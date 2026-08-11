Tesla Model 3: Overview

The Tesla Model 3 is an all-electric mid-size sedan, expected to mark the US-based brand’s official entry into the Indian passenger vehicle market. Known for its minimalist design, advanced technology, and impressive electric performance, the Model 3 will offer a premium experience to buyers transitioning to EVs. The car will be imported to India, and its anticipated launch in 2025 aims to further cement Tesla's footprint in the country, where it will compete with premium electric sedans already available. With its global reputation and robust powertrain options, the Model 3 represents Tesla’s commitment to enhancing sustainable transportation.

Tesla Model 3: Price

The Tesla Model 3 is expected to be priced between 40 Lakhs and 40 Lakhs (ex-showroom). Final pricing will vary based on the variant and battery configuration chosen. Being a fully imported unit, the pricing is expected to reflect duties and logistics costs in addition to Tesla’s global pricing structure.

Tesla Model 3: Variants

Globally, the Model 3 is offered in 0 variants based on motor layout and driving range: the , the Long Range, and the Performance variant. For the Indian market, Tesla may initially offer the Long Range and Performance trims, with the possibly arriving at a later stage. All variants come with a single-speed automatic transmission.

Tesla Model 3: Range & Battery

The Model 3 is expected to come with either a single or dual electric motor configuration, based on the chosen variant. The single motor setup offers 275 bhp and rear-wheel drive with a WLTP-claimed range of approximately 275 - 555 km. The dual-motor all-wheel-drive Long Range variant is rated at 346 bhp and delivers a higher WLTP range of around 275 - 555 km. Charging time for 0 to 80 percent via a Tesla Supercharger is claimed to be around 5-8 Hours, while standard AC home charging will take significantly longer.

Tesla Model 3: Specs & Features

The Model 3’s cabin features a minimalist layout with a single 15-inch central touchscreen that controls nearly every function of the car. The India-spec model is expected to include dual wireless phone chargers, 12-way power-adjustable and heated front seats, an 8-inch touchscreen for rear passengers, a 14-speaker audio system, dual-zone climate control, and a full glass roof. Advanced safety and driver-assistance systems such as adaptive cruise control, auto emergency braking, lane keep assist, and Tesla’s proprietary Autopilot are anticipated, although their availability will depend on Indian homologation norms.

From the outside, the Model 3 sports a sleek, grille-less front fascia, coupe-style silhouette, and LED lighting all around. The smooth aerodynamic shape complements the electric drivetrain’s efficiency.

Tesla Model 3: Safety

The Tesla Model 3 has received a five-star safety rating from Euro NCAP. Safety features expected in the India-spec model include multiple airbags, automatic emergency braking, collision warning, lane departure warning, blind spot monitoring, and a reinforced cabin structure. Advanced driver assistance features like Tesla’s Autopilot may be offered with certain restrictions based on Indian regulations at the time of launch.

Tesla Model 3: Rivals

The Tesla Model 3 will face competition from BYD Seal.