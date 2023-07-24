Land Rover Discovery Sport Specifications

Land Rover Discovery Sport comes in one petrol variant and one diesel variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. It is a seven-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 6.9 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel type and drive conditions. The Discovery Sport measures 4,597 mm in length, 2,069 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,741 mm. The ground clearance of Discovery Sport is 167 mm. A seven-seat model, Land Rover Discovery Sport sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less