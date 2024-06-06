Ather 450 Apex introductory prices are over. Check out new prices 

The Ather 450 Apex was launched at ₹1.89 lakh in Jaunary 2024.
However, now that the introductory offer is over, Ather has increased the price of the 450 Apex by ₹6000.
The Ather 450 Apex now starts at ₹1.95 lakh ex-shworoom.
This makes the Ather 450 Apex the most expensive Ather till date.
The Ather 450 Apex was launched to celebrate Ather's 10th year anniversary
Visually, the Ather 450 Apex sets itself apart from the standard model with a two-layer "Indium Blue" paint scheme complemented by contrasting orange highlights on the wheels, logos, and frame.
The Ather 450 Apex packs a punch over the standard model with a more powerful motor generating 7 kW of peak power – a 0.6 kW increase over the standard 450X.
While torque remains unchanged, a new "Warp+" riding mode unlocks a top speed of 100 kmph.
Furthermore, a new braking system with "Magic Twist" tech promises smoother stops and possible brake-free stopping, even with low battery.