Images
UPCOMING

AUDI SQ8

Exp. Launch on 17 Mar 2026
1.13 - 2.34 Cr*Expected price
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
Compare
Photos
Specs
News

Overview

Audi India is set to expand its flagship SUV lineup with the introduction of the Audi SQ8 in the country. Positioned within the brand’s Q range, the model sits between the standard Audi Q8 and the range-topping Audi RS Q8. The SQ8 combines the coupe-style design of the Q8 with the performance credentials of Audi’s S division, offering a balance between everyday usability and high-performance capability.

Bookings for the Audi SQ8 have now opened ahead of its official launch scheduled for March 17, 2026. The performance-oriented luxury SUV aims to attract buyers looking for strong V8 performance in a more understated package compared to the RS-badged models.

Audi SQ8: Pricing & Variants

The Audi SQ8 is expected to be priced at around 1.7 crore (ex-showroom). This positions it between the Audi Q8, which is currently priced at 1.13 crore (ex-showroom), and the Audi RS Q8 that retails at 2.34 crore (ex-showroom).

Bookings for the model are now open with a token amount of 5,00,000. Customers can reserve the SUV through the official Audi India website or via the myAudi Connect application.

Audi is expected to introduce the SQ8 in a single fully loaded variant at launch.

Audi SQ8: Launch Date

Audi India will officially launch the SQ8 in the country on March 17, 2026. The launch will further expand Audi’s portfolio of performance-oriented SUVs in the Indian market.

Audi SQ8: Features

The SQ8 retains the sloping coupe-SUV silhouette of the standard Q8 but incorporates several sportier styling elements. At the front, the SUV features a large grille with a silver surround and distinctive patterned inserts, accompanied by LED Matrix headlamps. The front bumper also integrates larger air inlets that enhance its aggressive appearance.

Additional visual highlights include silver accents on the ORVM housings, lower door trims and the rear bumper, differentiating it from the standard Q8. Internationally, the SQ8 is offered with alloy wheels ranging from 21 to 23 inches. Certain global markets also provide the option of carbon-ceramic brake discs, although India-specific specifications have yet to be confirmed.

Audi SQ8: Specifications

The Audi SQ8 is powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 petrol engine that produces 507 bhp and 770 Nm of torque. This engine is paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission and Audi’s quattro all-wheel-drive system.

The SUV is capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 kmph in approximately 4.1 seconds, placing it firmly within the high-performance luxury SUV category. For comparison, the RS Q8 produces 640 bhp and 850 Nm, while the standard Q8 uses a 3.0-litre turbo-petrol V6 generating 340 bhp and 500 Nm.

Audi SQ8: Rivals

In the Indian market, the Audi SQ8 is expected to compete with performance-focused luxury SUVs such as the BMW X6 M Competition and the Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupe.

Audi SQ8 Key Specs

  • Power iconPower
    507 bhp
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Petrol
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    770 Nm
View All SQ8 SpecsView specs icon

Audi SQ8 Latest Updates

Calendar icon12 Mar 2026
Audi India will raise vehicle prices by up to 2% starting April 1, 2026, due to rising costs.Read Full Story
Calendar icon10 Mar 2026
Audi India opens bookings for the performance-driven SQ8 SUV, launching March 17, 2026, with a ₹5,00,000 deposit.Read Full Story
Calendar icon28 Feb 2026
The Audi SQ8 debuts in India, highlighting luxury, technology, and power for discerning SUV buyers.Read Full Story
Calendar icon26 Feb 2026
The Audi SQ8, debuting March 17, features a powerful 507 bhp V8 engine and sporty design, positioned between Q8 and RS Q8.Read Full Story

Audi SQ8 Visual Comparison

Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with SQ8.
Audi SQ8
Land Rover Defender
VS
Audi SQ8Select model
Land Rover DefenderSelect model
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front Left View
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Preferred Banner

Audi SQ8 Images

Audi SQ8 Image 1

Audi SQ8 Alternatives

Audi Q8

Audi Q8

1.17 Cr
Check OffersCheck Offers
View similar Cars
Land Rover Defender

Land Rover Defender

1.03 - 2.62 Cr
Check OffersCheck Offers
View similar Cars
Mercedes-Benz GLE

Mercedes-Benz GLE

99 Lakhs - 1.17 Cr
Check OffersCheck Offers
View similar Cars
BMW X4

BMW X4

96.2 Lakhs
Check OffersCheck Offers
View similar Cars
Porsche Macan

Porsche Macan

96.05 Lakhs - 1.53 Cr
Check OffersCheck Offers
View similar Cars
Maserati Grecale

Maserati Grecale

1.31 - 2.05 Cr
Check OffersCheck Offers
View similar Cars

Audi SQ8 Related News

View all
 Audi SQ8 Related News

Audi SQ8 Specifications and Features

Body TypeSUV
Max Torque770 Nm
Fuel TypePetrol

Popular Audi Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Audi Cars

Top Luxury Cars

Lamborghini Urus

Lamborghini Urus

₹4.18 - 4.47 Cr
Land Rover Defender

Land Rover Defender

₹1.03 - 2.62 Cr
Land Rover Range Rover

Land Rover Range Rover

₹2.31 - 4.66 Cr
Toyota Vellfire

Toyota Vellfire

₹1.2 - 1.3 Cr
Toyota Land Cruiser

Toyota Land Cruiser

₹2.16 - 2.25 Cr
Porsche 911

Porsche 911

₹2 - 3.8 Cr
View allPopular Luxury Cars

Popular Suv Cars

Audi e-tron Sportback

Audi e-tron Sportback

1.2 - 1.26 CrEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
e-tron Sportback Price in Delhi
UPCOMING
Audi Q5 Facelift

Audi Q5 Facelift

65 - 73 LakhsEx-Showroom
Alert Me When Launched Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Cars
UPCOMING
Audi Q6 e-tron

Audi Q6 e-tron

1 - 1.1 CrEx-Showroom
Alert Me When Launched Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Cars
Audi Q7

Audi Q7

90.48 - 99.81 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Q7 Price in Delhi
Audi Q8

Audi Q8

1.17 CrEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Q8 Price in Delhi

View all  Popular Suv Cars

view all specs and features