Land Rover Discovery Sport Specifications

Land Rover Discovery Sport comes in one petrol variant and two diesel variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The Discovery Sport measures 4,600 mm in length, 2,069 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,741 mm. The ground clearance of Discovery Sport is 167. A seven-seat model, Land Rover Discovery Sport sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Land Rover Discovery Sport price starts at ₹ 65.3 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 67.95 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Land Rover Discovery Sport comes in 3 variants. Land Rover Discovery Sport top variant price is ₹ 67.95 Lakhs.
₹65.3 Lakhs*
1999 cc
Diesel
Automatic
₹67.82 Lakhs*
1999 cc
Diesel
Automatic
₹67.95 Lakhs*
1997 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Ex-showroom price
