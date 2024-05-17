Made in Gujarat! YouTuber modifies Honda Civic into Lamborghini for 12.5 lakh

Gujarat-based YouTuber Tanna Dhaval is going viral for his new Lamborghini supercar. While buying a Lamborghini is certainly the stuff of dreams for many, the part that sets Dhaval’s Lamborghini apart is that he built one himself. The Gujarat-based content creator built his custom Lamborghini for one year with what is a 2008 Honda Civic underneath all that bodywork. The cost of this transformation? ₹12.5 lakh.

The Gujarat-based content creator built his custom Lamborghini for one year with what is a 2008 Honda Civic underneath all that bodywork. The cost of

Dhaval has documented the journey of modifying the Honda Civic into a Lamborghini inspired by the Terzo Millennio electric concept on his YouTube channel. The modified car closely resembles the concept right down to the wheel arches, twin doors, long windscreen and more. The signature tri-LED DRLs, which are now part of the new-age Lamborghini cars, have been replicated as well.

Also Read : Lamborghini Huracan successor confirmed for debut in August 2024

Dhaval revealed that the custom-built car required a lot of other parts as well as an intensive fabrication process. The chassis had to be cut and redesigned on the Civic to match the new design and cost over ₹1 lakh to execute. Dhaval says he spent another ₹3 lakh on labour charges alone. Furthermore, most of the parts have been custom fabricated while the glass parts have been replaced with acrylic sheets with a black film. The windows of the modified car cannot be opened.

Dhaval’s modified Lamborghini also features the ‘63’ sticker on the doors, which signifies Lamborghin’s birth year ‘1963.’ Completing the project are the five-spoke aftermarket alloys on the project car. He has also added the Lamborghini Raging Bull logo on the bonnet and wheels. The cabin also gets changes including sports seats, new upholstery, a flat-bottom sporty steering wheel, and a widescreen infotainment system. The key fob is also custom-built and gets a small screen similar to the new BMW models.

The content creator has not revealed if there is a change to the engine of the project car. The stock 2008 Honda Civic was powered by a 1.8-litre i-VTEC naturally-aspirated petrol engine. It was offered with either a 6-speed manual gearbox or a CVT automatic.

The project has been appreciated by enthusiasts on the internet.

First Published Date: