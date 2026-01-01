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BMW i7 eDrive50 112.5 kWh

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2.23 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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i7 eDrive50 112.5 kWh

i7 eDrive50 112.5 kWh Prices

The i7 eDrive50 112.5 kWh, featuring a 112.5 kWh battery pack, is priced at ₹2.23 Crore (ex-showroom).

i7 eDrive50 112.5 kWh Range

The i7 eDrive50 112.5 kWh offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

i7 eDrive50 112.5 kWh Battery & Range

The i7 eDrive50 112.5 kWh is powered by a 112.5 kWh battery pack. The battery can be charged from 0-80% in 28 Minutes. The motor delivers 660 Nm of torque.

i7 eDrive50 112.5 kWh vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the i7 eDrive50 112.5 kWh include the Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS priced ₹2.45 Cr and the Audi e-tron GT priced between ₹1.72 Cr - 1.95 Cr.

i7 eDrive50 112.5 kWh Specs & Features

The i7 eDrive50 112.5 kWh has Keyless Start/ Button Start, Heads Up Display (HUD), Child Safety Lock, One Touch - Up, Heater, Cruise Control, Low Fuel Level Warning, One Touch -Down and Ambient Interior Lighting.

BMW i7 eDrive50 112.5 kWh Price

i7 eDrive50 112.5 kWh

₹2.23 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,95,00,000
RTO
20,04,000
Insurance
7,79,117
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,22,83,617
EMI@4,78,962/mo
Add to Compare
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BMW i7 eDrive50 112.5 kWh Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Battery Capacity
112.5 kWh
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.5s
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
660 Nm
Transmission
Automatic
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
449 bhp
Drivetrain
AWD
Charging Time
28 Minutes
Fuel Type
Electric

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Front Tyres
20"
Wheels
Alloy

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
4

Mobile Application Features

Phone app
Digital Key

Comfort & Convenience

Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes

Instrumentation

Instrument Cluster
Digital (17.9" Touch-screen Display)
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
Yes
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panaromic

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear
One Touch -Down
Yes
Rear Windshield Blind
Sunshades for Rear Windshield with Electric (All) Operation
One Touch - Up
Yes

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
2 Years
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
16000 Km
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited Kms
Battery Warranty (Years)
8 Years

Lighting

Headlights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Wireless Charger
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone Calls & Audio Streaming
Speakers
35 Dolby Atmos

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Airbags
7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, Front Centre)
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
Yes
Lane Departure Prevention
Yes
High-beam Assist
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
ADAS
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Seat Upholstery
Leather
BMW i7 eDrive50 112.5 kWh EMI
EMI4,31,066 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
2,00,55,255
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
2,00,55,255
Interest Amount
58,08,684
Payable Amount
2,58,63,939

BMW i7 other Variants

i7 M70 xDrive 112.5 kWh

₹3.03 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,65,00,000
RTO
27,04,000
Insurance
10,49,054
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
3,02,53,554
EMI@6,50,267/mo
Add to Compare
Close

BMW i7 Alternatives

Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS

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2.45 Cr
i7vsAMG EQS
Audi e-tron GT

Audi e-tron GT

1.72 - 1.95 Cr
+4
i7vse-tron GT
Mercedes-Benz EQS

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1.3 - 1.63 Cr
i7vsEQS

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