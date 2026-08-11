RangeImages
1/2
UPCOMING

TESLA Model 3

Exp. Launch on 15 Nov 2026
₹40 Lakhs* Onwards
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
Compare
Photos
Specs

Tesla Model 3: Overview

The Tesla Model 3 is an all-electric mid-size sedan, expected to mark the US-based brand’s official entry into the Indian passenger vehicle market. Known for its minimalist design, advanced technology, and impressive electric performance, the Model 3 will offer a premium experience to buyers transitioning to EVs. The car will be imported to India, and its anticipated launch in 2025 aims to further cement Tesla's footprint in the country, where it will compete with premium electric sedans already available. With its global reputation and robust powertrain options, the Model 3 represents Tesla’s commitment to enhancing sustainable transportation.

Tesla Model 3: Price

The Tesla Model 3 is expected to be priced between 40 Lakhs and 40 Lakhs (ex-showroom). Final pricing will vary based on the variant and battery configuration chosen. Being a fully imported unit, the pricing is expected to reflect duties and logistics costs in addition to Tesla’s global pricing structure.

Tesla Model 3: Variants

Globally, the Model 3 is offered in 0 variants based on motor layout and driving range: the , the Long Range, and the Performance variant. For the Indian market, Tesla may initially offer the Long Range and Performance trims, with the possibly arriving at a later stage. All variants come with a single-speed automatic transmission.

Tesla Model 3: Range & Battery

The Model 3 is expected to come with either a single or dual electric motor configuration, based on the chosen variant. The single motor setup offers 275 bhp and rear-wheel drive with a WLTP-claimed range of approximately 275 - 555 km. The dual-motor all-wheel-drive Long Range variant is rated at 346 bhp and delivers a higher WLTP range of around 275 - 555 km. Charging time for 0 to 80 percent via a Tesla Supercharger is claimed to be around 5-8 Hours, while standard AC home charging will take significantly longer.

Tesla Model 3: Specs & Features

The Model 3’s cabin features a minimalist layout with a single 15-inch central touchscreen that controls nearly every function of the car. The India-spec model is expected to include dual wireless phone chargers, 12-way power-adjustable and heated front seats, an 8-inch touchscreen for rear passengers, a 14-speaker audio system, dual-zone climate control, and a full glass roof. Advanced safety and driver-assistance systems such as adaptive cruise control, auto emergency braking, lane keep assist, and Tesla’s proprietary Autopilot are anticipated, although their availability will depend on Indian homologation norms.

From the outside, the Model 3 sports a sleek, grille-less front fascia, coupe-style silhouette, and LED lighting all around. The smooth aerodynamic shape complements the electric drivetrain’s efficiency.

Tesla Model 3: Safety

The Tesla Model 3 has received a five-star safety rating from Euro NCAP. Safety features expected in the India-spec model include multiple airbags, automatic emergency braking, collision warning, lane departure warning, blind spot monitoring, and a reinforced cabin structure. Advanced driver assistance features like Tesla’s Autopilot may be offered with certain restrictions based on Indian regulations at the time of launch.

Tesla Model 3: Rivals

The Tesla Model 3 will face competition from BYD Seal.

Tesla Model 3 Key Specs

  • Speed iconSpeed
    225 kmph
  • Range iconRange
    275 - 555 km
  • Charging iconCharging
    6.5 hrs
  • BatteryCapacity iconBattery Capacity
    82 kWh
View All Model 3 SpecsView specs icon

Tesla Model 3 Latest Updates

Calendar icon11 Aug 2026
Tesla is recalling 20,349 vehicles in the US due to excessive headlight brightness, risking crashes.Read Full Story
Calendar icon6 Jul 2026
India plans a Tesla-style incentive for fuel-efficient carmakers, allowing them to sell surplus compliance credits.Read Full Story
Calendar icon2 Jul 2026
The NHTSA closed its investigation into Tesla's "phantom braking" issue after software updates reduced complaints.Read Full Story
Calendar icon29 Jun 2026
Tesla cars now use cameras and Tesla Vision to deploy airbags proactively, enhancing safety by detecting crashes early.Read Full Story
Calendar icon29 May 2026
Tesla files patents for innovative cabin cooling technology in electric vehicles, enhancing comfort and efficiency during extreme weather.Read Full Story

Tesla Model 3 Visual Comparison

Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Model 3.
Tesla Model 3
BYD Seal
VS
Tesla Model 3Select model
BYD SealSelect model
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front Right Side
Front Left Side
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Preferred Banner

Tesla Model 3 Images

Tesla Model 3 Image 1
Tesla Model 3 Image 2

Tesla Model 3 Alternatives

BYD Seal

BYD Seal

41 - 53.15 Lakhs
View similar Cars

Tesla Model 3 Specifications and Features

Body TypeSedan
AirbagsYes
Battery Capacity82 kWh
TransmissionAutomatic
Range 275 - 555 km
Charging Time5-8 Hours
Max Speed225 kmph

Popular Tesla Cars

  • Popular
View all  Tesla Cars

Top Electric Cars

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

₹18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

₹21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

₹20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki Victoris

Maruti Suzuki Victoris

₹10.5 - 19.99 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

₹10.77 - 19.72 Lakhs
Toyota Fortuner

Toyota Fortuner

₹34.76 - 50.46 Lakhs
View allPopular Electric Cars

Popular Sedan Cars

UPCOMING
Audi A5

Audi A5

50 Lakhs Onwards
View upcoming Cars
Audi A8 L

Audi A8 L

1.34 - 1.63 Cr
A8 L Price in Delhi
UPCOMING
Audi New A6

Audi New A6

70 Lakhs Onwards
View upcoming Cars
UPCOMING
Audi New A3

Audi New A3

39 - 45 Lakhs
View upcoming Cars
Audi S5 Sportback

Audi S5 Sportback

80.49 Lakhs
S5 Sportback Price in Delhi

View all  Popular Sedan Cars

view all specs and features