Royal Enfield begins ntinental GT Cup with for 4th season of Continental GT Cup

Royal Enfield is gearing up for the much-anticipated fourth season of the Continental GT Cup, promising an adrenaline-charged racing spectacle. Registration for the 2024 edition of the Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup has opened today, inviting amateur and aspiring racers from across India to participate.

In a committed effort to nurture racing talent at the grassroots level, Royal Enfield is providing a platform for amateur riders alongside seasoned professionals to demonstrate their racing skills. The upcoming four zonal selection rounds will take place in Guwahati, Bangalore, Pune, and New Delhi, aiming to identify the finest amateur riders for the thrilling GT Cup season.

The zonal races will commence in Guwahati on May 25–26, followed by Bangalore on June 1–2, Pune on June 8–9, and will conclude in New Delhi on June 15–16. Aspiring participants can register in either the professional or amateur category, based on their eligibility criteria.

These selection rounds will serve as the ultimate testing ground, filtering through a talent pool to select 48 amateur riders, with the top 12 contenders from each zone advancing.

The race will culminate from June 27–30, 2024, at the Kari Motor Speedway in Coimbatore, featuring a lineup of 48 amateur riders and 50 professional racers. The top twelve racers from both the professional and amateur categories will secure their positions on the final grid.

Rounds one and two will take place at the iconic Kari Motor Speedway in Coimbatore, setting the stage for the grand finale. The season's climax will be at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida.

With the Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup 2024, the company aims continues to foster a vibrant racing culture in India, providing a robust platform for aspiring racers to showcase their talent and passion for motorsport.

