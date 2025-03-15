HT Auto
search icon
Audi Q6 e-tron Front Left Side
1/20
UPCOMING
Audi Q6 e-tron Front View
2/20
Audi Q6 e-tron Grille
3/20
Audi Q6 e-tron Headlight
4/20
Audi Q6 e-tron Rear Left View
5/20
Audi Q6 e-tron Rear View
View all Images
6/20

AUDI Q6 e-tron

Exp. Launch on 15 Mar 2025
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
1 - 1.1 Cr*Expected price
Compare
Compare
Photos
Photos
Specs
Specs
News
News

Q6 e-tron Expected Key Specs

Info
Range

Category Average: 495.75 km

Tooltip
Tooltip

Q6 e-tron: 625.0 km

Category average
Info
Charging

Category Average: 3.9 hrs

Tooltip
Tooltip

Q6 e-tron: 0.4 hrs

Category average
Info
Battery

Category Average: 96.17 kwh

Tooltip
Tooltip

Q6 e-tron: 100.0 kwh

Category average

View all Q6 e-tron Specs and Features

view all specs and features

About Audi Q6 e-tron

Q6 e-tron Launch Date

The Audi Q6 e-tron is expected to launch on 15th Mar 2025.

Q6 e-tron Launch Price

It is expected to launch with a price of ₹1 - 1.1 Cr*.

Q6 e-tron Seating Capacity

The Audi Q6 e-tron is expected to be a 5 Seater model.

Q6 e-tron Rivals

Audi e-tron, Jaguar I-Pace, Audi Q8 e-tron, Audi e-tron Sportback and Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron are sought to be the major rivals to Audi Q6 e-tron.

...Read More

rs logo
rs logo

Car Insurance from

₹2094*?

Our Car Insurance prices will get you to zoom ahead

*The premium of Rs.2094/year is applicable only for the base Third party insurance cover for private car below 1000cc without including Personal Accident cover.Royal Sundaram General Insurance Co. Limited. All Rights Reserved. IRDAI Registration no.: 102. Granted on October 23, 2000. CIN: 67200TN2000PLCO45611 | UIN: IRDAN102P0004V02201617 | Advertisement No.: RS-NL-2024-25-44 For more product details or risk factors, terms and conditions please read the sales brochure carefully, before concluding a sale Call: 1860 425 0000|www.royalsundaram.in/
Visual Comparison
Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Q6 e-tron.
Audi Q6 e-tron
Audi e-tron
VS
Audi Q6 e-tron
Select model
Audi e-tron
Select model
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Taillight
Headlight
Front Left Side
Rear View
Steering Wheel
plus icon
View more
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right

Audi Q6 e-tron Alternatives

Audi e-tron

Audi e-tron

1.02 - 1.25 Cr
Check Latest Offers
View similar Cars
Jaguar I-Pace

Jaguar I-Pace

1.06 - 1.12 Cr
Check Latest Offers
View similar Cars
Audi Q8 e-tron

Audi Q8 e-tron

1.14 - 1.26 Cr
Check Latest Offers
View similar Cars
Audi e-tron Sportback

Audi e-tron Sportback

1.18 Cr
Check Latest Offers
View similar Cars
Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron

Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron

1.18 - 1.31 Cr
Check Latest Offers
View similar Cars

Audi Q6 e-tron Images

Audi Q6 e-tron Image 1
Audi Q6 e-tron Image 2
Audi Q6 e-tron Image 3
Audi Q6 e-tron Image 4
Audi Q6 e-tron Image 5
Audi Q6 e-tron Image 6
Audi Q6 e-tron Image 7
Audi Q6 e-tron Image 8
Audi Q6 e-tron Image 9
Audi Q6 e-tron Image 10
Audi Q6 e-tron Image 11
Audi Q6 e-tron Image 12
Audi Q6 e-tron Image 13
Audi Q6 e-tron Image 14
Audi Q6 e-tron Image 15
Audi Q6 e-tron Image 16
Audi Q6 e-tron Image 17
Audi Q6 e-tron Image 18
Audi Q6 e-tron Image 19
Audi Q6 e-tron Image 20
Vehicle Review Contest

Audi Q6 e-tron Specifications and Features

Body TypeSUV
AirbagsYes
Battery Capacity100 kWh
Range625 km
Charging Time21 Minutes

Popular Audi Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
  • rhs image

    Audi Q5

    66.99 - 73.79 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • rhs image

    Audi A4

    46.02 - 54.58 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • rhs image

    Audi Q3

    44.25 - 54.65 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • rhs image

    Audi A6

    64.41 - 70.79 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • rhs image

    Audi RS5

    1.13 Cr*

    *Ex-showroom price

View all  Audi Cars

Audi News

In the biggest-ever import tax demand, India in September slapped a $1.4 billion tax notice on Volkswagen for using a strategy to break down imports of some VW, Skoda and Audi cars into many individual parts to pay a lower duty.
Volkswagen sues India to quash enormous $1.4 billion tax demand, legal filing shows
3 Feb 2025
Kia will launch the Syros SUV on February 1 while Audi will introduce the new RS Q8 performance on February 17. Meanwhile, MG Motor is also expected to launch the M9 electric MPV along with its sports car Cyberster.
Kia Syros, MG M9, Audi RS Q8 and more: Cars likely to launch in India in February
31 Jan 2025
The Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS, one of Triumph's most powerful bikes is slated to launch in the Indian markets soon.
Auto recap, Jan 28: 1200 Speed Triple RS unveiled, Bajaj Auto sales grow by 8%
29 Jan 2025
The Audi RS Q8 Performance will get a new Red Chilli Metallic shade.
2025 Audi RS Q8 Performance: Here are five key things to know about the upcoming SUV
29 Jan 2025
The 2025 Audi RS Q8 was first showcased in India in June 2024 and will be launched in February 17.
2025 Audi RS Q8 Performance bookings open at 5 lakh ahead of February 17 launch. Check details
28 Jan 2025
View all
  News
Explore Other Options

Audi Q6 e-tron FAQs

The Audi Q6 e-tron is anticipated to be priced at Rs. 1-1.1 Cr.
The Audi Q6 e-tron is expected to launch on 15th Mar 2025, introducing a new addition to the 100 kWh segment.
The Audi Q6 e-tron features a 100 kWh battery capacity. With an automatic transmission, it offers a range of 625 km, making it a blend of style and efficiency.
The Audi Q6 e-tron faces competition from the likes of Audi e-tron and Jaguar I-Pace , providing riders with alternatives that balance performance and style.
The Audi Q6 e-tron offers a range of 625 km, ensuring an efficient performance for riders.

Latest Cars in India 2025

Kia Syros

Kia Syros

9 - 17.8 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Vayve Mobility EVA

Vayve Mobility EVA

3.25 - 4.49 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Hyundai Creta EV

Hyundai Creta EV

17.99 - 23.5 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
BMW iX1 LWB

BMW iX1 LWB

49 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
BMW X3

BMW X3

75.8 - 77.8 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Popular Cars in India 2025

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 26.9 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Mahindra Thar ROXX

Mahindra Thar ROXX

12.99 - 23.09 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

8 - 15.8 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos

11.13 - 20.51 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Mahindra XUV700

Mahindra XUV700

13.99 - 25.89 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2025

MG Majestor

MG Majestor

40 - 45 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
MG Gloster Facelift

MG Gloster Facelift

40 - 45 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Audi RS Q8 2025

Audi RS Q8 2025

2.2 - 2.3 Cr Exp. Price
Check details
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

60 - 65 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details

Popular SUV Cars

BMW X3

BMW X3

75.8 - 77.8 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
X3 Price in Delhi
Lotus Emeya

Lotus Emeya

2.34 Cr
Check Latest Offers
Emeya Price in Delhi
Hyundai Creta EV

Hyundai Creta EV

17.99 - 23.5 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Creta EV Price in Delhi
Kia Syros

Kia Syros

9 - 17.8 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Syros Price in Delhi
BMW iX1 LWB

BMW iX1 LWB

49 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
iX1 LWB Price in Delhi
View all
 Popular SUV Cars