Citroen C5 Aircross Price:

Citroen C5 Aircross is priced at Rs. 37.32 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).

How many variants are there for Citroen C5 Aircross?

The Citroen C5 Aircross is available in 1 variant - Shine.

What are the Citroen C5 Aircross colour options?

Citroen C5 Aircross comes in seven colour options: Pearl White With Black Roof, Cumulus Gray, Eclipse Blue With Black Roof, Pearl Nera Black, Pearl White, Eclipse Blue, Cumulus Grey With Black Roof.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Citroen C5 Aircross?

Citroen C5 Aircross comes in diesel engine options, comes with 1997 cc engine, and features a SUV body type.

Which are the major rival of Citroen C5 Aircross?

Citroen C5 Aircross rival is Volvo EX30.

What is the mileage of Citroen C5 Aircross?

Citroen C5 Aircross comes with a mileage of 17.5 kmpl (Company claimed).

What is the Seating Capacity of Citroen C5 Aircross?

Citroen C5 Aircross offers a 5 Seater configuration.