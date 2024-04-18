Tata Curvv EV is nearing launch: Key expectations
- Tata Curvv EV is one of the most awaited electric cars in India, which was already showcased in concept form.
Tata Motors is working on its new coupe SUV Curvv. The SUV will be launched in both ICE and EV guises as the homegrown automaker has showcased them in the concept form. Tata Motors has already showcased the Curvv on numerous occasions. The OEM has already grabbed the lion's share of the Indian electric car market with its products like Tiago EV, Tigor EV, Nexon EV, and Punch EV. Now, with the Curvv EV along with other products, Tata Motors is aiming to further enhance its market share. Overall, the Curvv EV is going to be an interesting electric car on Indian roads and it would strengthen the OEM's market share as well.
Also Read : Tata Curvv EV spotted once again ahead of launch, will have range of upto 500 km
Here is a comprehensive look at what we can expect from the upcoming Tata Curvv EV.
Tata Curvv EV has been already previewed to us in its concept guise. Considering Tata Motors' effort of launching production models carrying identical styling elements as their respective concept forms, the Curvv EV too is expected to come sporting the same design. Being a coupe SUV, the Tata Curvv EV will come with a typical sloping roofline. Besides that, expect it to get sleek LED headlamps with integrated LED DRL, LED taillights, a rear LED strip connecting the taillights, a front profile-mounted charging port, sporty alloy wheels etc.
Tata Curvv EV is expected to come feature-loaded. It could sport a touchscreen infotainment system similar to the Tata Nexon EV. Besides that, there will be a fully digital instrument cluster. Expect the cabin to offer generous space and comfort, while other features would include a panoramic sunroof and automatic climate control. On the safety front as well, expect the upcoming Tata Curvv to come equipped with features such as multiple airbags, a 360-degree camera, reverse parking sensors, ISOFIX child-seat anchor points etc. Also, it would be interesting to see if Tata Motors offers Level 2 ADAS in the upcoming Curvv EV.
The Tata Nexon EV and the Tata Punch EV come equipped with up to 40.5 kWh and 35 kWh battery packs, respectively. The Nexon EV LR is claimed to offer a driving range of up to 465 kilometres on a single charge. Expect the upcoming Tata Curvv EV to be positioned above the Tata Nexon EV, which means it will get a larger battery pack and more powerful motors. Also, the Curvv EV would offer a range in the vicinity of 500 kilometres on a single charge. Besides that, the Tata Curvv EV is also expected to feature technologies like fast charging, and vehicle-to-vehicle charging. It could also come with a vehicle to other device charging facility.