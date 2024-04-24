2024 Tesla Model 3 Performance unveiled, gets a top speed of 260 kmph

Tesla Model 3 is one of the most successful electric vehicles in the global market. Led by Elon Musk, Tesla also sells a high-performance version of the Model 3 which is called Model 3 Performance. The electric four-wheeler manufacturer recently updated the Model 3 and now they have launched the 2024 Model 3 Performance in the global market. Here's everything that you need to know about the updated model.

The new performance drive unit has unlocked more torque, power and better efficiency when compared to the previous Model 3 Performance. Compared to the previous Model 3 Performance drive unit, the Performance 4DU can deliver up to 22 per cent continuous power, 32 per cent peak power, and 16 per cent peak torque delivery. These performance improvements have been achieved without sacrificing efficiency. In fact, Tesla is seeing about a 2 per cent reduction in energy consumption compared to the previous generation Model 3 Performance.

The 2024 Tesla Model 3 Performance now comes with new sports seats that are not offered in the standard model.

There are 20-inch forged alloy wheels which are wrapped in Tesla-specific Pirelli P Zero 4 performance tyres. The tyres also help with better comfort, lower rolling resistance and increased range. There is also new Active Damping that can adjust in real time to optimize ride and handling, while also improving ride comfort. Tesla has upgraded the Track Mode to version 3.

The cabin now gets new sports seats to keep the driver in place while going through corners. However, the seats still have 12-way power plus heating and ventilation functionality. The NVH has been improved with body baffles, sealing and acoustic glass.

2024 Model 3 Performance can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 2.9 seconds. The top speed is 262 kmph. The new electric motor is capable of producing 503 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 741 Nm.

