Tesla Recalls Model Y, Model S, And Model X Over Misaligned Front Cameras. Know More

Tesla recalls Model Y, Model S, and Model X over misaligned front cameras

Tesla has recalled certain Model S, Model X and Model Y electric cars over misaligned front camera issues. A total of 1,377 Tesla cars have been recalled. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has stated that the pitch angle of the front-facing camera of the affected vehicles may not be aligned with specifications. This misalignment may cause active safety features to be unavailable without alerting the driver about their unavailability. Tesla cars rely heavily on cameras and sensors for their safety features.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 26 Jul 2023, 11:52 AM
Tesla has recalled a total of 1,377 cars for a potentially misaligned front camera issue.
NHTSA in its recall document has stated that safety-focused functionalities such as automatic emergency braking, forward collision warning and lane keeping assist could be malfunctioning because of the incorrect pitch angle of the front-facing cameras. This may cause the driver to rely on features that are unavailable, increasing the risk of a collision.

The recall document also says that 80 per cent of the recalled Tesla electric vehicles are estimated to have the defect. Tesla Model S cars that have been recalled were manufactured between January 24 and July 10 this year, while the Model X cars were built between January 17 and July, while Model Y cars were produced between April 27 and July 13.

Tesla has identified 83 warranty claims and two field reports that may be related to the issue for which it has recalled the cars. However, Tesla has claimed that it is not aware of any crashes, injuries or deaths related to the issue. The automaker's authorised service workshops will inspect the pitch angle of the forward-facing cameras in the affected vehicles and where needed, will adjust the angle to specification, without any charge.

This is not the first recall Tesla has issued for its vehicles this year. Earlier in 2023, the EV manufacturer recalled 137 Model Y cars because their steering wheels may not have been fastened to specification, while it also recalled Model 3 cars in April because the fasteners on the front suspension lateral link might become loose over time.

First Published Date: 26 Jul 2023, 11:52 AM IST
