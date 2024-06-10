Touchscreen infotainment to TPMS: 5 aftermarket car accessories you don't need
- Here are some such widely popular accessories that you can avoid purchasing if you are a cost-conscious customer.
The Indian aftermarket automotive accessory market is growing at a fast pace. With rising demand for personal vehicles, consumers are showing a growing interest in making their cars distinctive and in an attempt to do that, many have been increasingly focusing on purchasing aftermarket accessories considering that buying various accessories from aftermarket offers them a cost-effective solution rather than buying those from the OEMs.
While buoyed by this trend, the Indian automotive aftermarket accessory market size is bulging rapidly, there are many consumers who purchase various accessories on impulse that are not really necessary. Here are five such widely popular accessories that you can avoid purchasing if you are a cost-conscious customer.
The seat covers on the vehicles come with pretty good quality, especially, if the vehicle is in the upmarket or premium segment. Hence, buying an aftermarket fancy seat cover is really not necessary as the seat cover provided by the OEM is enough to offer you a comfortable experience.
One of the rising segments in the aftermarket automotive accessory market is the Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS). Several companies that have mushroomed over the last few years have started offering TPMS, which comes in both external and internal variants and can be purchased from aftermarket. While it may sound very useful, actually a majority of these aftermarket TPMS devices come as made-in-China products and are simply rebadged by various Indian brands. Also, in terms of their effectiveness, the majority of these TPMS devices have often been accused of showing inaccurate random data.
Touchscreen infotainment system is one feature that almost every other customer seeks to have in his or her car. The colourful digital interface leaving past the single display mono-colour music system is certainly appealing. The utility of the system acting as a display for camera feed, audio-visual entertainment etc makes it more useful. However, if you feel you can continue with the conventional old-school music system in your car, you can easily avoid buying a touchscreen infotainment system from aftermarket.
While the majority of cars come with OEM-fitted LED daytime running lights (DRL), base variants of various cars and entry-level passenger vehicles come minus the feature. However, many consumers opt for aftermarket LED DRL fitment in their vehicles. While doing so enhances the aesthetic value of the vehicle, in India, DRL is not very useful. Usually, LED DRL works well in environments where foggy weather makes visibility tough, which is not the case in major parts of India.
Many car owners opt for fitting ambient car cabin lights, which are available as OEM fitment features in some cars, and easily available in aftermarket. Like LED DRL as well, fitting the ambient lighting enhances aesthetic quotient inside the cabin of a vehicle, but not serve any utility purpose. Also, fitting this impacts on the performance of the battery of the car.