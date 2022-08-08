HT Auto
Land Rover Discovery Sport Specifications

Land Rover Discovery Sport is a 7 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 65,30,000 in India. It is available in 3 variants, 1997.0 cc engine available in and 2 transmission option: Manual,Automatic .
65.3 - 67.95 Lakhs*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Check latest Offers

Land Rover Discovery Sport Specs

Land Rover Discovery Sport comes in one petrol variant and two diesel variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The Discovery Sport measures 4,600 mm in length, 2,069 mm in width and has a wheelbase of ...Read More

Land Rover Discovery Sport Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
R-Dynamic SE Petrol
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
365 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
10.53
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
245 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine Type
2.0L Ingenium Turbocharged I4 MHEV
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Driving Range
737.1
Drivetrain
4WD / AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine
1997 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.9
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Space Saver
Front Tyres
235 / 60 R18
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Integral Multi-link with Passive Anti-Roll bar
Front Suspension
Macpherson Strut with Passive Anti-Roll bar
Rear Tyres
235 / 60 R18
Ground Clearance
167
Length
4600
Wheelbase
2741
Kerb Weight
2065
Height
1724
Width
2069
Bootspace
212
No of Seating Rows
3
Fuel Tank Capacity
70
Seating Capacity
7
Doors
5
Steering Adjustment
Manual Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Third Row AC
Vents on Pillars
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & Driver
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Seat Adjustment
6 Way
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Sunroof / Moonroof
Fixed
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and Closing
Rear Wiper
Yes
One Touch - Up
All
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Third Row Cup Holders
Yes
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000
Warranty (Years)
3
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
LED on front
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
MP3 Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes
Differential Lock
Electronic
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-Demand
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Airbags
7 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Third Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 split
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
3rd Row Seats Type
Bench
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
Ebony, Light Oyster / Ebony
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)

Land Rover Discovery Sport Alternatives

Audi Q7

Audi Q7

79.99 - 88.33 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Discovery Sp... vs Q7
Land Rover Discovery

Land Rover Discovery

88.06 Lakhs - 1.2 Cr
Check latest offers
Discovery Sp... vs Discovery

Land Rover Discovery Sport News

Land Rover Discovery Sport sits between Evoque and Velar in the car brand's product line-up.
Land Rover to reinvent Discovery, may discontinue Discovery Sport: Report
8 Aug 2022
Discovery Sport sits between Evoque and Velar in Land Rover's line-up. Courtesy of Land Rover.
2023 Land Rover Discovery Sport deliveries start in India
29 Jul 2022
Land Rover Discovery Sport 2020 can serve as daily commute horse as well as impress with its off-road capabilities. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
Discovery Sport 2020 drive review: At home in city, out and about beyond
30 Dec 2020
Land Rover Discovery Sport reviewed
Land Rover Discovery Sport reviewed
23 Jan 2015
Land-Rover-s-new-Discovery-Sport-reviewed
Land Rover's new Discovery Sport reviewed
24 Dec 2014
View all
 

Land Rover Discovery Sport Variants & Price List

Land Rover Discovery Sport price starts at ₹ 65.3 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 67.95 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Land Rover Discovery Sport comes in 3 variants. Land Rover Discovery Sport top variant price is ₹ 67.95 Lakhs.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
S
65.3 Lakhs*
1999 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
R-Dynamic SE
67.82 Lakhs*
1999 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
R-Dynamic SE Petrol
67.95 Lakhs*
1997 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

