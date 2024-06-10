Touchscreen infotainment to TPMS: 5 aftermarket car accessories you don't need

The Indian aftermarket automotive accessory market is growing at a fast pace. With rising demand for personal vehicles, consumers are showing a growing interest in making their cars distinctive and in an attempt to do that, many have been increasingly focusing on purchasing aftermarket accessories considering that buying various accessories from aftermarket offers them a cost-effective solution rather than buying those from the OEMs.

While buoyed by this trend, the Indian automotive aftermarket accessory market size is bulging rapidly, there are many consumers who purchase various accessories on impulse that are not really necessary. Here are five such widely popular accessories that you can avoid purchasing if you are a cost-conscious customer.