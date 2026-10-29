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DISCONTINUED

HONDA civic

₹17.94 - 22.5 Lakhs*
4.8
2
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Honda civic is discontinued and no longer produced.
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Honda civic Variants

Honda civic price starts at ₹ 17.94 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 22.5 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Honda civic comes in 10 variants. Honda civic's top variant is Civic ZX MT Diesel.
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Petrol
Diesel
Automatic
Manual
10 Variants Available
civic Civic V CVT Petrol
₹17.94 Lakhs*
1799 cc
Petrol
Automatic
civic V CVT Petrol
₹17.94 Lakhs*
1799 cc
Petrol
Automatic
civic VX CVT Petrol
₹19.45 Lakhs*
1799 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Honda civic Images

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Honda civic User Reviews & Ratings

4.5Engine & Performance
5Features
4.5Safety
4.5Design
5Value For Money
5Comfort
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Honda civic User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
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AI generated summary

Users praise the Honda Civic for its powerful performance, sleek design, and luxurious interior. It excels in handling and acceleration, making it a top choice for drivers.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconPowerful engine
  • check circle iconQuick acceleration
  • check circle iconSuperb handling
  • check circle iconLuxurious interior
  • check circle iconStylish design

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconLimited rear visibility
  • warning iconSmaller trunk space
  • warning iconHigher price point
  • warning iconFirm ride on bumpy roads
  • warning iconInfotainment system can be complex
Perfect Luxury Car
The Honda Civic offers excellent all-around performance with quick acceleration, superb handling, and a powerful engine. It's a well-rounded car that combines luxury with performance, making it an impressive choice.
By: Sarfaraz Ahmed (Dec 9, 2024)
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Beast for a reason
Honda civic is a beast car.....interior.. power....and its beautiful curve can steal your heart ....
By: Vivek (Nov 14, 2024)
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Honda civic Related News

Five sedans that offer different upgrade paths for Honda Civic owners, from hybrid efficiency to electric performance and luxury motoring.
5 sedans I would buy if I were upgrading from a Honda Civic
29 Oct 2026
Honda Civic has received a mild facelift, donning a sharper front profile.
Honda Civic facelift breaks cover, dons subtle updates. Can you expect it in India?
6 Aug 2025
With exclusivity in mind, the Honda Civic Type R Ultimate Edition gets subtle yet striking visual enhancements.
Honda Civic Type R Ultimate Edition revealed as final farewell model for Europe
10 Jun 2025
Actor John Cena traded his 2021 Honda Civic Type R finished in Boost Blue for a new Honda Civic Type R finished in white as his new daily driver
Actor John Cena swaps his famous Honda Civic for a new Civic Type R
29 May 2024
National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is probing a steering wheel issue that could affect 238,000 units of Honda Civic from the 2022 and 2023 model years.
Honda to recall 2.38 lakh Civic in this country; blame it on steering issue
22 Mar 2023
View all
 Honda civic Related News

Honda civic Specifications and Features

Rear AC VentsYes
Body TypeSedan
AirbagsYes
Keyless EntryYes
TransmissionManual,Automatic
Fuel TypePetrol,Diesel
SunroofYes
View all civic specs and features

Honda civic Mileage

Honda civic in India is available in Petrol & Diesel variants. Average mileage of Honda civic's petrol variant is 16.5 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Honda civic Civic V CVT Petrol comes with a 47 litres fuel tank.

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Civic V CVT Petrol
Fuel Type
Transmission
Mileage
Petrol
Automatic
16.5 kmpl

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