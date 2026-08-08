Audi offers free roadside assistance for rain-affected cars in Delhi-NCR

Audi India has announced complimentary roadside assistance for customers whose cars have been affected by the ongoing heavy rain and waterlogging in Delhi-NCR.

Delhi and several parts of the NCR have received heavy rainfall over the past few days, with waterlogging reported across several areas of Delhi, Gurugram and Noida. The rain has also caused traffic disruptions, with several roads and low-lying areas affected. Delhi recorded 127 mm of rain in the first seven days of August, making it the wettest opening week of August since 2011.

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Audi said its complimentary roadside assistance service will be available 24x7 across the Delhi-NCR region for customers whose vehicles have been affected by the rains.

The assistance includes on-site repairs, fuel delivery and help with spare keys. Audi will also provide travel or accommodation facilities where required. In cases where the vehicle needs to be moved, the roadside assistance package also covers its custody, transportation, storage and safekeeping.

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The service is available under Audi India's 24x7x365 roadside assistance programme. Balbir Singh Dhillon, Brand Director, Audi India, said the company is monitoring the situation in other cities as well and will extend support if required. Audi has also said that its teams are on standby to respond to customers affected by the current weather conditions.

The complimentary assistance is currently being offered across Delhi-NCR, where continued rainfall has left several roads waterlogged and disrupted movement in parts of the region. More rain is also expected in the coming days, according to weather forecasts.

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