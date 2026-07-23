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AUDI e-tron GT

₹1.72 - 1.95 Cr*
*Ex-showroom price
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Audi e-tron GT Latest Update

The Audi e-tron GT, a remarkable entry into the luxury electric sports segment, has continued to impress with its blend of elegance, performance, and cutting-edge technology. Launched as the sibling of the Porsche Taycan, the e-tron GT stands out not just for its aesthetics but also for its innovative electric powertrain. However, recent developments have seen the Audi RS e-tron GT silently delisted from the official website, indicating a potential discontinuation in India. This move, coupled with a decline in demand for sedans, raises questions about the future of Audi's performance models on our shores. Despite this, the e-tron GT remains a compelling option for those seeking a high-performance electric vehicle (EV) without compromising on style or comfort. With its sleek silhouette, featuring signature Audi elements, the e-tron GT commands attention on the road. The latest updates introduce enhancements in software and features, pushing the boundaries of what an electric sedan can achieve.

Audi e-tron GT Price

The Audi RS e-tron GT was previously priced at 1.72 - 1.95 Cr. As Audi continues to refine its offerings in the Indian market, potential buyers should stay tuned for updates regarding price adjustments.

Audi e-tron GT Launch Date

The Audi e-tron GT was officially launched in 22nd Sept 2021, with availability set across various markets soon thereafter. Despite the recent delisting of certain models, Audi has committed to making this striking vehicle an integral part of its expanding e-tron lineup. Continuous efforts in production capacity and enhancing distribution networks will ensure that customers can experience the e-tron GT in due course.

Audi e-tron GT Variants

The Audi e-tron GT is available in 2 fully loaded variant. The RS e-tron GT, a high-performance variant, was known for its impressive output and rapid acceleration, but with the model now delisted, future availability remains uncertain.

Audi e-tron GT Design and Exterior

The design of the Audi e-tron GT is nothing short of breathtaking. Its low, elongated profile is accentuated by a wide stance that conveys a sense of power and agility. The sleek lines and sculpted bodywork not only enhance aerodynamics but also embody Audi's design language perfectly. The front fascia features a distinctive Singleframe grille, flanked by sharp LED headlights that provide excellent visibility and contribute to the vehicle's dynamic look. The rear showcases a sporty spoiler and a full-width light strip, adding to its futuristic appeal. Available paint options come in Suzuka Grey Metallic, Tango Red Metallic, Daytona Grey Pearl Effect, Kemora Gray Metallic, Mythos Black Metallic, Floret Silver Metallic, Ascari Blue Metallic, Ibis White and Tactics Green Metallic that allow owners to reflect their individual styles.

Audi e-tron GT Interior

Stepping inside the Audi e-tron GT reveals a luxurious, high-tech cabin designed with both driver comfort and usability in mind. Premium materials such as leather upholstery, Alcantara accents, and genuine wood trim create an inviting atmosphere. The seats provide exceptional support and comfort, whether on a long journey or during spirited driving on twisty roads. The centrepiece of the dashboard is the 10.1-inch MMI touchscreen infotainment system, offering intuitive controls and seamless access to navigation, entertainment, and connectivity features. The 12.3-inch virtual cockpit display behind the steering wheel provides the driver with essential information in a customisable format, ensuring that both performance data and navigation maps are readily accessible.

Audi e-tron GT Battery and Range

The Audi e-tron GT boasts an impressive electric range, thanks to its efficient powertrain and large battery capacity. The EPA-estimated range for the RS e-tron GT is approximately 388-401 km. Real-world usage can vary based on driving habits, terrain, and climatic conditions. Charging capabilities are robust, with support for both AC and DC fast charging. Using a DC fast charger, the e-tron GT can gain approximately 80 percent charge in around 8 Hours 30 Minutes, making it convenient for long-distance travel.

Safety Features

Safety is paramount in the Audi e-tron GT. It comes equipped with a suite of advanced safety features, including adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, and automatic emergency braking. The car’s structure utilises high-strength materials to ensure passenger safety in the event of a crash. Audi also offers an innovative Predictive Driver Assistance system, which utilises data to enhance driving safety and convenience, providing features such as traffic jam assist and semi-autonomous highway driving capabilities.

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Audi e-tron GT Key Specs

  • Speed iconSpeed
    247.5 kmph
  • Range iconRange
    388 - 401 km
  • Charging iconCharging
    8.5 hrs
  • BatteryCapacity iconBattery Capacity
    93.4 kWh
  • MaxMotorPerformance iconMax Motor Performance
    637 bhp, 830 Nm
  • MotorPower iconMotor Power
    390 kW
View All e-tron GT SpecsView specs icon

Audi e-tron GT Videos

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Audi e-tron GT Variants

Audi e-tron GT price starts at ₹ 1.72 Cr and goes up to ₹ 1.95 Cr (Ex-showroom). Audi e-tron GT comes in 2 variants. Audi e-tron GT's top variant is RS.
2 Variants Available
e-tron GT S
₹1.72 Cr*
93.4 kWh
245 kmph
388 km
e-tron GT RS
₹1.95 Cr*
93.4 kWh
250 kmph
401 km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

Audi e-tron GT Latest Updates

Calendar icon23 Jul 2026
India's EV charging infrastructure expands with over 52,700 stations, backed by substantial government funding to boost adoption.Read Full Story
Calendar icon17 Jun 2026
Luxury electric vehicles from BMW, Lexus, Volvo, Mercedes-Benz, and Porsche offer impressive ranges, performance, and prices.Read Full Story
Calendar icon21 May 2026
The Centre's electric bus initiative is 98% complete, led by Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Delhi, advancing public transport electrification.Read Full Story
Calendar icon23 Apr 2026
Audi India has delisted the RS e-tron GT and S5 Sportback, signaling potential discontinuation amid declining sedan demand.Read Full Story
Calendar icon1 Apr 2026
The article reviews five ideal electric cars for city driving in India, balancing range, size, and essential features.Read Full Story

Audi e-tron GT Visual Comparison

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Audi e-tron GT comparison with similar Cars

CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSAIRBAGSBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSACCELERATION (0-100 KMPH)RANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERMAX MOTOR PERFORMANCECOMPARISON
CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSAIRBAGSBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSACCELERATION (0-100 KMPH)RANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERMAX MOTOR PERFORMANCECOMPARISON
Audi e-tron GT
Audi e-tron GT image
Rs. 1.72 CrOnwards-7--1964 mm1418 mm-3.3 seconds401 km8 Hours 30 Minutes390 kW637 bhp, 830 Nm
BMW i7BMW i7 imageRs. 2.05 CrOnwards
51
7-5391 mm1950 mm1544 mm-3.7 seconds560 Km--650 bhp, 1015 Nme-tron GTVSi7
Mercedes-Benz EQSMercedes-Benz EQS imageRs. 1.3 CrOnwards-9-5216 mm1926 mm1512 mm5.6 metres4.3 seconds857 km6 Hours 25 Minutes-516 bhp, 855 Nme-tron GTVSEQS
Mercedes-Benz AMG EQSMercedes-Benz AMG EQS imageRs. 2.45 CrOnwards-9610 litres5223 mm1926 mm1518 mm5.75 metres3.4 seconds526 Km--751 bhp 1020 Nme-tron GTVSAMG EQS
BMW i5BMW i5 imageRs. 1.2 CrOnwards
4.81
6490 litres5060 mm1900 mm1505 mm-3.8 seconds516 km4 hours 15 min.--e-tron GTVSi5

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Audi e-tron GT Images

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Audi e-tron GT Colours

Audi e-tron GT is available in the 9 Colours in India.

Suzuka Grey Metallic
Tango Red Metallic
Daytona Grey Pearl Effect
Kemora Gray Metallic
Mythos Black Metallic
Floret Silver Metallic
Ascari Blue Metallic
Ibis White
Tactics Green Metallic
Suzuka grey metallic

Audi e-tron GT Alternatives

BMW i7

BMW i7

2.05 - 2.58 Cr
e-tron GTvsi7
Mercedes-Benz EQS

Mercedes-Benz EQS

1.3 - 1.63 Cr
e-tron GTvsEQS
Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS

Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS

2.45 Cr
e-tron GTvsAMG EQS
BMW i5

BMW i5

1.2 Cr
e-tron GTvsi5

Audi e-tron GT Related News

Audi RS e-tron GT
Audi RS e-tron GT silently delisted from India website, points towards discontinuation
23 Apr 2026
The redesigned Mercedes-AMG GT 4-door will be gunning for the Audi e-tron GT and Porsche Taycan upon arrival.
Mercedes-AMG teases new super sedan, possibly the next GT 4-door. Will challenge Audi e-tron GT and Porsche Taycan
28 Apr 2025
The Audi e-tron GT and RS e-tron GT are the most powerful electric offerings from the brand and have been recalled for the second time this year
Audi e-tron GT & RS e-tron GT recalled in India over potential fire risk
15 Dec 2024
The Audi e-tron GT and RS e-tron GT are the brand's flagship electric performance cars on sale
Audi e-tron GT and RS e-tron GT performance electric cars recalled in India
2 Oct 2024
The Audi RS e-tron GT Performance is the new top-spec variant and packs 912 bhp
2025 Audi e-tron GT revealed as brand’s most powerful road car yet
19 Jun 2024
View all
 Audi e-tron GT Related News

Audi e-tron GT Specifications and Features

Max Power523-637 bhp
AirbagsYes
Battery Capacity93.4 kWh
Body TypeSedan
Max Torque630-830 Nm
Keyless EntryYes
TransmissionAutomatic
Range388-401 km
Max Motor Performance637 bhp, 830 Nm
Charging Time8 Hours 30 Minutes
Max Speed245-250 kmph
SunroofYes
View all e-tron GT specs and features

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