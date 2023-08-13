BMW i7 Protection is a fortress on wheels. What makes it so safe?

BMW has uncovered its i7 Protection, based on the new generation 7 Series and i7 sedan. The German luxury auto manufacturer claims the i7 Protection comes as the world's first-ever protection sedan with an all-electric powertrain. Being built at the BMW plant in Dingolfing, Germany, this sedan is claimed to be capable of withstanding armoured piercing bullets.

The BMW i7 Protection has undergone the VR9 treatment, which is among the highest levels of ballistic certification for civilian vehicles. The automaker has published some images showing that the car's body is punctured with hundreds of bullet holes, while the interior appears unscathed. The window glasses appear severely cracked due to the bullet impacts but remain structurally intact. Also, there are no shards of glass lying on the floor or the seats. This indicates the safety level offered by the car.

BMW claims that the i7 Protection's body is made from armoured steel. It is claimed t withstand 7.62 X 54 R ammunition. To protect the occupants inside the cabin, the exterior of the sedan comprises hot-formed steel alloy, while the roof and underbody of the car also get armoured materials for protection from aerial attacks and explosives. Besides the pure electric i7, the internal combustion engine powered 7 Series too gets the same treatment. Being powered by highly combustible fossil fuel, it gets a special casing for the fuel tank that can seal itself upon being hit by a bullet to prevent fuel loss.

The BMW i7 Protection gets special tyres, which are purpose-built. It runs on 20-inch alloy wheels wrapped with Michelin PAX run-flat tyres, which can run at 80 kmph speed even with total pressure loss, claims the automaker. BMW claims the i7 Protection's safety measures are as discreet as possible.

The car brand also said that the customers of this protection sedan can accessories the car with items like a fresh air-supply system, fire extinguishers with automatic and manual discharge, flashing lights and radio transceivers among others.

