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BMW i7

₹2.05 - 2.58 Cr*
*Ex-showroom price
5.0
1
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Specs
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Variants

BMW i7 Key Specs

  • Speed iconSpeed
    250 kmph
  • Range iconRange
    550 - 625 km
  • Charging iconCharging
    0.8 hrs
  • BatteryCapacity iconBattery Capacity
    101.7 kWh
  • MaxMotorPerformance iconMax Motor Performance
    650 bhp, 1015 Nm
View All i7 SpecsView specs icon

BMW i7 Videos

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BMW i7 Variants

BMW i7 price starts at ₹ 2.05 Cr and goes up to ₹ 2.58 Cr (Ex-showroom). BMW i7 comes in 3 variants. BMW i7's top variant is M70 xDrive.
3 Variants Available
i7 eDrive50 M Sport
₹2.05 Cr*
101.7 kWh
250 kmph
603 km
i7 xDrive60 M Sport
₹2.13 Cr*
101.7 kWh
250 kmph
625 km
i7 M70 xDrive
₹2.58 Cr*
101.7 kWh
250 kmph
560 Km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

BMW i7 Latest Updates

Calendar icon11 Aug 2026
The Tata Punch EV is among India's affordable electric SUVs, competing with Mahindra, Tata Nexon, and Kia Syros.Read Full Story
Calendar icon9 Jul 2026
BMW Group India achieved record H1 2026 sales, with significant growth in EVs, SAVs, and long-wheelbase vehicles.Read Full Story
Calendar icon1 Jul 2026
Policymakers favor fully electric vehicles, challenging hybrid cars amid rising tensions between local EV makers and Japanese automakers.Read Full Story
Calendar icon11 Jun 2026
Electric vehicle ownership involves shifting costs, primarily concerning battery, charging, and insurance, impacting long-term economics.Read Full Story
Calendar icon7 May 2026
India and the EU launched a ₹169 crore initiative for advanced recycling technologies of electric vehicle batteries to secure critical minerals.Read Full Story

BMW i7 Visual Comparison

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BMW i7 comparison with similar Cars

CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSAIRBAGSBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSACCELERATION (0-100 KMPH)RANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERMAX MOTOR PERFORMANCECOMPARISON
CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSAIRBAGSBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSACCELERATION (0-100 KMPH)RANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERMAX MOTOR PERFORMANCECOMPARISON
BMW i7
BMW i7 image
Rs. 2.05 CrOnwards
51
7-5391 mm1950 mm1544 mm-3.7 seconds560 Km--650 bhp, 1015 Nm
Audi e-tron GTAudi e-tron GT imageRs. 1.72 CrOnwards-7--1964 mm1418 mm-3.3 seconds401 km8 Hours 30 Minutes390 kW637 bhp, 830 Nmi7VSe-tron GT
Mercedes-Benz AMG EQSMercedes-Benz AMG EQS imageRs. 2.45 CrOnwards-9610 litres5223 mm1926 mm1518 mm5.75 metres3.4 seconds526 Km--751 bhp 1020 Nmi7VSAMG EQS
Mercedes-Benz EQSMercedes-Benz EQS imageRs. 1.3 CrOnwards-9-5216 mm1926 mm1512 mm5.6 metres4.3 seconds857 km6 Hours 25 Minutes-516 bhp, 855 Nmi7VSEQS
BMW i5BMW i5 imageRs. 1.2 CrOnwards
4.81
6490 litres5060 mm1900 mm1505 mm-3.8 seconds516 km4 hours 15 min.--i7VSi5

EV Travel Cost Calculator

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BMW i7 Images

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BMW i7 Colours

BMW i7 is available in the 7 Colours in India.

Individual Tanzanite Blue
Mineral White Metallic
Oxide Grey Metallic
Brooklyn Grey
Carbon Black Metallic
Individual Dravit Grey Metallic
Black Sapphire
Individual tanzanite blue

BMW i7 Alternatives

Audi e-tron GT

Audi e-tron GT

1.72 - 1.95 Cr
i7vse-tron GT
Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS

Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS

2.45 Cr
i7vsAMG EQS
Mercedes-Benz EQS

Mercedes-Benz EQS

1.3 - 1.63 Cr
i7vsEQS
BMW i5

BMW i5

1.2 Cr
i7vsi5

BMW i7 User Reviews & Ratings

5Engine & Performance
5Features
5Safety
5Design
5Value For Money
5Comfort
Write a Review
Performance Of BMW
Precision Engineering, Powerful Performance, Innovative Technology and BMW vehicles are designed to provide a dynamic driving experience
By: Suraj Deshmukh (Mar 26, 2024)
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BMW i7 Related News

The BMW i7 eDrive50’s ex-showroom cost now includes registration and GST charges, making it more accessible for customers.
Planning to buy the i7? BMW has something interesting for you
28 May 2025
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, March 10: Uno Minda e-bike tech detailed, BMW 7 Series & i7 facelift in works, Renault Kiger facelift coming
11 Mar 2025
BMW 7 Series and i7 facelift models are expected to break cover later this year and would come to India in late 2025 or early 2026.
BMW 7 Series and i7 facelift in works. When will they launch in India?
10 Mar 2025
The BMW i7 eDrive50 packs a single motor tuned for 443bhp and 650 Nm as opposed to a dual motor setup on the i7 xDrive60, the variant it replaces
German ambassador to India opts for BMW i7 as he chooses to go green. Check details
16 Oct 2024
The BMW i7 eDrive50 packs a single motor tuned for 443bhp and 650 Nm as opposed to a dual motor setup on the i7 xDrive60, the variant it replaces
BMW i7 eDrive50 variant launched in India, priced at 2.03 crore
8 Oct 2024
View all
 BMW i7 Related News

BMW i7 Specifications and Features

Max Power449 -650 bhp
AirbagsYes
Body TypeSedan
Max Torque745 - 1015 Nm
TransmissionAutomatic
Range550-625 km
Charging Time50 Minutes(10-80%)
SunroofYes
Rear AC VentsYes
Battery Capacity101.7 kWh
Keyless EntryYes
Max Motor Performance650 bhp, 1015 Nm
Max Speed250 kmph
View all i7 specs and features

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