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Land Rover Discovery Sport Front Right Side
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Land Rover Discovery Sport Grille
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Land Rover Discovery Sport Headlight
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Land Rover Discovery Sport Left Side View
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Land Rover Discovery Sport Side Mirror Body
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Land Rover Discovery Sport Wheel
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Land Rover Discovery Sport Specifications

Land Rover Discovery Sport is a 7 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 67,90,000 in India. It is available in 2 variants, 1997 cc engine available in 6 colour and 1 transmission option: Automatic. Land Rover Discovery Sport mileage is 6.9 kmpl.
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₹67.9 Lakhs* Onwards
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
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Land Rover Discovery Sport Specs

Land Rover Discovery Sport comes in one petrol variant and one diesel variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. It is a seven-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 6.9 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel type ...Read More

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