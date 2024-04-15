HT Auto
Toyota Innova Hycross adds new petrol variant. Check what’s new

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 15 Apr 2024, 15:42 PM
Toyota Kirloskar Motor has introduced a new petrol variant, GX (O), to its Innova Hycross lineup. It gets several enhancements over the GX trim level,
Toyota Innova
Toyota Innova
The Innova HyCross GX(O) sits on top of the GX variant. The new variant, offered in only petrol guise gets several improvements

Toyota Kirloskar Motor, the Indian arm of the Japanese carmaker, has introduced the GX (O) variant to its Innova Hycross lineup. Priced at 20.99 lakhs for the eight-seater and 21.13 lakhs for the seven-seater, bookings are open with deliveries starting from April 15, 2024.

The GX (O) variant offers several upgrades over the GX trim, including a larger 10.1-inch infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay, automatic climate control, front parking sensors, a 360-degree surround camera, rear sunshade, rear defogger, dual-tone interior with a soft-touch dashboard, and LED fog lamps.

Toyota Innova Hycross (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Innova Hycross
Engine Icon1987.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 18.30 - 28.97 Lakhs
Toyota Innova Crysta (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Innova Crysta
Engine Icon2393 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 19.99 - 26.30 Lakhs
Toyota Camry 2024 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Toyota Camry 2024
Engine Icon2487 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 50 Lakhs
Toyota Bz4x (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Toyota bZ4X
BatteryCapacity Icon72.8 kWh Range Icon405 Km
₹ 70 Lakhs
Toyota Glanza (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Glanza
Engine Icon1197.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 6.86 - 10 Lakhs
Toyota Belta (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Toyota Belta
Engine Icon1462 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 10 Lakhs
Inside, the variant gets dark chestnut quilted leather seats, soft-touch leather, and metallic decorations. Exterior features include 16-inch alloy wheels, a roof-end spoiler with LED stop lamp, and ORVMs with auto fold, electric adjust, and turn indicators.

In terms of safety, the GX (O) variant is equipped with an electric parking brake with auto-hold, all-wheel disc brakes, six SRS airbags, and ISOFIX anchors.

Sabari Manohar – Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, stated that the new variant with top-class performance along with 10 features is aimed to cater the customers seeking a fully loaded petrol version to meet their evolving lifestyle needs.

The Toyota Innova HyCross GX (O) is powered by a 2.0 L TNGA Gasoline Engine, producing 172 bhp and 205 Nm of torque. It comes with a Direct Shift CVT with a launch gear mechanism and a 10-speed sequential shift, offering a fuel economy of 16.13 kmpl.

Also Read : Twin sales record by Toyota in India; Fortuner, Innova remain hot favourites

Launched in November 2022, Toyota claims that it has sold over 50,000 units of the Innova HyCross till date. Recently, the company reopned the bookings for the top spec strong hybrid models, ZX and ZX(O).

The official website of the Japanese auto giant shows that the top variant is now up for booking at a price of 30.98 lakh (ex-showroom). Price of all other variants have also been hiked after Toyota announced increase of prices by about one per cent from April 2024 onwards.

First Published Date: 15 Apr 2024, 15:42 PM IST
