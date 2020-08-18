Audi A5

Audi A5 (HT Auto photo)
Audi A5 (HT Auto photo)
Audi A5 (HT Auto photo)
Audi A5 (HT Auto photo)
Audi A5 (HT Auto photo)
Audi A5 (HT Auto photo)
Audi A5 (HT Auto photo)
Audi A5 (HT Auto photo)
Audi A5 (HT Auto photo)
Audi A5 (HT Auto photo)
Audi A5 (HT Auto photo)
Audi A5 (HT Auto photo)
Audi A5 (HT Auto photo)
Audi A5 (HT Auto photo)
Audi A5 (HT Auto photo)
Audi A5 (HT Auto photo)
Audi A5 (HT Auto photo)
Audi A5 (HT Auto photo)
Audi A5 (HT Auto photo)
Audi A5 (HT Auto photo)
Audi A5 (HT Auto photo)
Audi A5 (HT Auto photo)
Audi A5 (HT Auto photo)
Audi A5 (HT Auto photo)
Audi A5 (HT Auto photo)

₹ 60.61 to 69.48 Lakhs*

Add to compare
Ex showroom price
Mileage 14.17 to 19.2 kmpl
Engine 1,968 cc
Transmission Automatic
Fuel type Diesel

Variant wise Price, specifications and features

Filter By
Sportback (Diesel) 1968 cc, Diesel, Automatic

₹ 60.61 Lakhs

Cabriolet (Diesel) 1968 cc, Diesel, Automatic

₹ 69.48 Lakhs

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue