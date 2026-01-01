hamburger icon
SQ8PriceSpecifications
Audi SQ8 Front Right View
1/2
Audi SQ8 Front Left View
2/2

Audi SQ8 V8 TFSI

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
2.03 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check Offers
Audi SQ8 Key Specs
Engine3996 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
View all SQ8 specs and features

SQ8 V8 TFSI

SQ8 V8 TFSI Prices

The SQ8 V8 TFSI, equipped with a 4.0 TFSI and Automatic, is listed at ₹2.03 Crore (ex-showroom).

SQ8 V8 TFSI Mileage

All variants of the SQ8 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

SQ8 V8 TFSI Engine and Transmission

The SQ8 V8 TFSI is powered by a 3996 cc engine mated to a Automatic. This unit makes 500bhp@5500rpm and 770Nm@2000 - 4000rpm of torque.

SQ8 V8 TFSI vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the SQ8's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Porsche Cayenne priced between ₹1.39 Cr - 1.94 Cr or the Land Rover Defender priced between ₹1.03 Cr - 2.62 Cr.

SQ8 V8 TFSI Specs & Features

The SQ8 V8 TFSI has Anti Theft Immobilisation, Heater, Door Ajar Warning, Follow me home headlamps, Live Traffic Updates On App, Ambient Interior Lighting and Automatic Head Lamps.

Audi SQ8 V8 TFSI Price

SQ8 V8 TFSI

₹2.03 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,77,72,000
RTO
17,77,200
Insurance
7,14,554
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,02,64,254
EMI@4,35,558/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Audi SQ8 V8 TFSI Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
4.0 TFSI
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
0-100 km/h in 4.1 seconds (claimed)
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
770Nm@2000 - 4000rpm
Transmission
Automatic
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
500bhp@5500rpm
Drivetrain
AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin Turbo
Emission Standard
BS VI 2.0
Engine
3996 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Max Speed
250 kmph

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Front Tyres
285 / 40 R22
Steering Type
Electric
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Air suspension
Front Suspension
Air suspension
Rear Tyres
285 / 40 R22

Capacity

Seating Capacity
5
Doors
4

Dimensions & Weight

Length
5004 mm
Height
1708 mm
Width
2190 mm

Mobile Application Features

Anti Theft Immobilisation
Yes
Live Traffic Updates On App
Yes

Comfort & Convenience

Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control: Four Zone (Front AC: Two Zones with Fan speed control, Second row AC: Separate Zone with Fan speed control with Vents Behind Front Armrest)
Heater
Yes

Instrumentation

Tachometer
Digital
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes

Exterior

Roof Mounted Antenna
yes
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Powered & Folding

Storage

Cooled Glove Box
Yes

Lighting

Headlights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes

Entertainment, Information & Communication

AM/FM Radio
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Yes
Speakers
Front & Rear, 17 Speakers
USB Compatibility
Yes

Telematics

Emergency Call
Yes

Safety

Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Airbags
6
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Driver Seat Adjustment
yes
Ventilated Seats
Yes
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Head-rests
yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
Yes
Audi SQ8 V8 TFSI EMI
EMI3,92,002 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,82,37,828
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,82,37,828
Interest Amount
52,82,295
Payable Amount
2,35,20,123

Audi SQ8 Alternatives

Porsche Cayenne

Porsche Cayenne

1.39 - 1.94 Cr
+4
Check OffersCheck Offers
SQ8vsCayenne
Land Rover Defender

Land Rover Defender

1.03 - 2.62 Cr
+6
Check OffersCheck Offers
SQ8vsDefender
Maserati Grecale

Maserati Grecale

1.31 - 2.05 Cr
Check OffersCheck Offers
SQ8vsGrecale
Porsche Macan

Porsche Macan

96.05 Lakhs - 1.53 Cr
+4
Check OffersCheck Offers
SQ8vsMacan
Porsche Cayenne Coupe

Porsche Cayenne Coupe

1.49 - 2.01 Cr
+2
Check OffersCheck Offers
SQ8vsCayenne Coupe
BMW M4 CS

BMW M4 CS

1.89 Cr
Check OffersCheck Offers
SQ8vsM4 CS

Popular Suv Cars

UPCOMING
Audi A2

Audi A2

20 Lakhs Onwards
Alert Me When Launched Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Cars
Audi e-tron Sportback

Audi e-tron Sportback

1.2 - 1.26 Cr
Check OffersCheck Offers
e-tron Sportback Price in Delhi
UPCOMING
Audi Q5 Facelift

Audi Q5 Facelift

65 - 73 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Cars
UPCOMING
Audi Q6 e-tron

Audi Q6 e-tron

1 - 1.1 Cr
Alert Me When Launched Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Cars
Audi Q7

Audi Q7

90.48 - 99.81 Lakhs
Check OffersCheck Offers
Q7 Price in Delhi

View all  Popular Suv Carss

view all specs and features

Top Luxury Cars

Lamborghini Urus

Lamborghini Urus

₹4.18 - 4.47 Cr
Land Rover Defender

Land Rover Defender

₹1.03 - 2.62 Cr
Land Rover Range Rover

Land Rover Range Rover

₹2.31 - 4.66 Cr
Toyota Vellfire

Toyota Vellfire

₹1.2 - 1.3 Cr
Toyota Land Cruiser

Toyota Land Cruiser

₹2.16 - 2.25 Cr
Mercedes-Benz GLA

Mercedes-Benz GLA

₹50.8 - 53.8 Lakhs
View allPopular Luxury Cars

Popular Audi Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Audi Cars

Latest Cars in India 2026

Hyundai Ioniq 5

Hyundai Ioniq 5

55.7 Lakhs
Check Offers
Mercedes-Benz CLA

Mercedes-Benz CLA

55 - 64 Lakhs
Check Offers
Kia Syros

Kia Syros

8.4 - 15.8 Lakhs
Check Offers
VinFast VF MPV 7

VinFast VF MPV 7

24.49 Lakhs
Check Offers
Volkswagen Taigun

Volkswagen Taigun

10.99 - 19.3 Lakhs
Check Offers

Popular Cars in India 2026

Mahindra Bolero

Mahindra Bolero

7.99 - 9.69 Lakhs
Check Offers
Mahindra Bolero Neo

Mahindra Bolero Neo

8.69 - 10.49 Lakhs
Check Offers
Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
Check Offers
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Check Offers
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Check Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

BYD Atto 2

BYD Atto 2

18 - 25 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Skoda New Superb

Skoda New Superb

55 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Kia Sportage

Kia Sportage

25 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details