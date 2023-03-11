BYD Atto 3 Specifications

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
BYD Atto 3 comes in one electric variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The Atto 3 measures 4,455 mm in length, 1,875 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,720 mm. The ground clearance of Atto 3 is 175 mm. A five-seat model, BYD Atto 3 sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
BYD Atto 3 price starts at ₹ 33.9 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 33.9 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). BYD Atto 3 comes in 1 variants. BYD Atto 3 top variant price is ₹ 33.9 Lakhs.
₹33.9 Lakhs*
160 kmph
521 km