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C5 AircrossPriceMileageSpecifications
Citroen C5 Aircross Front Left Side
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Citroen C5 Aircross Front View
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Citroen C5 Aircross Grille
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Citroen C5 Aircross Rear Left View
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Citroen C5 Aircross Taillight
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Citroen C5 Aircross Shine

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
44.04 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Citroen C5 Aircross Key Specs
Engine1997 cc
Mileage17.5 kmpl
Fuel TypeDiesel
TransmissionAutomatic
View all C5 Aircross specs and features

C5 Aircross Shine

C5 Aircross Shine Prices

The C5 Aircross Shine, equipped with a DW10FC and Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹44.04 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

C5 Aircross Shine Mileage

All variants of the C5 Aircross deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 17.5 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

C5 Aircross Shine Colours

The C5 Aircross Shine is available in 7 colour options: Pearl White With Black Roof, Cumulus Gray, Eclipse Blue With Black Roof, Pearl Nera Black, Pearl White, Eclipse Blue, Cumulus Grey With Black Roof.

C5 Aircross Shine Engine and Transmission

The C5 Aircross Shine is powered by a 1997 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 174 bhp @ 3750 rpm and 400 Nm @ 2000 rpm of torque.

C5 Aircross Shine vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the C5 Aircross's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Volvo EX30 priced ₹41 Lakhs.

C5 Aircross Shine Specs & Features

The C5 Aircross Shine has Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Rain-sensing Wipers, Automatic Head Lamps, Heater, Cruise Control, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder and Low Fuel Level Warning.

Citroen C5 Aircross Shine Price

C5 Aircross Shine

₹44.04 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
37,32,400
RTO
4,96,150
Insurance
1,75,383
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
44,04,433
EMI@94,668/mo
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Citroen C5 Aircross Shine Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
DW10FC
Others
Idle Start/Stop
Driving Range
919 km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
400 Nm @ 2000 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
17.5 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
174 bhp @ 3750 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1997 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Diesel

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
5.35 metres
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Alloy
Front Tyres
235 / 55 R18
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Twist Beam Axle With Single Progressive Hydraulic Cushions - Compression
Front Suspension
Macpherson Strut Suspension With Double Progressive Hydraulic Cushions - Compression And Rebound
Rear Tyres
235 / 55 R18

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Bootspace
580 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
52.5 litres

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4500 mm
Wheelbase
2730 mm
Height
1710 mm
Kerb Weight
1685 kg
Width
1969 mm

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
2
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
Yes
Rub - Strips
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Scuff Plates
Metallic
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black
Rear Windshield Blind
No
Rear Wiper
Yes
One Touch - Up
All
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
Side Window Blinds
No

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
No
Cup Holders
Front Only
Third Row Cup Holders
No
Cooled Glove Box
No

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
No
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Fog Lights
LED
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
No

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
No
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Touch Screen Size
10 inch
Aux Compatibility
No
Voice Command
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display

Telematics

Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Emergency Call
No

Safety

Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No
High-beam Assist
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No
Puncture Repair Kit
No
NCAP Rating
4 Star (Euro NCAP)

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Differential Lock
No
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
No
Seat Upholstery
Fabric + Leatherette
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Rear Armrest
No
Split Rear Seat
Yes
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, lumbar up / down)
Interior Colours
Metropolitan Grey / Graphite
Ventilated Seats
No
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Individual
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
No
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Citroen C5 Aircross Shine EMI
EMI85,202 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
39,63,989
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
39,63,989
Interest Amount
11,48,106
Payable Amount
51,12,095

Citroen C5 Aircross other Variants

C5 Aircross Shine Dual Tone

₹46.90 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
39,99,000
RTO
5,04,475
Insurance
1,85,664
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
46,89,639
EMI@1,00,799/mo
Add to Compare
Close

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