BMW i7 Key Specs
- Speed250 kmph
- Range550 - 625 km
- Charging0.8 hrs
- Battery Capacity101.7 kWh
- Max Motor Performance650 bhp, 1015 Nm
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|AIRBAGS
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|ACCELERATION (0-100 KMPH)
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|MAX MOTOR PERFORMANCE
|COMPARISON
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|AIRBAGS
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|ACCELERATION (0-100 KMPH)
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|MAX MOTOR PERFORMANCE
|COMPARISON
|BMW i7
|Rs. 2.05 CrOnwards
|7
|-
|5391 mm
|1950 mm
|1544 mm
|-
|3.7 seconds
|560 Km
|-
|-
|650 bhp, 1015 Nm
|Audi e-tron GT
|Rs. 1.72 CrOnwards
|-
|7
|-
|-
|1964 mm
|1418 mm
|-
|3.3 seconds
|401 km
|8 Hours 30 Minutes
|390 kW
|637 bhp, 830 Nm
|i7VSe-tron GT
|Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS
|Rs. 2.45 CrOnwards
|-
|9
|610 litres
|5223 mm
|1926 mm
|1518 mm
|5.75 metres
|3.4 seconds
|526 Km
|-
|-
|751 bhp 1020 Nm
|i7VSAMG EQS
|Mercedes-Benz EQS
|Rs. 1.3 CrOnwards
|-
|9
|-
|5216 mm
|1926 mm
|1512 mm
|5.6 metres
|4.3 seconds
|857 km
|6 Hours 25 Minutes
|-
|516 bhp, 855 Nm
|i7VSEQS
|BMW i5
|Rs. 1.2 CrOnwards
|6
|490 litres
|5060 mm
|1900 mm
|1505 mm
|-
|3.8 seconds
|516 km
|4 hours 15 min.
|-
|-
|i7VSi5
BMW i7 is available in the 7 Colours in India.
|Max Power
|449 -650 bhp
|Airbags
|Yes
|Body Type
|Sedan
|Max Torque
|745 - 1015 Nm
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Range
|550-625 km
|Charging Time
|50 Minutes(10-80%)
|Sunroof
|Yes
|Rear AC Vents
|Yes
|Battery Capacity
|101.7 kWh
|Keyless Entry
|Yes
|Max Motor Performance
|650 bhp, 1015 Nm
|Max Speed
|250 kmph
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