HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News 2023 Land Rover Discovery Sport Deliveries Start In India

2023 Land Rover Discovery Sport deliveries start in India

Land Rover is offering Discovery Sport in two powertrains - 2.0-litre petrol and a 2.0-litre diesel with mild hybrid.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 29 Jul 2022, 14:50 PM
Discovery Sport sits between Evoque and Velar in Land Rover's line-up. Courtesy of Land Rover.
Discovery Sport sits between Evoque and Velar in Land Rover's line-up. Courtesy of Land Rover.
Discovery Sport sits between Evoque and Velar in Land Rover's line-up. Courtesy of Land Rover.
Discovery Sport sits between Evoque and Velar in Land Rover's line-up. Courtesy of Land Rover.

Land Rover has started deliveries of the 2023 Discovery Sport. The price of the new SUV starts at Rs. 71.39 lakhs (ex-showroom). It is currently offered only in a single variant which is called R-Dynamic SE. The Discovery Sports competes against Mercedes-Benz GLC, Volvo XC60, Audi Q5 and BMW X3.

The manufacturer is offering two engine options with the 2023 Discovery Sport. Customers can get 2.0-litre petrol or a 2.0-litre diesel engine. Both the engines are turbocharged and come mated to an automatic transmission. The petrol engine produces 250 PS of max power and 365 Nm of peak torque. It has a top speed of 225 kmph and can hit a ton in around 8 seconds. On the other hand, the diesel engine does get 48 V mild hybrid technology. It puts out 200 PS of max power and 430 Nm of peak torque. It has a top speed of 209 kmph and can hit a ton in under 9 seconds.

Land Rover's ClearSight rearview mirror. Courtesy of Land Rover.
Land Rover's ClearSight rearview mirror. Courtesy of Land Rover.
Land Rover's ClearSight rearview mirror. Courtesy of Land Rover.
Land Rover's ClearSight rearview mirror. Courtesy of Land Rover.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
1998 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 14.71 kmpl
₹64.12 - 66.6 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Land Rover Discovery Sport (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Discovery Sport
1999 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 13.17 kmpl
₹65.3 - 67.95 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Land Rover Range Rover Velar (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Range Rover Velar
1997 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 13.16 kmpl
₹79.87 - 80.71 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Land Rover Discovery (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Discovery
1997 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 8.93 kmpl
₹88.06 Lakhs - 1.2 Cr* *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Land Rover Range Rover Sport (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Range Rover Sport
1997 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 9.26 kmpl
₹91.27 Lakhs - 2.19 Cr* *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Land Rover Range Rover (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Range Rover
2996 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 9.43 kmpl
₹2.11 - 4.38 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

The Discovery Sport comes with a plethora of equipment. There are LED headlamps with LED Daytime Running Lamps, leather upholstery with the leather-wrapped steering wheel, dual-zone climate control, cruise control, 3D surround camera, electric adjustment for the driver seat with memory function and a lot more.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Other features on offer are a PM 2.5 air filter, a ClearSight interior rearview mirror which projects a direct feed of what is behind through a camera into the rearview mirror, a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and Meridian sound system with 12 speakers, a subwoofer and a 400W amplifier.

The SUV is running on 19-inch alloy wheels. Being a Land Rover, it does come with all-wheel drive as standard. There is Terrain Response System 2 on offer. The system can monitor the driving conditions and can select the suitable driving mode automatically. The Discovery Sport can wade through 600 mm of water. Land Rover has also equipped the SUV with Hill Descent Control and All Terrain Progress Control.

First Published Date: 29 Jul 2022, 14:50 PM IST
TAGS: Land Rover Land Rover Discovery Sport Discovery Sport
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo used for representational purpose.
Once more expensive than new models, prices of used cars in UK cool off
The front camera on the Benelli TRK702 sits just beneath the headlamp, while the rear unit comes placed on top of the license plate lamp.
Benelli TRK702 to get front and rear cameras
Workers prepare to catch a ride with a self-driving taxi developed by tech giant Baidu Inc.
Self-driving car with detachable steering unveiled, may hit roads by 2023
Pininfarina Battista comes with a quad motor setup that churns out 1,900 hp power output.
Pininfarina Battista electric hypercar enters production, 150 units to be built
File photo of an Ola Electric scooter
‘Why should you not be penalised?’: Govt to Ola Electric & others over EV fires

Trending this Week

Triton Electric Vehicle has announced that it will soon launch two-wheelers and three-wheelers in India which will be powered by hydrogen fuel.
Tesla rival Triton EV to launch hydrogen fuel two-wheelers in India
2022 Honda Forza 150 
Honda Forza 150 India launch rumours surface
Ford EcoSport was the last model rolled out of Chennai plant. (Image: LinkedIn/Samuel Iyadurai)
Ford India rolls out last car from Chennai plant, a white EcoSport
The 2022 Grand Vitara will be the new flagship SUV for Maruti Suzuki. 
2022 Maruti Grand Vitara is finally here: Variant wise feature details revealed
The National Green Tribunal has ordered phasing out of private and commercial vehicles older than 15 years in West Bengal by the end of this year.
Vehicles older than 15 years to be phased out in this state by year-end: NGT

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
EMI starts from
₹ 7,386
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Land Rover recalls nearly 5000 SUVs owing to faulty seatbelt pre-tensioner issue
Land Rover recalls nearly 5000 SUVs owing to faulty seatbelt pre-tensioner issue
Mahindra Treo becomes first electric three-wheeler to scale Khardung La pass
Mahindra Treo becomes first electric three-wheeler to scale Khardung La pass
2023 Land Rover Discovery Sport deliveries start in India
2023 Land Rover Discovery Sport deliveries start in India
Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV bookings to start tomorrow at ₹21,000
Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV bookings to start tomorrow at 21,000
Delhi-Jaipur electric highway, India's first, to start trial run from September
Delhi-Jaipur electric highway, India's first, to start trial run from September

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city