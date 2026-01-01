|Engine
|3996 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
The SQ8 V8 TFSI, equipped with a 4.0 TFSI and Automatic, is listed at ₹2.03 Crore (ex-showroom).
All variants of the SQ8 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The SQ8 V8 TFSI is powered by a 3996 cc engine mated to a Automatic. This unit makes 500bhp@5500rpm and 770Nm@2000 - 4000rpm of torque.
In the SQ8's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Porsche Cayenne priced between ₹1.39 Cr - 1.94 Cr or the Land Rover Defender priced between ₹1.03 Cr - 2.62 Cr.
The SQ8 V8 TFSI has Anti Theft Immobilisation, Heater, Door Ajar Warning, Follow me home headlamps, Live Traffic Updates On App, Ambient Interior Lighting and Automatic Head Lamps.