier as carmaker withdraws entry-level variant
20 Nov 2024
The Citroen C5 Aircross concept car is displayed at the 2024 Paris Auto Show.
India-bound new-generation Citroen C5 Aircross breaks cover at 2024 Paris Motor Show. Everything you should know
21 Oct 2024
This model will be a key part of the brand’s strategy to stay competitive in the evolving SUV market.
Citroen unveils the future of its C5 Aircross in at a conceptual stage. Here is what the carmaker has planned
15 Oct 2024
Citroen C3 small SUV is the best-selling car from the French carmaker which made its India debut with C5 Aircross SUV two years ago.
C3, C5 Aircross to become costlier as Citroen decides to hike prices soon
9 Dec 2022
View all
 Citroen C5 Aircross Related News

Citroen C5 Aircross Specifications and Features

Rear AC VentsYes
Max Power174 bhp
AirbagsYes
Body TypeSUV
Max Torque400 Nm
Keyless EntryYes
TransmissionAutomatic
Mileage17.5 kmpl
Engine1997 cc
Fuel TypeDiesel
SunroofYes
View all C5 Aircross specs and features

Citroen C5 Aircross Mileage

Citroen C5 Aircross in India is available in Diesel variant. Average mileage of Citroen C5 Aircross's petrol variant is (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Citroen C5 Aircross Shine comes with a 52.5 litres fuel tank.

Select Variant:
Shine
Fuel Type
Transmission
Mileage
Diesel
Automatic
17.5 kmpl

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