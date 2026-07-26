Lexus ES: Overview

The Lexus ES has entered a new phase in India with the launch of its eighth-generation, all-electric iteration, marking a significant step for Lexus in the country’s EV space. Positioned as a premium electric sedan, the new ES expands the brand’s portfolio, which already includes models such as the RX, NX and LX SUVs, along with the LM MPV.

Revealed globally in April 2025, the latest ES becomes Lexus’ first all-electric offering in India, combining the brand’s focus on comfort and refinement with a modern electric drivetrain and updated design language.

Lexus ES: Price

The 2026 Lexus ES electric sedan is priced at ₹89.99 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. It is currently offered in a single, fully equipped variant.

Lexus ES: Launch Date

The new-generation Lexus ES was launched in India in 2026, following its global debut in April 2025.

Lexus ES: Range

The Lexus ES is powered by a 74.4 kWh lithium-ion battery pack mounted under the floor. The ES 500e delivers a claimed driving range of approximately 440 km on a single charge.

Lexus ES: Specs & Features

In terms of design, the new ES features a revised front fascia with L-shaped LED daytime running lamps and Z-shaped turn indicators. The headlamps are integrated into a gloss black housing on the lower section of the bumper, while the grille adopts a new diamond-patterned design with an integrated air dam.

The side profile incorporates clean surfacing with gloss black accents and modern alloy wheel designs. At the rear, a full-width LED light bar connects the tail lamps, accompanied by illuminated Lexus branding.

Powering the ES 500e are dual electric motors producing a combined output of 338 hp, with the front motor generating 221 hp and the rear motor contributing 118 hp. The sedan uses Lexus’ DIRECT4 all-wheel-drive system, which dynamically distributes torque between the front and rear axles based on driving conditions. This system can vary torque distribution between 100:0 and 0:100, while optimising traction and stability during acceleration and cornering.

The ES accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.1 seconds, positioning it competitively within the luxury electric sedan segment.

Inside, the cabin adopts a clean and minimal layout with an increased reliance on touch-based controls. The sedan features a 14-inch infotainment touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, along with a digital interface for vehicle information.

Additional features include ambient lighting, powered front seats with memory function, seat ventilation and heating, and a three-spoke steering wheel. The ES also comes equipped with an advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), enhancing safety and convenience.

Lexus ES: Safety

The Lexus ES comes equipped with a comprehensive safety package, including ADAS features designed to assist the driver in various conditions. These systems work alongside standard passive safety equipment to ensure occupant protection.

Lexus ES: Rivals

In the Indian market, the Lexus ES electric sedan competes with premium EVs such as the BMW i4 and the Mercedes-Benz EQE, positioning itself as a luxury-oriented alternative with a focus on comfort and refinement.