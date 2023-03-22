HT Auto
Honda to recall 2.38 lakh Civic in this country; blame it on steering issue

Honda seems to issue a recall soon that would affect around 238,000 Civic models in the US from the 2022 and 2023 model years. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has said that it is launching an investigation into a faulty steering wheel issue which could result in this recall for the Honda Civic, reports Associated Press.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 22 Mar 2023, 13:29 PM
National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is probing a steering wheel issue that could affect 238,000 units of Honda Civic from the 2022 and 2023 model years.
The US federal agency claims to have received 145 complaints over the last 11 months about the Honda Civic's steering wheel being sticky. The owners have complained that they feel momentary increases in steering effort while driving the Honda Civic. This issue allegedly happened at highway speeds after running for a certain period. Also, NHTSA says that it has received most of the complaints from the owners of lower mileage vehicles.

Such an issue involving increased steering effort could cause a driver to overreach when attempting to avoid a road mishap, increasing the chance of a collision. However, NHTSA has not reported any injuries or crashes that were related to the issue. The agency also claims to have received several Early Warning Reporting Field Reports about the issue. This, along with the complaints, prompted NHTSA to open a preliminary evaluation, claims the agency, allowing it to determine the scope and severity of the potential problem. It will also enable NHTSA to evaluate potential safety-related issues.

Honda claimed to be assisting the agency in this investigation and told the customers who feel something is wrong with their Civic should take it to a dealer as most of the potentially affected models should still be under warranty. However, it has not been revealed when and how it would resolve the issue of the sticky steering wheel in the affected Honda Civic models.

First Published Date: 22 Mar 2023, 13:29 PM IST
TAGS: Honda Civic Honda Honda Civic car recall vehicle recall
