Actor John Cena swaps his famous Honda Civic for a new Civic Type R

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 29 May 2024, 14:12 PM
  • The Peacemaker actor traded in his 2021 Honda Civic with what is a 2024 Honda Civic Type R.
Actor John Cena traded his 2021 Honda Civic Type R finished in Boost Blue for a new Honda Civic Type R finished in white as his new daily driver (X/John Cena)
Actor John Cena traded his 2021 Honda Civic Type R finished in Boost Blue for a new Honda Civic Type R finished in white as his new daily driver

Actor John Cena caught everyone by surprise a couple of years ago when he said his daily driver was the 2021 Honda Civic Type R. The vehicle may seem humbling for the movie star and former WWE wrestler but he stood by his choice calling it practical and reliable. The ‘Peacemaker’ actor has now finally traded in his 2021 Civic and the replacement should not come as a surprise to many. Cena has traded in his old Civic for a new one. The star opted for the FL5 2024 Honda Civic Type R in a shade of white, while trading in his former daily driver finished in Boost Blue. The latter now sits with the dealer looking for a new owner.

John Cena broke the news via a post on X (formerly Twitter) elaborating on how he came about to upgrade to the latest generation Civic Type R. He wrote, "What a day! Brought my ‘21 Civic Type R in for service and saw brand new @Honda ‘24 Type R and fell in love! Thanks to the folks @WC_Honda for all the help and some more horsepower! For those asking.. yes my ‘21 Boost Blue Civic is there now and looking for a new home."

Also Read : John Cena has a new customised vintage beauty on wheels. And yes, you can see it.

It’s interesting to see celebrities driving humble cars not because it shows their humility but because it normalises them as humans with the same choices, likes and dislikes as other folks. What’s noteworthy in John Cena’s case has been his approach collectively towards leading an image that’s bound by humility. The actor famously follows several accounts on X, while his car purchase sensibilities aren’t too different from the rest of us.

John Cena’s 2021 Honda Civic Type R seems largely stock going by the images unless the actor made some upgrades under the bonnet. For now, his new Honda Civic Type R seems to be stock as well. The performance offering packs a 2.0-litre VTEC engine that delivers 311 bhp and 420 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed manual transmission.

The sedan gets a triple-outlet exhaust with an active exhaust valve, which allows for a different exhaust note based on the mode you are driving in. The Civic Type R comes with a dual-axis front suspension and a multi-link rear suspension, as well as an adaptive damper system. It also comes equipped with a limited-slip differential, Brembo brakes, electric power steering, and sports seats.

The 2025 Honda Civic Type R packs a 2.0-litre VTEC engine with 311 bhp and 420 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed manual transmission
The 2025 Honda Civic Type R packs a 2.0-litre VTEC engine with 311 bhp and 420 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed manual transmission

While the Civic may seem to get all the attention in Cena's garage, it's not to say that he does not have exotics. The actor has an envious garage largely made up of American muscle cars and vintage wheels including the 1966 Dodge Hemi Charger 426, a 1969 COPO Chevrolet Camaro; a 1970 Plymouth Road Runner Superbird, Buick GSX, and Mercury Cougar Eliminator, as well as a 1984 Cadillac Coupe DeVille. He also owns a 1989 Jeep Wrangler, 1986 Lamborghini Countach, 2006 Ford GT, 2009 Lamborghini Gallardo, 2013 Ferrari 458 Italia, 2017 Ford GT and more. The actor got his hands on a customised 1969 MGC GT last year.

On the work front, Cena was last seen in the Amazon original ‘Ricky Stanicky’ and will be seen in the film Jackpot, slated for release later this year. He also has ‘Heads of State’ and ‘Coyote vs. Acme’ in the works.

First Published Date: 29 May 2024, 14:11 PM IST
