Honda Civic facelift breaks cover, dons subtle updates

Honda Civic is a widely popular sedan in the international market. The Japanese carmaker has given the sedan a makeover with subtle updates. It comes as a mid-life update for the Honda Civic, giving it a new face. The automaker claimed that the updates have been incorporated in an attempt to refine the car in response to customer feedback. However, without careful inspection, the changes could be missed in the facelifted version. Honda Civic facelift went on sale in the UK market from August 1, priced from 33,795 pounds.

The updated iteration of the Honda Civic comes with a reworked front grille that sports a more assertive look. The upper and lower grilles of the Honda Civic facelift have been sharpened and accentuated by their contrasting black gloss finishes, while the front bumper has been restyled with bold character lines. Further, the OEM has added a new colour-coded front spoiler, while the front foglights have been removed to give the sedan a cleaner treatment. Honda claims the Civic's LED headlights can now ensure optimal visibility is maintained in foggy conditions, which makes the need for separate foglights redundant.

Moving to the side profile, the updated Civic sedan sports new 18-inch wheels that are available on select trim levels. Further, the sedan gets a new blue paint option, and the customers can opt for some exterior accessories that come finished in colour choices like black, silver and bronze.

Moving inside the cabin, the Honda Civic facelift's interior remains largely untouched. However, the trims now come with a more premium black finish for the roof and pillars, paired with matte chrome AC vent surrounds that add a bit of change. The top-spec trim of the sedan now gets illuminated footwells, while the mid-range trim gets a heated steering wheel and a 10.2-inch fully digital display as standard features. All the trims come equipped with a wireless phone charger.

Meanwhile, Honda Cars India is mulling the plan to bring in the Civic Type R here, in limited numbers, in a similar fashion to the Volkswagen Golf GTI. This is part of the strategy to attract driving enthusiasts in the Indian market. This would be the first instance of Honda bringing the Civic Type R to India, where previously the OEM had the Civic sedan on sale for a few years.

