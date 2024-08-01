Latest Update

Tesla Model S Expected Launch Date



The Tesla Model S is getting a facelift for the 2022 model year, almost a decade after its inception in 2012. Tesla Model S is expected to launch in March 2023 in India. Two new tri-motor variations have been added to the lineup, with significant changes to the exterior and interior designs.



Tesla Model S Price:



The Model S is expected to be priced at around ₹1.50 crore.



Tesla Model S Features:



The Tesla Model S has a sleek bumper design and a T-shaped grille flanked by attractive LED headlight casings in front. The Model S has a coupe-like shape rather than a three-box sedan from the side. The athletic quality is further enhanced by the standard 10-spoke, 19-inch wheels. Optional accessories include 10-spoke 20-inch wheels. The tailgate opens wide and tall, similar to that of a hatchback, and the rear windscreen does as well. The Model S has a circular steering wheel. All information about the automobile is controlled and shown by two digital screens. The instrument cluster is displayed on the first screen, while the larger 17-inch touchscreen display in the centre console displays data such as battery charge, energy consumption, and sat-nav GPS. The controls for the stereo system, air conditioning, sunroof, and dehumidifier are also displayed.



Tesla Model S Performance:



Tesla Model S comes in three different versions: 75D, 100D, and P100D. All three come equipped with a single-speed transmission and all-wheel drive. The 75D has a 75 kWh battery pack, which gives it a range of up to 489 kilometers and a top speed of 225 kilometers per hour. The 100D, on the other hand, has a power output of 100 kWh, a range of 632 kilometers, and a top speed of 250 kilometers per hour. The same 100 kWh battery can go up to 613 kilometers and reach a top speed of 250 kilometers per hour.



Tesla Model S Capacity:



The Tesla Model S has a seating capacity of five people. The Tesla Model S has two boot compartments: one under the hood and one behind the back seats. The total volume is more than 802-litres.



Tesla Model S Rivals:



Model S will face competition from the BMW 5 Series, Mercedes-Benz E-Class, Volvo S90, Jaguar XF, and Audi A6 after its debut.