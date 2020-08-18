Electric Adjustable Seats
Front
Folding Table In The Rear
No
Height Adjustable Driver Seat
Yes
Electronic Multi Tripmeter
Yes
Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Additional Features
Horizontal Architecture of The Instrumental Panel Creates a Sense Of Spaciousness Standard Seats at Front Lower tion of Centre Console in Artificial Leather Headlining Cloth Natural Grey Inlays in oak Door Sill Trims Floor Mats at Front and Rear Luggage compartment Mat Luggage Compartment trim Ash Tray
Outside Temperature Display
Yes
Pretensioners And Force Limiter Seatbelts
No
Passenger Side Rear View Mirror
Yes
Day Night Rear View Mirror
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
Yes
Advance Safety Features
"Quattro With Self Locking Centre Differential, Anti Theft Wheel Bolts, Space Saving Spare Wheel, Tool kit and Car Jack, Dynamic Turn Signals at Rear, Dynamic Automatic Headlight Range Adjustment, Standard Tailgate Vent Lock, Speed Limiter, Standard Chassis, Energy Recovery, First Aid kit and warning Triangle, Head Airbags, Electric Contact in Buckle, Additional Front Underbody Guard, Curtain Airbags System
Isofix Child Seat Mounts
Yes
Follow Me Home Headlamps
No
Impact Sensing Auto Door Unlock
Yes
Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
Yes
Vehicle Stability Control System
Yes
Anti Lock Braking System
Yes
Adjustable Headlights
Yes
Tyre Type
Tubeless,Radial
Power Adjustable Exterior Rear View Mirror
Yes
Manually Adjustable Ext Rear View Mirror
No
Electric Folding Rear View Mirror
Yes
Outside Rear View Mirror Turn Indicators
Yes
Additional Features
Acoustic Hood LED Rear Light With Dynamic Indicators Aerodynamically Shaped Exterior Mirrors Designed Chrome Brackets With S Line Lettering Headlight Cleaning System LED Rear Lights With Dynamic Indicator Engine cover Exterior Mirror Housings Painted in Body Colour High Gloss Pack Optional Standard Bumpers Type Sign and Company logo Sun Blinds on the Driver and Passenger Side Exhaust Tailpipes Scuff plates
Accessory Power Outlet
Yes
One Touch Operating Power Window
Driver's Window
Multifunction Steering Wheel
Yes
Smart Access Card Entry
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Rear Seat Centre Arm Rest
Yes
Bottle Holder
Front & Rear Door
Central Console Armrest
With Storage
Foldable Rear Seat
60:40 Split
Steering Wheel Gearshift Paddles
Yes
Height Adjustable Front Seat Belts
Yes
Low Fuel Warning Light
Yes
Engine Start Stop Button
Yes
Remote Fuel Lid Opener
Yes
Automatic Climate Control
3 Zone