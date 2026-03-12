Overview

Audi India is set to expand its flagship SUV lineup with the introduction of the Audi SQ8 in the country. Positioned within the brand’s Q range, the model sits between the standard Audi Q8 and the range-topping Audi RS Q8. The SQ8 combines the coupe-style design of the Q8 with the performance credentials of Audi’s S division, offering a balance between everyday usability and high-performance capability.

Bookings for the Audi SQ8 have now opened ahead of its official launch scheduled for March 17, 2026. The performance-oriented luxury SUV aims to attract buyers looking for strong V8 performance in a more understated package compared to the RS-badged models.

Audi SQ8: Pricing & Variants

The Audi SQ8 is expected to be priced at around ₹1.7 crore (ex-showroom). This positions it between the Audi Q8, which is currently priced at ₹1.13 crore (ex-showroom), and the Audi RS Q8 that retails at ₹2.34 crore (ex-showroom).

Bookings for the model are now open with a token amount of ₹5,00,000. Customers can reserve the SUV through the official Audi India website or via the myAudi Connect application.

Audi is expected to introduce the SQ8 in a single fully loaded variant at launch.

Audi SQ8: Launch Date

Audi India will officially launch the SQ8 in the country on March 17, 2026. The launch will further expand Audi’s portfolio of performance-oriented SUVs in the Indian market.

Audi SQ8: Features

The SQ8 retains the sloping coupe-SUV silhouette of the standard Q8 but incorporates several sportier styling elements. At the front, the SUV features a large grille with a silver surround and distinctive patterned inserts, accompanied by LED Matrix headlamps. The front bumper also integrates larger air inlets that enhance its aggressive appearance.

Additional visual highlights include silver accents on the ORVM housings, lower door trims and the rear bumper, differentiating it from the standard Q8. Internationally, the SQ8 is offered with alloy wheels ranging from 21 to 23 inches. Certain global markets also provide the option of carbon-ceramic brake discs, although India-specific specifications have yet to be confirmed.

Audi SQ8: Specifications

The Audi SQ8 is powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 petrol engine that produces 507 bhp and 770 Nm of torque. This engine is paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission and Audi’s quattro all-wheel-drive system.

The SUV is capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 kmph in approximately 4.1 seconds, placing it firmly within the high-performance luxury SUV category. For comparison, the RS Q8 produces 640 bhp and 850 Nm, while the standard Q8 uses a 3.0-litre turbo-petrol V6 generating 340 bhp and 500 Nm.

Audi SQ8: Rivals

In the Indian market, the Audi SQ8 is expected to compete with performance-focused luxury SUVs such as the BMW X6 M Competition and the Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupe.