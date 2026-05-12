Audi Q9: Product Bio

Audi Q9 Overview

Audi has revealed the interior of the upcoming Audi Q9 ahead of its global debut scheduled for July 29, 2026. Positioned as the brand’s new flagship SUV, the Q9 places a strong emphasis on cabin luxury, passenger comfort, technology, and practicality.

The luxury SUV is expected to arrive with multiple seating layouts, electrically operated doors, a panoramic roof with adjustable transparency, and a Bang & Olufsen 4D audio system.

Audi Q9 Launch Date

The Audi Q9 will make its global debut on July 29, 2026. The SUV is expected to arrive in the Indian market during the second half of 2027.

Audi Q9 Price

Audi has not officially revealed pricing yet. However, the Q9 is expected to launch in India with an estimated starting price of around ₹1.50 crore (ex-showroom).

Audi Q9 Seating Layout and Cabin

The Audi Q9 will be offered with both six-seat and seven-seat configurations. The six-seat version is aimed at buyers seeking a more premium experience and comes equipped with electrically adjustable second-row captain seats featuring ventilation functions.

The seven-seat layout focuses on practicality and family usage. Audi says all three second-row seats can accommodate child seats, while the third-row seatbacks can be folded electronically to increase luggage space when required.

The front seats will also feature ventilation and massage functionality.

Audi Q9 Features and Technology

One of the biggest highlights of the Q9 is the introduction of electrically operated doors, marking a first for an Audi production model. The doors can be controlled through the key, the myAudi application, the infotainment system, the brake pedal, or the seatbelt buckle.

The system also integrates surround sensors with obstacle detection to prevent the doors from opening into nearby vehicles, walls, or passing traffic in tight spaces.

The SUV also gets a large panoramic glass roof spanning approximately 1.5 square metres. Unlike conventional panoramic roofs, the Q9’s setup can switch between transparent and opaque modes across nine separate sections, eliminating the need for a physical sunblind. Higher variants additionally receive integrated LED lighting with 30 selectable colours.

The cabin features a three-screen display layout along with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. Other features include dual wireless smartphone chargers, four-zone climate control, powered seats, ambient lighting, and multiple USB Type-C charging ports.

Audi has also equipped the SUV with a Bang & Olufsen 4D sound system featuring headrest-mounted speakers and seat-mounted actuators designed to create a more immersive audio experience.

A full-width interaction light strip stretches across the dashboard and doors, responding dynamically to vehicle functions and music playback.

Audi Q9 Exterior Design

While the latest reveal primarily focuses on the interior, Audi has previewed several exterior design elements of the Q9 as well. These include a large front grille, connected LED tail-lamps, and illuminated Audi badging.

Audi Q9 Rivals

Once launched, the Audi Q9 will compete against luxury full-size SUVs such as the BMW X7, Mercedes-Benz GLS, and Land Rover Defender 130 in the Indian market.