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LEXUS ES

₹89.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
4.8
1
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Lexus ES: Overview

The Lexus ES has entered a new phase in India with the launch of its eighth-generation, all-electric iteration, marking a significant step for Lexus in the country’s EV space. Positioned as a premium electric sedan, the new ES expands the brand’s portfolio, which already includes models such as the RX, NX and LX SUVs, along with the LM MPV.

Revealed globally in April 2025, the latest ES becomes Lexus’ first all-electric offering in India, combining the brand’s focus on comfort and refinement with a modern electric drivetrain and updated design language.

Lexus ES: Price

The 2026 Lexus ES electric sedan is priced at 89.99 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. It is currently offered in a single, fully equipped variant.

Lexus ES: Launch Date

The new-generation Lexus ES was launched in India in 2026, following its global debut in April 2025.

Lexus ES: Range

The Lexus ES is powered by a 74.4 kWh lithium-ion battery pack mounted under the floor. The ES 500e delivers a claimed driving range of approximately 440 km on a single charge.

Lexus ES: Specs & Features

In terms of design, the new ES features a revised front fascia with L-shaped LED daytime running lamps and Z-shaped turn indicators. The headlamps are integrated into a gloss black housing on the lower section of the bumper, while the grille adopts a new diamond-patterned design with an integrated air dam.

The side profile incorporates clean surfacing with gloss black accents and modern alloy wheel designs. At the rear, a full-width LED light bar connects the tail lamps, accompanied by illuminated Lexus branding.

Powering the ES 500e are dual electric motors producing a combined output of 338 hp, with the front motor generating 221 hp and the rear motor contributing 118 hp. The sedan uses Lexus’ DIRECT4 all-wheel-drive system, which dynamically distributes torque between the front and rear axles based on driving conditions. This system can vary torque distribution between 100:0 and 0:100, while optimising traction and stability during acceleration and cornering.

The ES accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.1 seconds, positioning it competitively within the luxury electric sedan segment.

Inside, the cabin adopts a clean and minimal layout with an increased reliance on touch-based controls. The sedan features a 14-inch infotainment touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, along with a digital interface for vehicle information.

Additional features include ambient lighting, powered front seats with memory function, seat ventilation and heating, and a three-spoke steering wheel. The ES also comes equipped with an advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), enhancing safety and convenience.

Lexus ES: Safety

The Lexus ES comes equipped with a comprehensive safety package, including ADAS features designed to assist the driver in various conditions. These systems work alongside standard passive safety equipment to ensure occupant protection.

Lexus ES: Rivals

In the Indian market, the Lexus ES electric sedan competes with premium EVs such as the BMW i4 and the Mercedes-Benz EQE, positioning itself as a luxury-oriented alternative with a focus on comfort and refinement.

Lexus ES Key Specs

  • Speed iconSpeed
    200 kmph
  • Range iconRange
    580 km
  • Charging iconCharging
    0.5 hrs
  • BatteryCapacity iconBattery Capacity
    74.4 kWh
View All ES SpecsView specs icon

Lexus ES Variants

Lexus ES price starts at ₹ 89.99 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
ES 500 e
₹89.99 Lakhs*
74.4 kWh
200 kmph
580 km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

Lexus ES Latest Updates

Calendar icon26 Jul 2026
Mercedes-Benz and Lexus expand luxury electric sedan offerings in India, with distinct performance, pricing, and technology.Read Full Story
Calendar icon3 Jul 2026
Delhi's EV policy, waiving taxes and fees, boosts interest in electric cars and scooters under Rs 30 lakh.Read Full Story
Calendar icon11 Jun 2026
Electric vehicles shift costs to battery, charging, and insurance; understanding these factors is crucial for economical ownership.Read Full Story
Calendar icon5 May 2026
Lexus has launched the ES 350h hybrid in the US, expanding its electrified ES lineup, featuring advanced technology and multiple powertrains.Read Full Story
Calendar icon22 Apr 2026
Tata Nexon EV, Punch EV, and BYD Atto 3 are reliable electric SUVs in India, known for performance and safety features.Read Full Story

Lexus ES Visual Comparison

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Lexus ES comparison with similar Cars

CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSACCELERATION (0-100 KMPH)RANGECHARGING TIMEMAX MOTOR PERFORMANCECOMPARISON
CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSACCELERATION (0-100 KMPH)RANGECHARGING TIMEMAX MOTOR PERFORMANCECOMPARISON
Lexus ES
Lexus ES image
Rs. 89.99 LakhsOnwards
4.81
10122 mm-5145 mm1920 mm1575 mm-5.5s580 km28 Minutes-
BMW i4BMW i4 imageRs. 72.5 LakhsOnwards
4.5200
8125 mm470 litres4783 mm1852 mm1448 mm6.25 metres5.7 seconds590 Km8 hours 20 minutes335 bhp, 430 NmESVSi4
BMW i5BMW i5 imageRs. 1.2 CrOnwards
4.81
6-490 litres5060 mm1900 mm1505 mm-3.8 seconds516 km4 hours 15 min.-ESVSi5

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Lexus ES Images

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Lexus ES Colours

Lexus ES is available in the 5 Colours in India.

Graphite Black
Sonic Copper
Sonic Titanium
Sou
White Nova
Graphite black

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Lexus ES User Reviews & Ratings

5Engine & Performance
5Features
5Safety
5Design
4Value For Money
5Comfort
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User Reviews

Best in class
The Lexus ES (Executive Sedan) is highly regarded for its reliability, comfort, and fuel efficiency, making it a standout luxury midsize sedan.
By: Vikram Singh (May 7, 2026)
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Lexus ES Related News

The Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric and Lexus ES represent two different approaches to electrified luxury sedan motoring in India.
Mercedes-Benz CLA vs Lexus ES: Which luxury sedan offers more for buyers?
26 Jul 2026
The updated Lexus ES 350h features revised styling, a larger cabin and a self-charging hybrid powertrain.
Lexus ES 350h: 5 things to know before putting your money down
17 Jul 2026
Lexus ES 350h is powered by a 2.5L 4-cylinder engine.
New Lexus ES 350h launched in India at 66.10 Lakh
15 Jul 2026
Next-generation Lexus ES comes with a redesigned exterior, larger footprint and an updated technology-focused interior.
Next-gen Lexus ES India launch set for March 20
6 Mar 2026
Mahindra Blazo i-Trk launched with 320 hp engine, up to 10% higher fuel efficiency
Mahindra Blazo i-Trk launched with 320 hp engine, up to 10% higher fuel efficiency
14 Aug 2026
Mahindra’s Global Pik Up takes the Scorpio N’s rugged DNA into a larger lifestyle pickup format with a dedicated cargo bed.
Mahindra Scorpio N Pick Up Live Launch And Latest Updates: Prices, Features, Variants, Colours, and Specs
14 Aug 2026
Studds ‘Colour of Honour’ Nardo Grey helmets launched, limited to only 1947 units
Studds ‘Colour of Honour’ Nardo Grey helmets launched, limited to only 1947 units
14 Aug 2026
5 second-hand luxury sedans I would buy instead of a new premium SUV
5 second-hand luxury sedans I would buy instead of a new premium SUV
14 Aug 2026
With the latest crop of electric cars fundamentally flipping the script against diesel SUVs, switching to an EV for the highway is no longer a compromise, but an upgrade.
5 EVs I would choose over a diesel SUV for highway driving
14 Aug 2026
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Lexus ES Specifications and Features

Max Power338 bhp
Rear AC VentsYes
Battery Capacity74.4 kWh
AirbagsYes
Body TypeSedan
Max Torque438 Nm
Keyless EntryYes
TransmissionAutomatic
Range580 km
Charging Time28 Minutes (10-80% fast charging with 150 kw)
Max Speed200 kmph
SunroofPanoramic
View all ES specs and features

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