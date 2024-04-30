Ampere to launch its new flagship electric scooter today. Here’s what to expect

Ampere Electric is set to launch its new premium scooter today, known internally as the NXG and possibly to be named the Ampere Nexus. Positioned as Ampere’s flagship offering, this electric scooter has already garnered attention for its achievements, having completed the challenging Kashmir to Kanyakumari (K2K) ride and securing a notable place in the India Book of Records. Customers can already secure their spot by booking the new model for a token amount of ₹499.

Designed to cater to the needs of family-oriented scooter buyers, the Ampere Nexus aims to embody a fusion of style and functionality. Spy shots of test mules reveal a sleek and contemporary design, characterised by clean lines and detailing across the front apron, side panels, and tail section. While maintaining a sophisticated aesthetic, the scooter offers practical features such as ample seating for two adults and a spacious floorboard area.

Underneath its fresh exterior, the Ampere Nexus boasts a new construction, featuring a new underbone chassis that ensures stability and agility on the road. Suspension duties are handled by a reliable telescopic fork and twin shock absorbers, providing a smooth and comfortable ride experience. Adding to its appeal are 12-inch alloy wheels and, notably, a disc brake at the front – a first for an Ampere scooter.

As Ampere positions this scooter as its premier offering, customers can expect a comprehensive suite of features designed to enhance their riding experience. Highlights include all-LED lighting for improved visibility, a modern TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity, enabling seamless access to calls and messages while on the go. Additionally, the scooter may offer advanced navigation features, further enhancing its appeal in a competitive market.

With a plethora of electric scooter options available, ranging from the classic Bajaj Chetak to the tech-savvy Ather Rizta, the Ampere Nexus aims to carve out its niche by offering a blend of style, performance, and practicality. As industry rivals like Honda gear up to enter the electric scooter space with models like the Activa electric, anticipation for Ampere’s latest flagship offering continues to mount.

