|Engine
|1997 cc
|Mileage
|17.5 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Transmission
|Automatic
The C5 Aircross Shine, equipped with a DW10FC and Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹44.04 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the C5 Aircross deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 17.5 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The C5 Aircross Shine is available in 7 colour options: Pearl White With Black Roof, Cumulus Gray, Eclipse Blue With Black Roof, Pearl Nera Black, Pearl White, Eclipse Blue, Cumulus Grey With Black Roof.
The C5 Aircross Shine is powered by a 1997 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 174 bhp @ 3750 rpm and 400 Nm @ 2000 rpm of torque.
In the C5 Aircross's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Volvo EX30 priced ₹41 Lakhs.
The C5 Aircross Shine has Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Rain-sensing Wipers, Automatic Head Lamps, Heater, Cruise Control, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder and Low Fuel Level Warning.