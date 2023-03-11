HT Auto
BYD Atto 3 Specifications

BYD Atto 3 is a 5 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 33,90,000 in India. It is available in 1 variants, and 1 transmission option: Automatic.
BYD Atto 3 Specs

BYD Atto 3 comes in one electric variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The Atto 3 measures 4,455 mm in length, 1,875 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,720 mm. The ground clearance ...Read More

BYD Atto 3 Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Extended Range
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears
Emission Standard
BS 6
Fuel Type
Electric
Engine Type
1 x Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
Driving Range
521 Km
Battery
60.48 kWh, Lithium Iron Phosphate,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan
Drivetrain
FWD
Max Motor Performance
Fuel type
Electric
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
Max Speed
160 kmph
Minimum Turning Radius
5.5 metres
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Front Tyres
215 / 55 R18
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Multi-link
Front Suspension
Macpherson Strut
Rear Tyres
215 / 55 R18
Bootspace
440 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Fuel Tank Capacity
No
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Length
4455 mm
Ground Clearance
175 mm
Wheelbase
2720 mm
Kerb Weight
1750 kg
Height
1615 mm
Width
1875 mm
Steering Adjustment
Manual Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Adaptive
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Parking Assist
360 Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
No
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Seat Adjustment
4 Way
Rub - Strips
Black
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Scuff Plates
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
No
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and Closing
Rear Wiper
Yes
One Touch - Up
All
Side Window Blinds
No
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Sunglass Holder
No
Third Row Cup Holders
Cooled Glove Box
No
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
160000
Warranty (Kilometres)
150000
Warranty (Years)
6
Cornering Headlights
No
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour
Rear Reading Lamp
Both Sides
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED Projector
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes
CD Player
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
8
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable
DVD Playback
No
GPS Navigation System
No
USB Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Aux Compatibility
No
Voice Command
Yes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes
Differential Lock
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Airbags
7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, Front Center)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Artificial Leather
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Interior Colours
Eclipse Blue / Hazy Grey
Ventilated Seats
No
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes

