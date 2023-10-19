Saved Articles

BMW i7 On Road Price in Kolkata

1.95 - 2.5 Cr*
*On-Road Price
Kolkata
i7 Price in Kolkata

BMW i7 on road price in Kolkata starts from Rs. 2.03 Crore. The on road price for BMW i7 top variant goes up to Rs. 2.60 Crore in Kolkata.

VariantsOn-Road Price
BMW i7 xDrive60₹ 2.03 Crore
BMW i7 M70 xDrive₹ 2.60 Crore
BMW i7 Variant Wise Price List in Kolkata

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
xDrive60
₹2.03 Crore*On-Road Price
101.7 Kwh
240 Kmph
625 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,95,00,000
RTO
50,000
Insurance
7,79,117
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Kolkata
2,03,29,617
EMI@4,36,963/mo
M70 xDrive
₹2.60 Crore*On-Road Price
101.7 KWh
560 Km
BMW i7 Alternatives

Audi e-tron GT

Audi e-tron GT

1.8 - 2.05 Cr
e-tron GT Price in Kolkata
Lexus LS

Lexus LS

1.91 - 2.22 Cr
LS Price in Kolkata
Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS

Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS

2.45 Cr
AMG EQS Price in Kolkata

Popular BMW Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming

  • BMW X7

    1.22 - 1.25 Cr*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • BMW X1

    45.9 - 48.9 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • BMW X5

    93.9 Lakhs - 1.07 Cr*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • BMW Z4

    89.3 Lakhs* Onwards

    *Ex-showroom price

  • BMW 3 Series

    42.3 - 62.9 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

BMW i7 News

The BMW i7 M70 xDrive made its global debut earlier this year and arrives as the most powerful electric offering from the automaker to date
BMW i7 M70 xDrive electric luxury sedan launched at 2.50 crore, will rival Mercedes-AMG EQS
19 Oct 2023
BMW i7 Protection claims to be the world's first protection sedan with a pure electric powertrain.
BMW i7 Protection is an all-electric fortress on wheels, can sustain armour-piercing bullets
13 Aug 2023
Shekhar Suman gifted the BMW i7 to his wife Alka on their wedding anniversary
Actor Shekhar Suman gifts wife Alka all-electric BMW i7 worth over 2 crore
11 May 2023
The 2023 BMW 7 Series and i7 are now open for bookings while deliveries begin in March 2023
New gen BMW 7 Series & i7 launched in India, prices start at 1.70 crore
7 Jan 2023
The 2023 BMW i7 will arrive alongside the new-gen 7 Series in India on January 7, 2022
New generation BMW 7 Series & i7 electric sedan get a launch date for India
21 Dec 2022
BMW i7 Videos

BMW has taken the covers off the new i7 electric sedan which will take on Mercedes EQS in the ultra luxury electric sedan segment.
BMW i7 electric sedan: Luxury on wheels
20 Apr 2022
Mercedes Benz has launched the 2023 GLE SUV in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>96.4 lakh (ex-showroom). The price goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.15 crore (ex-showroom) for the top-end diesel variant. In its new avatar, the 2023 GLE comes with subtle changes in design and features.
2023 Mercedes GLE SUV first drive review: Better than BMW X5?
18 Nov 2023
The BMW i Vision Dee is the latest electric concept car from the German auto giant, which was showcased at the CES 2023, offers a host of futuristic features.
This BMW car can talk, change colours and take you to virtual worlds
5 Jan 2023
Under the hood, the new BMW M2 comes equipped with a 3-litre inline-six cylinder engine that churns out 453 hp of peak power and 550 Nm peak torque.
BMW M2 Coupe: First Look
12 Oct 2022
BMW i4 electric sedan, which was launched in India recently, has received four-star safety rating at the Euro NCAP crash test.
Watch: BMW i4 score 4 stars at Euro NCAP safety test
7 Jul 2022
