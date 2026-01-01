The i7 eDrive50 112.5 kWh, featuring a 112.5 kWh battery pack, is priced at ₹2.23 Crore (ex-showroom).
The i7 eDrive50 112.5 kWh offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The i7 eDrive50 112.5 kWh is powered by a 112.5 kWh battery pack. The battery can be charged from 0-80% in 28 Minutes. The motor delivers 660 Nm of torque.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the i7 eDrive50 112.5 kWh include the Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS priced ₹2.45 Cr and the Audi e-tron GT priced between ₹1.72 Cr - 1.95 Cr.
The i7 eDrive50 112.5 kWh has Keyless Start/ Button Start, Heads Up Display (HUD), Child Safety Lock, One Touch - Up, Heater, Cruise Control, Low Fuel Level Warning, One Touch -Down and Ambient Interior Lighting.