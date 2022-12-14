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BYD Atto 3 Surf Blue Colour

₹24.99 - 33.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
4.0
3
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Atto 3 Surf Blue Colour

Surf Blue
Ski White
Cosmos Black
Boulder Grey
Surf blue

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