What Got Better?
- Powerful engine
- Quick acceleration
- Superb handling
- Luxurious interior
- Stylish design
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AI generated summary
Users praise the Honda Civic for its powerful performance, sleek design, and luxurious interior. It excels in handling and acceleration, making it a top choice for drivers.
|Rear AC Vents
|Yes
|Body Type
|Sedan
|Airbags
|Yes
|Keyless Entry
|Yes
|Transmission
|Manual,Automatic
|Fuel Type
|Petrol,Diesel
|Sunroof
|Yes
Honda civic in India is available in Petrol & Diesel variants. Average mileage of Honda civic's petrol variant is 16.5 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Honda civic Civic V CVT Petrol comes with a 47 litres fuel tank.
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