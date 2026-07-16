Citroen C5 Aircross Key Specs
- Engine1997 cc
- Mileage17.5 kmpl
- Power174 bhp
- FuelDiesel
- Boot Space580 litres
- Max Torque400 Nm
- Drive TrainFWD
- Kerb Weight1685 kg
Citroen C5 Aircross is priced at Rs. 37.32 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).
The Citroen C5 Aircross is available in 1 variant - Shine.
Citroen C5 Aircross comes in seven colour options: Pearl White With Black Roof, Cumulus Gray, Eclipse Blue With Black Roof, Pearl Nera Black, Pearl White, Eclipse Blue, Cumulus Grey With Black Roof.
Citroen C5 Aircross comes in diesel engine options, comes with 1997 cc engine, and features a SUV body type.
Citroen C5 Aircross rival is Volvo EX30.
Citroen C5 Aircross comes with a mileage of 17.5 kmpl (Company claimed).
Citroen C5 Aircross offers a 5 Seater configuration.
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|Citroen C5 Aircross
|Rs. 37.32 LakhsOnwards
|174 bhp
|400 Nm
|Automatic
|SUV
|6
|580 litres
|4500 mm
|1969 mm
|1710 mm
|5.35 metres
|Volvo EX30
|Rs. 41 LakhsOnwards
|-
|272 bhp
|343 Nm
|-
|SUV
|6
|318 litres
|4233 mm
|1838 mm
|1550 mm
|5.5 metres
|C5 AircrossVSEX30
Citroen C5 Aircross is available in the 7 Colours in India.
AI generated summary
Users admire the car's exceptional comfort and premium build, but express concerns over limited service availability and missing basic features. The driving experience remains smooth and refined.
|Rear AC Vents
|Yes
|Max Power
|174 bhp
|Airbags
|Yes
|Body Type
|SUV
|Max Torque
|400 Nm
|Keyless Entry
|Yes
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Mileage
|17.5 kmpl
|Engine
|1997 cc
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Sunroof
|Yes
Citroen C5 Aircross in India is available in Diesel variant. Average mileage of Citroen C5 Aircross's petrol variant is (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Citroen C5 Aircross Shine comes with a 52.5 litres fuel tank.
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