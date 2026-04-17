5 cars I would choose if I were a tech-geek who wanted the car to feel like an iPhone

For a tech-geek in India seeking a car that feels like an iPhone, defined by a minimalist aesthetic, high-resolution-enabled fluid displays, and a seamless ecosystem of a wide range of functions, here are the five options that would offer the most gadget-on-wheels vibe.

The modern passenger vehicles are increasingly witnessing the penetration of advanced technologies even for the simplest of functionalities. These advanced technology-aided features are not only enhancing the premiumness of the vehicles, but also making driving easier. With this tech-forward approach penetrating both luxury and mass-segment cars, the modern passenger vehicles have become more appealing for a large number of consumers who love technology. However, for purists, these cars and technologies may be annoying.

If you are a tech-geek and looking for a car that would offer you the same vibe as handling an iPhone, here are the top five options available in India that will offer you a gadget-on-wheels experience.

1 Mercedes-Benz EQS Alert Me When Launched View More Details The EQS sedan from German luxury car giant Mercedes-Benz is arguably the most advanced tech-laden sedan in India. This ultra-luxury sedan features a massive 56-inch MBUX Hyperscreen on its dashboard, which is the key highlight inside the cabin. The massive touchscreen essentially turns the entire dashboard into a single glass surface with three integrated OLED displays. It features artificial intelligence (AI) powered personalisation that learns the user's habits and adapts accordingly. Also, it comes with a voice assistant that is optimised for Indian accents. Besides that, the sedan is powered by a pure electric propulsion system, which itself is an advanced technology. The Mercedes-Benz EQS can be easily dubbed as an iPhone Pro Max on wheels.

2 BMW i7 Engine 101.7 kWh cc Speed 250 kmph View Offers View More Details The BMW i7 is another ultra-luxury electric sedan, which deserves mention in this list. This is a key rival against the Mercedes-Benz EQS, topping our chart. The BMW i7's cabin has been designed and developed in a manner that it can be easily dubbed as the ‘home theatre’ on wheels. The car buyers who love big screens would certainly value the BMW i7 as their most loved car. It features a massive 31.3-inch 8K theatre screen for the rear occupants that drops from the roof, allowing a theatre-on-wheels-like vibe. This screen comes with a built-in Amazon Fire TV. Beyond that, the dashboard features a curved glass display powered by the auto giant's latest iDrive 8.5 system. The sleek, smartphone-like surface is certainly a key USP of this.

3 BYD Atto 3 Engine 49.92-60.48 kWh cc Speed 160 kmph View Offers View More Details The BYD Atto 3 might not be as elegant as the BYD i7 or Mercedes-Benz EQS, but it offers a unique, quirky tech-enabled interior that certainly stands out in the mid-range luxury car segment. The centrepiece inside its cabin is the 12.8-inch rotating touchscreen infotainment system that can switch between portrait and landscape modes at the touch of a button, much like rotating an iPad. It won't be much to dub this a modular iPad experience. Other key tech-forward USPs of the BYD Atto 3 include the Blade battery technology that promises high-end battery management and safety. Also, it gets a digital cockpit that integrates seamlessly with the user's mobile ecosystem via OTA updates.

4 MG Windsor EV Engine 38 kWh cc Speed 157 kmph View Offers View More Details MG has been known for its tech-forward approach since ot launched its first car in India. The Windsor EV, which is the bestselling electric car not only in the MG lineup but also in the Indian electric passenger vehicle market, also follows this same strategy. The MG Windsor EV is marketed as India's first intelligent CUV (Crossover Utility Vehicle). MG claims the Windsor EV's cabin has been designed and developed to offer a business-class tech-enabled experience. It sports a class-leading 15.6-inch ultra-large touchscreen infotainment display that controls almost every function of the vehicle function. This reduces the physical buttons, giving the dashboard a minimalistic look. Adding more zing to the cabin are the aero lounge seats that recline up to 135 degrees and an infinity view glass roof.

5 Hyundai IONIQ 5 The Hyundai IONIQ 5 can be dubbed a retro-futuristic gadget on wheels. With its Parametric Pixel design philosophy and modular interior, the IONIQ 5 feels like a piece of high-end hardware. Inside the cabin, it features dual 10.25-inch integrated displays. Adding zing to it is an ultra-fast 800V charging system that enables the EV to juice the battery from 10% to 80% in just 18 minutes. Also, it comes with Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) technology, allowing the user to use the car as a giant power bank to charge laptops, smartphones, or other appliances.

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