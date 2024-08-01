HT Auto
Tesla Model S

TESLA Model S

UPCOMING
70 Lakhs - 1 Cr*
Tesla Model S Key Specs
Battery Capacity100 kWh
Max Speed320 kmph
Range570 km
Charging Time6-9 Hours

About Tesla Model S

Latest Update

  • Tesla Model S that killed Seattle motorcyclist was in full self-driving mode
  • Tesla recalls 18 lakh electric vehicles, including Model 3 and Model S, in US

    • Tesla Model S Expected Launch Date

    The Tesla Model S is getting a facelift for the 2022 model year, almost a decade after its inception in 2012. Tesla Model S is expected to launch in March 2023 in India. Two new tri-motor variations have been added to the lineup, with significant changes to the exterior and interior designs.

    Tesla Model S Price:

    The Model S is expected to be priced at around ₹1.50 crore.

    Tesla Model S Features:

    The Tesla Model S has a sleek bumper design and a T-shaped grille flanked by attractive LED headlight casings in front. The Model S has a coupe-like shape rather than a three-box sedan from the side. The athletic quality is further enhanced by the standard 10-spoke, 19-inch wheels. Optional accessories include 10-spoke 20-inch wheels. The tailgate opens wide and tall, similar to that of a hatchback, and the rear windscreen does as well. The Model S has a circular steering wheel. All information about the automobile is controlled and shown by two digital screens. The instrument cluster is displayed on the first screen, while the larger 17-inch touchscreen display in the centre console displays data such as battery charge, energy consumption, and sat-nav GPS. The controls for the stereo system, air conditioning, sunroof, and dehumidifier are also displayed.

    Tesla Model S Performance:

    Tesla Model S comes in three different versions: 75D, 100D, and P100D. All three come equipped with a single-speed transmission and all-wheel drive. The 75D has a 75 kWh battery pack, which gives it a range of up to 489 kilometers and a top speed of 225 kilometers per hour. The 100D, on the other hand, has a power output of 100 kWh, a range of 632 kilometers, and a top speed of 250 kilometers per hour. The same 100 kWh battery can go up to 613 kilometers and reach a top speed of 250 kilometers per hour.

    Tesla Model S Capacity:

    The Tesla Model S has a seating capacity of five people. The Tesla Model S has two boot compartments: one under the hood and one behind the back seats. The total volume is more than 802-litres.

    Tesla Model S Rivals:

    Model S will face competition from the BMW 5 Series, Mercedes-Benz E-Class, Volvo S90, Jaguar XF, and Audi A6 after its debut.

      Tesla Model S News

      Tesla says its Full Self-Driving (FSD) software requires active driver supervision and does not make vehicles autonomous.
      Tesla Model S that killed Seattle motorcyclist was in full self-driving mode
      1 Aug 2024
      In one of its biggest recalls ever, Tesla has flagged more than 18 lakh electric vehicles in US over a software failure to detect an unlatched hood.
      Tesla recalls 18 lakh electric vehicles, including Model 3 and Model S, in US
      31 Jul 2024
      Tesla has issued its second major recall in United States this month. Over 1.20 lakh units of its Model S and Model X electric vehicles have been recalled in the latest development.
      Tesla recalls 1.20 lakh Model S, Model X EVs in US, its second biggest recall within a month
      22 Dec 2023
      Tesla Model S and Model X electric cars with new Stealth Grey paint scheme are available in North American and Asian markets.
      Tesla Model S and Model X EVs receive new Stealth Grey paint, available in select markets
      29 Oct 2023
      Tesla's new software update allows the damaged car to be visible easily with rapid flashing of hazard lights after an accident and airbag deployment.
      All Tesla EVs get a new safety feature, hazard lights auto-activate after an accident
      5 Oct 2023
       Tesla Model S News

      Tesla Model S related Videos

      Tesla Model S Plaid was officially launched at an event at the carmaker’s Fremont facility today.
      Tesla Model S Plaid, driven by Elon Musk, makes grand debut
      11 Jun 2021
      SU7 is the first electric car from the Chinese smartphone giant Xiaomi and sold exclusively for the Chinese markets. The electric sport sedan was showcased in India to offer a glimpse of how the Chinese tech giant plans to take Tesla and BYD at their own game with the model.
      Xiaomi SU7 EV makes India debut: Will the Tesla, BYD rival launch here?
      27 Aug 2024
      Tesla has announced its India launch soon after its CEO Elon Musk met PM Narendra Modi in the United States. Mercedes-Benz, India's leading luxury carmaker with several EVs on offer, reflects on its EV strategy in the upcoming scenario.
      Tesla to launch in India: Will it impact Mercedes-Benz’s EV plans?
      23 Jun 2023
      Elon Musk Hints At Changes Coming To Tesla's Pricing Strategy
      Elon Musk Hints At Changes Coming To Tesla's Pricing Strategy | All Things Auto
      20 Jun 2023
      Apple's Foray Into Cars | All Things Auto
      Apple's Foray Into Cars | All Things Auto
      8 Jun 2023
      Tesla Model S FAQs

      The Tesla Model S is anticipated to be priced at Rs. 70-1 Cr.
      The Tesla Model S is expected to launch on 1st Jan 1970, introducing a new addition to the 100 kWh segment.
      The Tesla Model S features a 100 kWh battery capacity. With an automatic transmission, it offers a range of 570 km, making it a blend of style and efficiency.
      The Tesla Model S faces competition from the likes of Lexus ES and BMW i4 , providing riders with alternatives that balance performance and style.
      The Tesla Model S offers a range of 570 km, ensuring an efficient performance for riders.

