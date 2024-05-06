Toyota Innova Crysta gets new mid-spec variant. Check details

HT Auto
Toyota Kirloskar Motor has introduced a new variant to the Innova Crysta, GX+. Sitting in between the GX and the VX variants, the new Toyota Innova Crysta GX+ is priced at 21.39 lakh for the seven seater variant and 21.44 lakh for the eight seater variant and is offered in five colour options - Super White, Attitude Black Mica, Avant-Garde Bronze Metallic, Platinum White Pearl and Silver Metallic.

The Toyota Innova Crysta GX+ gets additional features like imposing silver surround piano black grille and 17 inch diamond-cut alloy wheels over the GX variant. While on the inside it gets wood finish interior panels, auto-fold mirrors and DVR over the base model.

In terms of safety, the new variant of the Toyota Innova Crysta gets rear camera, SRS Airbags, vehicle stability control with hill-start assist control, anti-lock braking system (ABS) and high strength GOA (Global Outstanding Assessment) body structure. Sabari Manohar, Vice President of Sales-Service-Used Car Business at Toyota Kirloskar Motor, expressed confidence in the GX+ grade's ability to resonate with a wider audience, complementing the existing Innova Crysta lineup.

The Toyota Innova Crysta GX+ gets powered by the 2.4 L diesel engine mated to a five speed manual transmission. The engine produces 148 bhp and 343 Nm of torque and comes with Eco and Power drive modes.

Also Read : We drove Toyota Rumion for 600 kms in a day, all for answers to biggest question

In addition to the Innova Crysta, Toyota had also introduced the GX(O) trim level to its Innova Hycross lineup. Priced at 20.99 lakhs for the eight-seater variant and 21.13 lakhs for the seven-seater variant, the GX(O) variant offers an array of upgrades, including a larger 10.1-inch infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay, automatic climate control, front parking sensors, a 360-degree surround camera, and more.

The Toyota Innova Hycross GX (O) comes with dark chestnut quilted leather seats, soft-touch leather, metallic decorations, and exterior features such as 16-inch alloy wheels and LED fog lamps.

It's worth noting that the Innova lineup has consistently served as Toyota's cornerstone in India. In April 2024, the company witnessed robust sales, totaling 20,494 units, marking a significant 32 per cent surge from the 15,510 units sold in April 2023. This surge in volumes was driven by strong demand for models such as the Innova Hycross, Innova Crysta, and the Fortuner, highlighting their enduring popularity among consumers.

