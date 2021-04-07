C5 Aircross is a 5 seater SUV which has 4 variants. The price of C5 Aircross Shine (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 37.90 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmissionC5 Aircross is a 5 seater SUV which has 4 variants. The price of C5 Aircross Shine (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 37.90 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Shine is 52.5 litres & Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Shift Indicator, Cruise Control, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start and specs like: