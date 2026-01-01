The i7 M70 xDrive 112.5 kWh, equipped with Automatic, is listed at ₹3.03 Crore (ex-showroom).
All variants of the i7 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The i7 M70 xDrive 112.5 kWh features a Automatic. This unit makes 671 bhp and 1100 Nm of torque.
In the i7's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Audi e-tron GT priced between ₹1.72 Cr - 1.95 Cr or the Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS priced ₹2.45 Cr.
The i7 M70 xDrive 112.5 kWh has Keyless Start/ Button Start, Heads Up Display (HUD), One Touch - Up, Cruise Control, Low Fuel Level Warning, One Touch -Down and Ambient Interior Lighting.