BMW 3 Series vs Lexus ES

In 2023 when choosing among the BMW 3 Series and Lexus ES, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

3 Series
BMW 3 Series
330i Sport
₹42.30 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
ES
Lexus ES
300h Exquisite
₹56.55 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
400 Nm @ 1550 rpm221 Nm @ 3600 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (CVT) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
16.1322.58
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
255 bhp @ 5000 rpm176 bhp @ 5700 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Top Speed
250-
Engine Type
B48 Turbocharged I42.5L A25A-FXS I4
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
951.671129
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.8-
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedNo
Fuel Type
PetrolHybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Engine
1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2487 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & DriverElectronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
22
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlSeparate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
51,73,09864,99,523
Ex-Showroom Price
44,90,00056,55,000
RTO
4,78,0005,94,500
Insurance
2,04,5982,49,523
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,11,1901,39,700

