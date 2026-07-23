Audi e-tron GT Latest Update

The Audi e-tron GT, a remarkable entry into the luxury electric sports segment, has continued to impress with its blend of elegance, performance, and cutting-edge technology. Launched as the sibling of the Porsche Taycan, the e-tron GT stands out not just for its aesthetics but also for its innovative electric powertrain. However, recent developments have seen the Audi RS e-tron GT silently delisted from the official website, indicating a potential discontinuation in India. This move, coupled with a decline in demand for sedans, raises questions about the future of Audi's performance models on our shores. Despite this, the e-tron GT remains a compelling option for those seeking a high-performance electric vehicle (EV) without compromising on style or comfort. With its sleek silhouette, featuring signature Audi elements, the e-tron GT commands attention on the road. The latest updates introduce enhancements in software and features, pushing the boundaries of what an electric sedan can achieve.

Audi e-tron GT Price

The Audi RS e-tron GT was previously priced at 1.72 - 1.95 Cr. As Audi continues to refine its offerings in the Indian market, potential buyers should stay tuned for updates regarding price adjustments.

Audi e-tron GT Launch Date

The Audi e-tron GT was officially launched in 22nd Sept 2021, with availability set across various markets soon thereafter. Despite the recent delisting of certain models, Audi has committed to making this striking vehicle an integral part of its expanding e-tron lineup. Continuous efforts in production capacity and enhancing distribution networks will ensure that customers can experience the e-tron GT in due course.

Audi e-tron GT Variants

The Audi e-tron GT is available in 2 fully loaded variant. The RS e-tron GT, a high-performance variant, was known for its impressive output and rapid acceleration, but with the model now delisted, future availability remains uncertain.

Audi e-tron GT Design and Exterior

The design of the Audi e-tron GT is nothing short of breathtaking. Its low, elongated profile is accentuated by a wide stance that conveys a sense of power and agility. The sleek lines and sculpted bodywork not only enhance aerodynamics but also embody Audi's design language perfectly. The front fascia features a distinctive Singleframe grille, flanked by sharp LED headlights that provide excellent visibility and contribute to the vehicle's dynamic look. The rear showcases a sporty spoiler and a full-width light strip, adding to its futuristic appeal. Available paint options come in Suzuka Grey Metallic, Tango Red Metallic, Daytona Grey Pearl Effect, Kemora Gray Metallic, Mythos Black Metallic, Floret Silver Metallic, Ascari Blue Metallic, Ibis White and Tactics Green Metallic that allow owners to reflect their individual styles.

Audi e-tron GT Interior

Stepping inside the Audi e-tron GT reveals a luxurious, high-tech cabin designed with both driver comfort and usability in mind. Premium materials such as leather upholstery, Alcantara accents, and genuine wood trim create an inviting atmosphere. The seats provide exceptional support and comfort, whether on a long journey or during spirited driving on twisty roads. The centrepiece of the dashboard is the 10.1-inch MMI touchscreen infotainment system, offering intuitive controls and seamless access to navigation, entertainment, and connectivity features. The 12.3-inch virtual cockpit display behind the steering wheel provides the driver with essential information in a customisable format, ensuring that both performance data and navigation maps are readily accessible.

Audi e-tron GT Battery and Range

The Audi e-tron GT boasts an impressive electric range, thanks to its efficient powertrain and large battery capacity. The EPA-estimated range for the RS e-tron GT is approximately 388-401 km. Real-world usage can vary based on driving habits, terrain, and climatic conditions. Charging capabilities are robust, with support for both AC and DC fast charging. Using a DC fast charger, the e-tron GT can gain approximately 80 percent charge in around 8 Hours 30 Minutes, making it convenient for long-distance travel.

Safety Features

Safety is paramount in the Audi e-tron GT. It comes equipped with a suite of advanced safety features, including adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, and automatic emergency braking. The car’s structure utilises high-strength materials to ensure passenger safety in the event of a crash. Audi also offers an innovative Predictive Driver Assistance system, which utilises data to enhance driving safety and convenience, providing features such as traffic jam assist and semi-autonomous highway driving capabilities.

```