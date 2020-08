Yes

Pretensioners And Force Limiter Seatbelts

Heads Up Display

Yes

No

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Advance Safety Features

Terrain Response,Efficient Drive line,Roll Stability Control,Dynamic Stability Control,Trailer Stability Control,Locking Wheel Nuts,Side Curtain,Auto Locking and Collision Unlock System ,Front Head Rests 2-Way Adjust (Driver and Passenger),Hazard Lights under Heavy Braking ,24x7 Road Side Assistance