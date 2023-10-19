In 2024, when choosing between the BMW i7 and Mercedes-Benz EQS, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. In 2024, when choosing between the BMW i7 and Mercedes-Benz EQS, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. BMW i7 Price starts at 1.95 Cr (ex-showroom price) for xDrive60, Mercedes-Benz EQS Price starts at 1.55 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 580 4MATIC. i7 gets a battery pack of up to 101.7 kWh. EQS gets a battery pack of up to 107.8 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less