Royal Enfield reports 12% growth, sells 81,870 motorcycles in April'24

Royal Enfield has announced that they have sold 81,870 motorcycles in April'24 as against 73,136 motorcycles that they sold during the same month in the previous financial year. So, the sales grew by 12 per cent. Royal Enfield exported 6,832 units during the month as compared to 4,255 units during the same period last year.

In terms of YTD, the total domestic sales figures stood at 75,038 units for 2024’25 and 68,881 units for 2023’24. That is a growth of 9 per cent. The export figures for 2024’25 were 6,832 units whereas in 2023’24 it was 4,255 units. So, exports grew by 61 per cent.

Royal Enfield kicked off 2024 with the launch of Shotgun 650. Speaking about the performance for the month of April 2024, B Govindarajan, CEO,Royal Enfield said, “We’ve had a remarkable FY24, and we are all set for an exciting year ahead and are prepared for the challenges. We’ve already begun this year on a strong footing and have continued our double-digit growth and with a strong pipeline of products I am confident that we will be able to sustain and build further on our growth momentum."

The company recently launched the 'Rentals and Tours' program across 25 countries. It offers access to rentals, guided tours, and trip assistance, ensuring a seamless and thrilling adventure experience. The rental programme extends to 32 destinations, spanning India, South Africa, Indonesia, Colombia, Turkey, France, Scotland, Spain and Namibia among others. Collaborating with multiple tour partners, Royal Enfield now provides riders with a diverse array of experiences across a total of 62 trips, covering 52 destinations in 25 countries.

Royal Enfield is on a global expansion spree as the Indian motorcycle brand is launching its product into international markets across the world. While it has launched the made-in-India Royal Enfield Bullet 350 in Japan, the company has introduced the India-made Shotgun 650 in North American markets including the USA and Canada. In the USA, the bobber is priced at $6,899, which translates to around ₹5.75 lakh, while in Canada, the motorcycle costs CAD 9,199, which translates to about ₹5.65 lakh.

