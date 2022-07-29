2023 Land Rover Discovery Sport deliveries start in India

Land Rover has started deliveries of the 2023 Discovery Sport. The price of the new SUV starts at Rs. 71.39 lakhs (ex-showroom). It is currently offered only in a single variant which is called R-Dynamic SE. The Discovery Sports competes against Mercedes-Benz GLC, Volvo XC60, Audi Q5 and BMW X3.

The manufacturer is offering two engine options with the 2023 Discovery Sport. Customers can get 2.0-litre petrol or a 2.0-litre diesel engine. Both the engines are turbocharged and come mated to an automatic transmission. The petrol engine produces 250 PS of max power and 365 Nm of peak torque. It has a top speed of 225 kmph and can hit a ton in around 8 seconds. On the other hand, the diesel engine does get 48 V mild hybrid technology. It puts out 200 PS of max power and 430 Nm of peak torque. It has a top speed of 209 kmph and can hit a ton in under 9 seconds.

Land Rover's ClearSight rearview mirror. Courtesy of Land Rover.

The Discovery Sport comes with a plethora of equipment. There are LED headlamps with LED Daytime Running Lamps, leather upholstery with the leather-wrapped steering wheel, dual-zone climate control, cruise control, 3D surround camera, electric adjustment for the driver seat with memory function and a lot more.

Other features on offer are a PM 2.5 air filter, a ClearSight interior rearview mirror which projects a direct feed of what is behind through a camera into the rearview mirror, a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and Meridian sound system with 12 speakers, a subwoofer and a 400W amplifier.

The SUV is running on 19-inch alloy wheels. Being a Land Rover, it does come with all-wheel drive as standard. There is Terrain Response System 2 on offer. The system can monitor the driving conditions and can select the suitable driving mode automatically. The Discovery Sport can wade through 600 mm of water. Land Rover has also equipped the SUV with Hill Descent Control and All Terrain Progress Control.

